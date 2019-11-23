How to Stream Halloweentown: Your Family Viewing Guide

Halloweentown (1998) is a Disney Classic Original Movie starring Kimberly J. Brown, Debbie Reynolds, and Judith Hoag. Written by Paul Bernbaum and Directed by Duwayne Dunham, with theme music composed by Mark Mothersbaugh, this DCOM is a cult favorite for anyone who grew up in the 90s. And a crowd-pleaser for those who are growing up now. Watch Halloweentown online and Halloweentown streaming now.

Here’s how to stream Halloweentown right now:

How to Stream ‘HALLOWEENTOWN’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Halloweentown is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘HALLOWEENTOWN’: Overview

Release Date: October 17, 1998

Creators: Paul Bernbaum, Pauley Cooksey, Ali Matheson

Director: Duwayne Dunham

Starring: Debbie Reynolds, Judith Hoag, Kimbery J. Brown, Joey Zimmerman

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A mother tries to protect her daughter from her grandmother, who wants to train her as a witch and save Halloweentown from evil.

How Long Is ‘HALLOWEENTOWN’?

Halloweentown is 84 minutes long.

‘HALLOWEENTOWN’ Plot

Marni Piper (Kimberly J. Brown) and her siblings want their mother, Gwen (Judith Hoag), to let them go out for Halloween, but she has forbidden it. Her grandmother, Aggie (Debbie Reynolds), wants the kids to participate as well, because she is a witch and it’s only natural for Marni, who is a witch but doesn’t know it, to be involved in Halloween activities. Once the kids have gone to bed, Aggie and Gwen get into an argument as Marni eavesdrops. She learns that, like her grandmother, she is a witch and that her grandmother wants to train her before she turns 13 because she needs her help to save Halloweentown.

Halloweentown, the magical world where Aggie lives, is slowly being taken over by a hooded demon who freezes people and locks them in a movie theater. The kids sneak into Halloweentown on a magic bus, following Aggie home. Aggie starts to teach Marni about being a witch when the hooded demon strikes and Aggie has to break and go stop him. Gwen shows up in Halloweentown, getting her kids back but not getting a bus back to the real world. She swings by the house of the Halloweentown mayor to ask him for help and he happens to be her ex-boyfriend, Kalabar (Robin Thomas).

Having a scheduling conflict, Kalabar leaves, unable to handle Gwen’s problem. Gwen and the kids go outside and see Aggie, who they trail to a movie theater. And discover the frozen people inside. And discover the identity of the hooded demon right before he freezes them too! Then it’s only up to Marni, and her limited witch skills, to break the spell before she gets frozen and locked in the movie theater with everyone else.

‘HALLOWEENTOWN’ Cast

The cast of Hallweentown is anchored by the adults, which makes this DCOM perfect for viewing with your tweenagers and people your own age.

KIMBERLY J. BROWN as MARNI PIPER

Brown stars as Marni Piper who finds out that she’s actually a witch right before her 13th birthday. She accidentally brings her two siblings into the magical town where her grandmother lives and then proceeds to drag her whole family into the middle of a magical crisis. Before she came to the cast of Halloweentown, Brown was well known for her role as Marah Lewis on the soap, Guiding Light.

DEBBIE REYNOLDS as AGATHA “AGGIE” CROMWELL

Reynolds plays Aggie, Marni’s overzealous grandmother who can’t keep her nose out of other people’s business. She drives the action of the movie, teaching Marni how to become a witch and going against Gwen’s wishes. Reynolds is a well known actress with a sultry voice who won an Academy Award. She brought all that greatness to her role in this film.

JUDITH HOAG as GWEN PIPER

Hoag plays down-to-earth mom, Gwen, who wants to keep her children as far away from magic and witches, demons and danger as possible. She’s the sensible one that no one listens to, the opposite of her mother, Aggie, in every way. Hoag was fresh off the set of Armageddon when she arrived at Halloweentown to play the straight man who gets dragged into everyone else’s mess.

JOEY ZIMMERMAN as DYLAN PIPER

Zimmerman plays Dylan Piper, Marni’s younger brother and sidekick. He is the person that ups the stakes of Marni’s troublemaking because he’s an extra person involved and he seems to just follow her without coming up with his own ideas. In 1998, Zimmerman brought his expertise as the hapless little kid to Halloweentown, having done the same thing in Caroline in the City and Very Bad Things the same year.

‘HALLOWEENTOWN’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics loved Halloweentown, citing it as one of the top Disney Channel Original Movies ever made. It’s widely considered to be a timeless classic crowdpleaser, to use the parlance of 90s movie reviews.

Where ‘Halloweentown’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Halloweentown is cult classic with fans 21 years later who are way out of the target demographic’s age range. It ranked number nine on Complex Magazine’s Top 25 Disney Classic Original Movies and is considered to be one of the best things about Halloween by BuzzFeed.

‘HALLOWEENTOWN’ Trailer

‘HALLOWEENTOWN’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Could Halloweentown have been a secret tribute to Bewitched?

1. Coming In First

Halloweentown was Kimberly J. Brown’s first Disney Channel Original Movie.

2. Recreating History

St. Helens, OR was the setting for the movie and the town holds an annual Halloweentown festival to commemorate the filming of the movie. They redesign the jack-o-lantern and parts of the set for attendees.

3. True Commitment

Judith Hoag missed the premier of Armageddon to make this movie.

4. Truth in Fiction

Marni, Dylan and younger sister, Sophia, were named after writer Paul Bernbaum’s children.

5. A Tribute to Bewitched

