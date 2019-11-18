How to Stream Freaky Friday: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Freaky Friday Now

A magical fortune cookie causes a mother and daughter to switch bodies and gain a greater understanding of each other. Only after they finish freaking out.

Freaky Friday was released in 2003 by Walt Disney Pictures and is based on Mary Rodger’s eponymous 1972 novel. This Freaky Friday is the third Freaky Friday iteration made by Disney, following the 1995 television film and the 1976 film versions.

Starring Lindsay Lohan opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, the 2003 film earned more than $160 million on a $20 million budget. It was directed by Mark Waters and produced by Andrew Gunn, and Rolfe Kent composed the orchestral score of the soundtrack. The film, creators and actors received critical acclaim and numerous awards. Here’s how to watch Freaky Friday online and Freaky Friday streaming.

‘FREAKY FRIDAY’: Overview

Release Date: August 4, 2003 (Hollywood), August 6, 2003 (United States)

Creators: Heather Hatch, Leslie Dixon

Director: Mark Waters

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Ryan Malgarini, Harold Gould

Rating: PG

Synopsis: When a magical fortune cookie causes a mother and daughter to switch bodies, they learn to appreciate each other’s struggles and love each other more.

How Long Is ‘FREAKY FRIDAY’?

The running time for Freaky Friday is 97 minutes.

‘FREAKY FRIDAY’ Plot

Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan) and her mother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) are fighting with each other at a Chinese restaurant when they are given a magic fortune cookie that causes the two to switch bodies. Each lives the life of the other, and their perspectives of each other begin to change. Tess, trapped in Anna’s body, begins to understand her daughter’s frustrations at school and her feelings for her slightly older love interest, Jake (Chad Michael Murray). Anna, trapped in Tess’ body, gives her psychologist mother a makeover before work and learns to understand the difficulty of her mother’s job as she sees her patients all day. They return to the restaurant to learn that they’ll only be switched back if they come to have selfless love for each other. The stress each faces in the life of the other during parent-teacher meetings, best friend sabotage, crushes, pressures from band mates and an impending wedding rehearsal teach both to be selfless. Seeing how much the people in their lives care about the other allows each one’s love to grow as well.

‘FREAKY FRIDAY’ Cast

The Freaky Friday cast consisted of veteran actors like Jami Lee Curtis and newcomers like Lohan and Malgorini. The film helped launch Lohan’s acting career, and she received numerous awards for her portrayal of Anna.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS as TESS COLEMAN

Curtis plays Tess Coleman, an overworked psychologist. She doesn’t have time to understand her daughter’s passions and struggles and wishes that she’d just grow up. After Freaky Friday, Curtis earned roles in You Again (2010), Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008) and Christmas with the Kranks (2004).

LINDSAY LOHAN as ANNA COLEMAN

Lohan plays Anna Coleman, a high school misfit in a band. Her aggression towards her mother is the result of her mother not acknowledging the struggles she faces at school. Freaky Friday was Lohan’s breakthrough performance in her career, earning multiple awards and nominations and going on to her next major lead role in Mean Girls (2004).

RYAN MALGORINI as HARRY COLEMAN, ANNA’S BROTHER

Malgorini plays Harry Coleman, Anna’s annoying younger brother. He serves to further torment his sister, after her troubles at school and her mother’s distance his behavior establishes Anna’s isolation. Malgorini had previously appeared in Gilmore Girls (2003) and played the lead in United States of Leland (2003).

HAROLD GOULD as GRANDPA ALAN COLEMAN, ANNA’S GRANDFATHER

Gould plays a Grandpa as expected. He follows the crowd and adds his input in well-timed asides. Prior to Freaky Friday, he acted in numerous TV series like Judging Amy (2003) and Touched By An Angel (1996-2001).

‘FREAKY FRIDAY’ Songs and Soundtrack

The Freaky Friday soundtrack is an orchestral score composed by Rolfe Kent and Tony Blondal that played along with the action in the lead roles.

‘FREAKY FRIDAY’ at the Box Office

On its opening weekend, Freaky Friday grossed $22.2 million at 2,954 theaters, finishing second (after S.W.A.T. at $37.1 million). The film grossed $160.8 million overall and was released in the United Kingdom on December 19, 2003 and opened on number 4.

‘FREAKY FRIDAY’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics gave Freaky Friday positive reviews and high approval ratings. The consensus was that the acting was great and the story was well developed. For a remake, Disney earned points for producing a winner.

Where ‘Freaky Friday’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Freaky Friday ranked on the All-Time Domestic Box Office, All-Time International Box Office and All-Time Worldwide Box Office lists. It received an approval rating of 87% and critics called performances “glorious,” “frisky” and “incandescent.” Lindsay Lohan received an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance and a Teen Choice Award for Choice Breakout Movie Star, among other awards, fixing the public eye firmly on her as her career took off.

‘FREAKY FRIDAY’ Trailer

‘FREAKY FRIDAY’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Casting Freaky Friday was a challenge initially, with Jodi Foster and Kelly Osborne turning leading roles down. Jami Lee Curtis ended up winning a Golden Globe for her performance and learned how to play the guitar.

1. Polite Refusal

Initially, Jodi Foster, who played Anna in the 1976 iteration of the film, was asked by producer Andrew Gunn to play Tess in the remake. She declined, saying that the casting would overshadow the integrity of the film.

2. Avoiding The Spot Light

Kelly Osbourne originally auditioned for the role of Anna and was offered the part. She declined and later said that people told her it would be the biggest mistake she’d ever made because the movie was going to be so successful.

3. Seeing Double

When Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Tess, found out that Lindsay Lohan, who played Anna, had starred in The Parent Trap (1998), she asked which twin she played, not knowing that Lohan performed both roles.

4. Not Quite Hitting The Mark

A member of the band, Orgy, taught Jamie Lee Curtis how to play the guitar. Although Curtis practiced, the concert sequence in the finished film overdubbed her guitar playing with a studio musician.

5. An Homage To Janet Leigh

As an homage to Jami Lee Curtis’ mother, Janet Leigh, and her performance in Psycho (1960), a character named Mr. Bates appears in Freaky Friday as a nod to the character of Norman Bates.

