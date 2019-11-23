How to Stream Goof Troop: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Stream Goof Troop Now

Goof Troop is a Disney animated series from the early ’90s featuring some of our favorite classic cartoon characters. The show follows Goofy (voiced by Bill Farmer) as a single parent he maneuvers fatherhood. He moves back to his hometown of Spoonerville with his 12-year-old son, Max (voiced by Dana Hill), and quickly learns that his new neighbor is an old friend.

Pete (voiced by Jim Cummings) is Goofy’s friend from high school who owns a used car lot called Honest Pete’s Used Cars. He lives with his wife Peg (voiced by April Winchell) and their two children, Pete Junior, who they call P.J. (voiced by Rob Paulsen) and Pistol (voiced by Nancy Cartwright).

Created by Robert Taylor and Michael Peraza Jr., Goof Troop streaming includes 78 episodes across two seasons. The first episode aired on April 20, 1992, and the show ran to December of that same year. As a classic, many parents look for episodes of Goof Troop online to give their kids insight into some of the cartoons they loved as kids.

Here’s how to watch Goof Troop streaming online:

How to Stream ‘Goof Troop’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Goof Troop is one of the many classic animated Disney movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Goof Troop and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Goof Troop” 5. Tap on “Goof Troop” 6. Tap the PLAY button

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘Goof Troop’: Overview

When Was It On TV: September 1992 to December 1992

Creators: Robert Taylor and Michael Peraza Jr.

Starring: Bill Farmer, Dana Hill, Jim Cummings, April Winchell, Rob Paulsen, and Nancy Cartwright

Rating: TV-Y

Synopsis: A single-father moves back to his hometown with his son and runs into an old high school buddy.

Goof Troop Plot

After Goofy (Farmer) decides to move back to his hometown of Spoonerville with his son Max (Hill), he learns that his new neighbor is his old friend Pete (Cummings) from high school. Max quickly befriends Pete’s son Pete Junior (Paulsen), who they call P.J., and the two become inseparable. The show’s humor largely comes from the interactions between Goofy and Max, as the two are polar opposites.

How Many Seasons of ‘Goof Troop’ Are There?

There are two seasons of Goof Troop. However, they ran consecutively on different stations. Season one ran on The Disney Afternoon programming block, while season two aired on ABC on Saturday mornings. Also, the number of episodes in each is wildly unbalanced, with 65 episodes in the first season and 13 episodes in the second.

Goof Troop Season 1

65 Episodes | September 1992 – December 1992

Goof Troop episodes start out with Goofy and his son Max moving back to Goofy’s hometown of Spoonerville. There they learn that their new neighbor Pete went to high school with Goofy, and the two didn’t leave things on the best terms. For this reason, Pete forbids his son P.J. from hanging out with Max, forcing the kids to come up with a plan to get Goofy and Pete to reconcile. It works, and Max and P.J. soon become inseparable. Pete and Goofy learn to get along as well, and Pete often hires Goofy to perform some handyman work around the house. It’s not long before the two men start getting into mischief as well.

Goof Troop Season 2

13 Episodes | September 1992 – December 1992

Max and P.J. learn some hard lessons at school and start to include P.J.’s little sister Pistol in on some of their adventures. Goofy and Pete continue to have a rocky relationship, one that eventually lands them both in jail. Pete’s wife Peg ends up in a battle against her husband to save and old miniature golf course, and Goofy tells Max all about his caveman ancestors.

The Best Goof Troop Episodes

Without measured ratings from when the series first aired, the best Goof Troop episodes are determined by viewers. The episodes most loved by fans often follow Goofy and Pete’s long-time rivalry, including “Good Neighbor Goof,” “In Goof We Trust,” and “Nightmare on Goof Street.”

Here’s a list of the best Goof Troop episodes:

Season 1, Episode 2: “Good Neighbor Goof”

While Max and P.J. start to bond, Goofy and Pete quickly put a stop to it as they recall their unpleasant history together. They forbid the kids from being friends, but instead of giving up, the kids come up with a plan. They’ll try anything they can to get their dad’s to reconcile, and after formulating a unique contest, the boys get their way.

Season 1, Episode 40: “In Goof We Trust”

Goofy is known as the most honest man in Spoonerville. So, when Pete is called out for being a fraud on the local news, he realizes his car lot business, Honest Pete’s Used Cars, is going to be in trouble. Instead of coming clean, Pete uses Goofy and his reputation around town to continue deceiving his customers so he can stay in business.

Season 1, Episode 48: “Nightmare on Goof Street”

Goofy wins a contest that will remodel his home entirely free of charge. When Pete learns about this, he convinces Goofy that it’s a bad idea and uses the winnings for his own home. It turns out that Goofy was better off that Pete did this, as his neighbor’s house was destroyed. The free remodel was a complete scam.

‘Goof Troop’ Cast

When you watch Goof Troop online, you may recognize some of the voices as these actors often voice numerous Disney characters. When it comes to Disney classics, these are the stars of all of your favorite shows and movies.

BILL FARMER as GOOFY

Bill Farmer is a voice actor best known for his work for Disney. He has been the man behind Goofy since the late ’80s, offering his voice to televisions shows, movies, and video games. As we all know, Goofy is quite a unique character with a one-of-a-kind voice. His role remains intact in Goof Troop and comes across even more hilarious when the story when he’s spending time with his polar-opposite son. Farmer is best known for voicing Goofy but has also done work as Pluto, Sylvester, Yosemite Sam, Bugs Bunny, and Daffy Duck.

DANA HILL as MAX

Actress and voice artist Dana Hill played Goofy’s son Max, a 12-year-old boy who finds his father’s strange antics embarrassing. When he’s not getting into trouble with his pal P.J., Max is often skateboarding, listening to music, or playing video games. Even though Hill’s career ended before its time when she died at just 32-year-old, she still managed to contribute to dozens of cartoons and movies. In addition to her voice work on Goof Troop, she’s best known for her role as Audrey in National Lampoon’s European Vacation.

JIM CUMMINGS as PETE

Jim Cummings is a voice actor who started his career in the mid-’80s voicing the character Lionel on Dumbos Circus. He’s behind the character Pete on Goof Troop, Goofy’s neighbor, who is as cunning and dishonest as they come. Pete will often take advantage of Goofy’s naivete and sucker him into one of his schemes, but usually feels bad and sets things right. Cummings is best known for being the man behind the voice of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.

ROB PAULSEN as P.J.

Rob Paulsen is a voice actor best known for his work on Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In Goof Troops, he plays P.J., Pete’s son, and Max’s best friend. As a quiet kid, it takes some effort on Max’s part to pull P.J. out of his shell. Like Goofy, he also ends up being unwillingly involved in many of his father’s schemes, but every now and then, he’ll see through his dad’s lies and come up with his own scheme. Paulsen continues to do voice work today and will reprise his roles as Yakko and Pinky in a new Animaniacs reboot.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on ‘Goof Troop’?

Back in the early ’90s, when the Goof Troop episodes first aired, having celebrity guests come in and voice a small role wasn’t done as often as it is today. Instead, their voice actors would take on the new character, which is why so many Disney voice actors will be impossible to replace. However, there was a father-son duo that appeared in the episode “Buddy Building” whom you may recognize from an older television show.

Here’s a list of the most important Goof Troop guest stars:

Patrick Duffy as Harold Hatchback

Actor Patrick Duffy lent his voice to Goof Troop in an episode titled “Buddy Building.” He plays one of Pete’s rival car dealers, Harold Hatchback. Throughout the episode, the two compete to get a celebrity to appear in one of their dealership commercials. Duffy is best known for his roles in Dallas and Step by Step.

Conor Duffy as Coop Hatchback

In the same episode, actor Conor Duffy and real-life son of Patrick Duffy voices Coop Hatchback on Goof Troop. Coop is a muscular teen and the son of Harold Hatchback. He ends up befriending P.J., making Max feel left out. Duffy continues to take on small television roles today and is best known for his character in Dallas.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘Goof Troop’?

Goof Troop was created by Robert Taylor and Michael Peraza Jr. in the early ’90s. It was the first time Goofy appeared in a television series and helped pave the way for other shows featuring Disney cartoon characters.

Robert Taylor: ‘Goof Troop’ Creator and Producer

Robert Taylor has been producing and directing children’s television shows since the early ’60s. In addition to Goof Troop, he worked on Talespin, DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp, and Bonkers. Taylor also produced Goof Troop Christmas, which was a special holiday episode that aired in 1992.

Michael Peraza Jr.: ‘Goof Troop’ Creator and Art Director

Michael Peraza Jr. is an artist and cartoon animator, as well as the co-creator of Goof Troop alongside Robert Taylor. He has worked for The Walt Disney Company, Fox Features, and Warner Brothers and is considered a Disney Master Artist. He has worked on numerous Disney movies, including Fantasia, Anastasia, Aladdin, and Ice Age.

‘Goof Troop’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Whether you watch Goof Troop online or happen to own them on DVD, Goofy doesn’t disappoint. As a Disney classic, it appeals to kids of all ages. Adults may not enjoy the humor as much as their kids do, but it’s a great way to spend an afternoon if you’re feeling nostalgic.

Where Goof Troop Ranks in the Television Pantheon

As the first television series featuring Goofy, it comes at no surprise that Goof Troop has created a legacy for itself. Not only was it a huge hit when it first aired, but kids still enjoy it today several decades later. Goofy’s character really took off after this show’s success, and he then appeared in A Goofy Movie, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas, An Extremely Goofy Movie, House of Mouse, and Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas. Additionally, the show was Disney’s first cartoon, where episodes were based on situations rather than adventures, which is largely how their shows are written today.

‘Goof Troop’ Trailer

Goof Troop Home Videos (1993) Promo (VHS Capture)Copyright of this video is not claimed by the retroVHStrailers channel. All rights retained by the copyright holder. The retroVHStrailers channel does not monetize this video. This video is provided for archival purposes only. It will be removed if requested by contacting the retroVHStrailers channel. Promo for "Goof Troop Home Videos (1993)" captured from the "Goof Troop – Banding Together (1993)" VHS tape. This tape is labeled 1695 and released in (1993). 2016-10-11T13:46:58.000Z

Stream Goof Troop Now

‘Goof Troop’ Theme Song

Goof troop themethe goof troop theme in high quality with lyrics in subtitles. sung by Phil﻿ Perry 2009-03-05T05:29:22.000Z

The theme song for Goof Troop was performed by R&B artist, Phil Perry.

‘Goof Troop’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Jimmy Stewart Was Rumored To Have Been On The Show

There was a rumor going around that Jimmy Stewart’s last acting role was the voice of Red Crocker in the Goof Troop episode titled “E=MC Goof.” However, this is untrue. The character is voiced by Frank Welker. He is impersonating Stewart during the episode, which is why there is so much confusion.

2. The Town Of Spoonerville Is Named After A Disney Employee

Artist and cartoon animator J. Michael Spooner designed most of the background layouts for the show. The town Spoonerville comes from his last name. Whether or not he took it upon himself to name the town after himself is unknown. However, Spooner still works for Disney today.

3. Quackerjack Makes Several Appearances In The Show

Quackerjack is a villain from Disney’s Darkwing Duck, which first aired in 1991. He pops up a few times in a few Goof Troop episodes, but never as his character. For example, in one episode he’s featured on Max’s watch.

4. The Show Was Adapted Into A Comic Strip

Goof Troop was adapted into several comic strips that appeared in various Disney comic books such as “Disney Adventures.” Two of these strips were later turned into a graphic novel called “Goof Troop: Junior Graphic Novel.”

5. All Episodes But One Were Remastered In HD

In 2017, Disney released all of the Goof Troop episodes in HD on iTunes and Amazon Video expect for one. The episode “Counterfeit Goof” is the only one that remains untouched. The rest have a new intro sequence and logo.

Stream Goof Troop Now