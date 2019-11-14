How to Stream ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Stream Guardians of the Galaxy Now

In 2014, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was well into its second phase. The Avengers had debuted to huge numbers two years prior, but Avengers: Age of Ultron had yet to hit theaters. Since an ensemble had worked so well before, the studio turned its eyes toward a new batch of misfit miscreants, jump-starting a new franchise-within-the-franchise with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy follows Peter Quill, a Celestial-human hybrid who eventually becomes a notorious intergalactic outlaw nicknamed Star-Lord. Star-Lord forms an uneasy alliance with a group of extraterrestrial criminals who are on the run after stealing a powerful artifact which later reveals itself to be the Power Stone, one of the much sought after Infinity Stones. Even though Star-Lord and his crew are an unlikely team, they come together in battle delivering loads of humor and personality along the way.

The movie spawned a sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, three years later while a third installment is currently in development. Want to catch up with Quill and the other Guardians? Now you can watch Guardians of the Galaxy exclusively on Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the fan-favorite Marvel movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the fan-favorite Marvel movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney's new subscription streaming service, Disney+.



Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: Overview

Release Date: August 1, 2014

Creators: Directed by James Gunn, Produced by Kevin Feige, Written by Gunn and Nicole Perlman

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, and Benicio del Toro

Rating: PG-13

Synopsis: A group of intergalactic criminals must pull together to stop a fanatical warrior with plans to purge the universe.

How Long Is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’?

Guardians of the Galaxy has a runtime of 122 minutes.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Plot

Guardians of the Galaxy is an action-packed space adventure that expands the MCU into the cosmos where the cocky adventurer Peter Quill finds himself on the run after stealing a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain that threatens to destroy the entire universe. To evade Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy alliance with a gang of misfits including Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon; Groot, a tree-like humanoid; the deadly and enigmatic Gamora; and the revenge-driven Drax the Destroyer. When Quill discovers the true power of the orb and the dangers it can pose to the universe, he must rally his ragtag team for a last stand against evil while the galaxy’s fate hangs in the balance.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Cast

Guardians of the Galaxy has a large ensemble cast full of A-list actors and celebrities.

Following his mother’s death, a young Peter Quill is abducted from Earth by the Ravagers, a group of alien thieves and smugglers led by Yondu Udonta. Twenty-six years later, Quill steals a mysterious orb that brings the villainous Ronan to his doorstep. Pratt is best known for his early days as Andy Dwyer on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. He also stars in the Jurassic World films and voices Emmet Brickowski in The Lego Movie and its sequel.

Gamora is an orphan from an alien world who continues to seek redemption for her past crimes. She was trained by Thanos to be his personal assassin, and it’s later revealed that she’s one of the Big Bad’s daughters. Saldana is also known for playing Neytiri in Avatar, in addition to roles in Star Trek and the Rosemary’s Baby TV mini-series in 2014.

Drax is a warrior who seeks to avenge his family’s death at the hands of the villainous Ronan. Bautista is a WWE wrestler-turned-actor who also starred in Stuber with Kumail Nanjiani.

Groot is a tree-like humanoid who is the accomplice of Rocket. His only words are “I am Groot.” Diesel rose to international fame with his role as Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious franchise and can also be seen in the XXX movies. He’s rumored to be joining Saldana for Avatar 2.

Rocket raccoon is a genetically-engineered bounty hunter, mercenary, and master of weapons and battle tactics. The character is voiced by Cooper who is a seven-time Academy Award nominee for his work on A Star Is Born, American Sniper, American Hustle, and Silver Linings Playbook.

Ronan is the main villain in Guardians of the Galaxy. He’s a renegade Kree commander and zealot who agrees to retrieve an artifact for Thanos in exchange for the annihilation of his mortal enemies, the Xandarians. Pace starred as Ned in the critically-acclaimed series Pushing Daisies and has also appeared in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 and Halt and Catch Fire.

Yondu is a blue-skinned bandit and leader of the Ravagers. He’s a paternal figure to Quill and helps Quill steal the Orb until he’s duped by the Guardians. Rooker is best known for playing Henry in Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, Terry Cruger in Sea of Love, and Rowdy Burns in Days of Thunder. The character is Yondu also plays a huge role in the sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Nebula is the adopted daughter of Thanos who was raised with Gamora as siblings. She’s a loyal lieutenant to Ronan and Thanos in their quest to retrieve the orb. Gillan is well-known for her role as Amy Pond in Doctor Who and has also starred in Oculus, Selfie, and the new Jumanji films.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Songs and Soundtrack

Two soundtracks were released for Guardians of the Galaxy with the first being the Original Soundtrack featuring music by Tyler Bates. The second album featured popular songs from Peter Quill’s mixed tape titled Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1. Both albums were released by Hollywood Records. The label also released a Deluxe Version which included songs from both albums. The tracklist of the latter featured the following:

1. “Hooked on a Feeling” – Blue Swede

2. “Go All the Way” – Raspberries

3. “Spirit in the Sky” – Norman Greenbaum

4. “Moonage Daydream” – David Bowie

5. “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Elvin Bishop

6. “I’m Not in Love” – 10cc

7. “I Want You Back” – The Jackson 5

8. “Come and Get Your Love” – Redbone

9. “Cherry Bomb” – The Runaways

10. “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” – Rupert Holmes

11. “O-o-h Child” – Five Stairsteps

12. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” – Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ at the Box Office

According to Box Office Mojo, Guardians of the Galaxy $333,176,600 domestically and $772,776,600 worldwide. At the time of its release, the movie became the third-highest-grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind The Avengers and Iron Man 3.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

“Guardians of the Galaxy is just as irreverent as fans of the frequently zany Marvel comic would expect—as well as funny, thrilling, full of heart, and packed with visual splendor,” wrote Rotten Tomatoes. The film aggregator site rated the movie as 91 percent fresh.

Reviews for Guardians were mostly positive. “Blessed with a loose, anarchic B-picture soul that encourages you to enjoy yourself even when you’re not quite sure what’s going on, the scruffy Guardians is irreverent in a way that can bring the first Star Wars to mind,” wrote Kenneth Turan from the Los Angeles Times.

Many reviewers praised Chris Pratt’s magical leading prowess as Star-Lord aka Peter Quill. “Chris Pratt, overflowing with charisma, plays the leader of the pack of misfits, and his blissed-out space cowboy (with a love for seventies music) is so full of good will that he buoys the film and its requisite whizbang special effects,” wrote Bruce Diones from the New Yorker.

The movie plays out like a silly B-movie cousin to the rest of the MCU and some reviewers took note of that as one of the movie’s biggest strengths. “Guardians of the Galaxy was an outside-the-box choice by Marvel; a huge gamble that paid off handsomely. It is epic space opera and well-constructed comedy, a visually stunning experience driven by exceptional performances,” wrote Allen Adams of The Maine Edge.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailer

Six months ahead of its premiere, Marvel released the following trailer for its fresh space-faring adventure.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Chris Pratt Nailed His Audition and Immediately Impressed Director James Gunn

Director James Gunn loved Chris Pratt’s audition so much that he was prepared to offer him the role even if Pratt didn’t lose weight and get into shape. Gunn joked that he was willing to CGI a six-pack on Pratt’s body, but he was very serious about wanting Pratt for the role of Peter Quill. Pratt, ever the professional, asked Gunn to give him six months to lose 50 pounds; instead he lost 60.

“He brought this magic to the role, this sort of charm mixed with masculinity mixed with vulnerability,” said Gunn on the Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend podcast. “He added something outside the written character to the role. That was the same thing that Robert Downey, Jr. did when he got the role of Tony Stark. And I really wasn’t going to be satisfied with an actor until I got that. And so we saw many many many actors before Chris came in. And all of a sudden, that was it. I knew it was done.”

2. Vin Diesel Put In Work To Voice Groot

According to actor Vin Diesel, he recorded Groot’s now-iconic line, “I am Groot,” over one thousand times. In addition, he recorded the line in several different languages including Russian, Mandarin, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and French, so that his real voice could be used in the film all around the world.

“I was really lucky, because I had a director, who is willing to indulge and wanted to really capture all the nuances of this character,” said Diesel in an interview on the red carpet of the Guardians of the Galaxy premiere. “What we know about Groot is that he’s got a wooden larynx so although he’s saying other things, other than ‘I am Groot,’ all the novice ears or someone oblivious to his nuances of his speech can hear is ‘I am Groot.’ It sounds like he’s just repeating his name. Because of that, when I came into the recording room, there was a 50-page document that on the left-hand side it said ‘I am Groot,’ and on the right-hand side, it would have a paragraph or a sentence explaining what he was really meaning or what he was really trying to say. And so when you have that level of detail, when you have a director that committed, when you have a studio so hellbent on creating such a great CGI character, I feel like I’m coming into a team…a winning team already. And all I have to do is spend a week there in the ADR booth breathing life into it.”

3. Gunn Awarded His Cast and Crew With Play-Doh Containers On Set for Jobs Well Done

James Gunn would keep a pile of little Play-Doh containers on-set for members of his cast and crew who did an exceptional job that day. Gunn said he gave out 40 containers over the entire 85 day shoot. “I love the smell of Play-Doh. Opening a new container and smelling it, puts me in a creative, child-like place, and who doesn’t love playing with Play-Doh?” said Gunn.

Gunn also kept the vibe light on set by blasting ’70s music on set to pump up his cast and crew.

4. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Was Nominated For Two Academy Awards

At the 87th Academy Awards, Guardians of the Galaxy was nominated for two Oscars: Best Make-up Achievement and Achievement in Visual Effects. It lost out to The Grand Budapest Hotel and Interstellar, respectively.

5. There Are Five Major Cameos in the Movie

Firefly star Nathan Fillion appears as the blue alien Groot picks up by the nostrils in the Kyln. Tyler Bates, the film’s composer, appears as a ravager pilot. Director and musician Rob Zombie appears as a ravager navigator. Lloyd Kaufman appears as an angry inmate; he can be seen standing on a balcony in the prison scene. Last but certainly not least, Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee cameos as one of the Xandarian citizens Rocket scans while looking for a bounty. Oddly enough, Lee did not create the Guardians of the Galaxy, but he is the official co-creator of the character Groot along with Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers.

