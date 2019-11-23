How to Stream ‘Get A Clue’: Your Family Viewing Guide

“Get A Clue,” the Disney Channel original movie that stars Lindsay Lohan, Brenda Song and Ian Gomez, follows the fashion-forward sleuths of a Manhattan school as they try to find out what happened to their teacher. The film was written by Alana Burgi Sanko and directed by Maggie Greenwald and premiered to Disney audiences in June of 2002, at the height of Lohan’s pre-Mean Girls fame. “Get A Clue,” while not one To watch or stream “Get A Clue,” you can log into your Disney+ account or watch “Get A Clue” online on iTunes, Amazon Prime or YouTube.

‘GET A CLUE’: Overview

Release Date: June 28, 2002

Creators: Written by Alana Burgi Sanko

Director: Maggie Greenwald

Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Brenda Song, Bug Hall, Ian Gomez

Rating: G

Synopsis: Fashion-forward New York City teen Lexy Gold is an amateur journalist who prides herself on getting the scoop. However, when her teacher goes missing because of a photo and story she posted, she enlists the help of her friends to solve the mystery.

How Long Is ‘GET A CLUE’?

“Get A Clue” is one hour and 23 minutes, or 83 minutes, in length.

‘GET A CLUE’ Plot

“Get A Clue” follows Lexy Gold, a wealthy, upper-class teenager and amateur journalist who runs the school newspaper’s advice column, although she continuously is competing with the newspaper’s editor Jack Downey for control. When Lexy’s photo of her teacher Mr. Walker gets published in the city’s paper, he goes missing. Lexy enlists the help of her BFF Jen and another classmate Gabe to solve the mystery. Along the way, they drag in their other teacher Ms. Dawson (who was romantically involved with Mr. Walker) and have a run-in the detective on the case Charles Meany, who turns out to be harboring more secrets that Mr. Walker. Ultimately, the gang solves the case and Meany, who’s revealed to be the antagonist behind everything, goes to jail.

‘GET A CLUE’ Cast

Let’s dive into the backgrounds of the actors behind the characters of this DCOM classic!

LINDSAY LOHAN as ALEXANDRA “LEXY” GOLD

Lohan portrayed the movie’s main protagonist and amateur journalist Lexy Gold. “Get A Clue” was one of three Disney films she acted in. After the immense success of “Parent Trap,” Disney reportedly signed her on for two more films: “Get A Clue” and “Life-Size.”

BRENDA SONG as JENNIFER “JEN”

Song played Lexy’s fashion-forward sidekick and right-hand woman in the film. Song, whose other Disney credits include “The Suite Life” series, “Phil of the Future,” and “Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior,” has recently made her return to Disney Channel in her new animated show “AMPHIBIA.”

BUG HALL as JACK DOWNEY

Hall portrays Jack Downey, the middle-class editor of the newspaper and Lexy’s nemesis in the beginning of the film. Prior to his work in “Get A Clue,” Downey got his big break acting in the 1994 hit film, “Little Rascals.”

IAN GOMEZ as MR. ORLANDO WALKER

Gomez, who plays Mr. Walker, Lexy’s missing teacher, is best known for his role in the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” series. However, Gomez has also made appearances in shows like “True Jackson, VP,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Fresh Off The Boat.” He was also married to his “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” co-star Nia Vardalos before they divorced in 2018.

‘GET A CLUE’ Songs and Soundtrack

The “Get A Clue” soundtrack was released in 2002. The album featured songs from a variety of acts including The Pentagons’ “Walking Alone” and Gizzard Lollies’ “Hair Day.” The titular song “Get A Clue” was performed by Simon and Milo.

‘GET A CLUE’ at the Box Office

The film did not premiere in theaters, so there is no box office information for “Get a Clue.” The film’s budget was $1 million.

‘GET A CLUE’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

“Get a Clue” is considered a cute and fun movie by audience members, but many consider it a kid’s movie and nothing more. It received criticism for the lackluster script and out-of-touch-with-reality characters. Overall, the film received a 5.1 out of 10 stars on IMDB and generated an average score of 42% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. Rotten Tomatoes does not have any information on the ratings from critics.

Where ‘GET A CLUE’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

While not as well-known as some of Lohan’s other films like “Mean Girls” or “The Parent Trap,” the TV movie “Get A Clue” is still considered a movie audiences are excited to watch on Disney+. Sites like Jezebel, The Verge and Parade all place them as the top movies they’re excited to watch again — albeit, for their entertainment and nostalgic value. The movie did play a part in launching Lohan’s tumultuous career, so “Get A Clue” is considered more of a mainstay in Disney’s pantheon than some. Even when outlets do cover Lindsay Lohan’s career, sites like Life & Style and Refinery29 tend to mention the film in passing.

‘GET A CLUE’ Trailer

‘GET A CLUE’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

We’ve compiled a list of our favorite fun facts about the film and its actors below!

1. Lohan Got Her Start as a Child Model

Lohan began her career at the age of 3 when she signed a modeling contract with Ford Modeling Agency. She went on to appear in over 60 commercials for brands like Pizza Hut and Wendy’s.

2. There Are a Couple of Continuity Hiccups in the Movie

There are two hiccups in the film—the first is when Lexy, Mr. Walker, and her friends are walking down the street in their spy gear. In the scene, Lexy’s earpiece appears and disappears several times. The second hiccup comes at the end of the film when Lexy takes her friend’s video camera. The only problem is, the screen is black and it’s clearly not on.

3. Brenda Song Is Currently Dating Macaulay Culkin

The two former child stars started dating in 2017, and it’s reported that they bonded over their pasts as child actors. “Child actors, we don’t even get to talk about it, you just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know,” she told AOL.

4. Brenda Song Might Have Predicted the Future

In the same interview with AOL, Song couldn’t reveal whether or not “The Suite Life” series would get a reboot. However, she did say that if she could bring back one show, it would be “Lizzie McGuire.” It was announced in October 2019 that “Lizzie McGuire” would be coming back on Disney+. Crazy!

5. Bug Hall Talks About His Favorite Movie He’s Ever Done – and It Isn’t This One

Hall has been steadily booking gigs since “Get A Clue,” but he said in an interview that his favorite role of all time was when he played Rob in “American Pie Presents the Book of Love.” He’s quoted as saying the experience being “something else.”

