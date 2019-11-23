How to Stream Herbie: Fully Loaded: Your Family Viewing Guide

Herbie: Fully Loaded was directed by Angela Robinson and produced by Robert Simonds for Walt Disney Pictures in 2005. The film is the direct sequel to every previous Herbie film in the franchise, ignoring the fifth (The Love Bug), and is the sixth and final installment.

Starring Lindsay Lohan (Maggie Peyton), Justin Long (Kevin) and Michael Keaton (Ray Peyton Sr.), the comedy is about a girl from a NASCAR family who, forbidden from racing by her father, receives a race car accidentally. From her father.

Herbie: Fully Loaded was released on June 22, 2005 and grossed over $144 million worldwide.

‘HERBIE: FULLY LOADED’: Overview

Release Date: June 22, 2005

Creators: Robert Simonds, Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

Director: Angela Robinson

Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Justin Long, Michael Keaton, Breckin Meyer, Matt Dillon

Rating: G

Synopsis: A girl receives a car from her father as a college graduation present that turns out to be a race car with a mind of its own.

How Long Is ‘HERBIE: FULLY LOADED’?

Herbie: Fully Loaded is 101 minutes long.

‘HERBIE: FULLY LOADED’ Plot

Maggie Peyton (Lohan) just graduated college and goes with her father, Ray Peyton Sr. (Keaton), to a junkyard to select a car as a present. She chooses a Volkswagen Beetle and discovers a note in the glove box that says the car’s name is Herbie. When she tries to drive him, he takes her instead to a mechanic’s shop, where her old friend, Kevin (Long), works, and where she challenges racing legend, Trip Murphy (Dillon), to a race. From a NASCAR family who owns Peyton Racing Team, Maggie is no stranger to racing but, after a previous accident, her father has forbidden it. Nevertheless, she races Trip and wins. The two develop a rivalry and Trip develops an obsession with destroying Herbie. The movie culminates in an epic race that includes performances by NASCAR drivers (Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart) and plenty of stunts.

‘HERBIE: FULLY LOADED’ Cast

The cast of Herbie: Fully Loaded consisted of well-known film and TV actors with experience playing leading roles. It also included a slew of NASCAR drivers whose cars made cameos as themselves (Dale Jarret, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Casey Mears and more).

LINDSAY LOHAN as MAGGIE PEYTON

Lohan plays Maggie, a young woman with a vision for her life that takes a sharp turn onto a race track. She adjusts quickly to the change of plans and has no problem going up against the professionals without the slightest bit of intimidation. This was her fourth leading role in a major production. Prior to Herbie: Fully Loaded, her resume includes Mean Girls (2004), Freaky Friday (2003) and The Parent Trap (1998).

JUSTIN LONG as KEVIN

Long plays the role of Maggie’s oldest friend Kevin. He serves as emotional support and elbow grease, encouraging Maggie to do what she loves as well as helping her do what she can’t do alone. He’s part cheerleader part pit crew. His other work includes voice acting roles and independent films.

MICHAEL KEATON as RAY PEYTON SR.

Keaton plays Maggie’s still-wounded, widower father who loves NASCAR. He’s Maggie’s protector, keeping out of harm’s way, but he’s able to loosen his grip when he realizes her depth of commitment to her plan. In his other work, Keaton has played voices roles, roles in TV series and leading roles in major studio productions.

BRECKIN MEYER as RAY PEYTON JR.

Meyer plays Maggie’s brother and Peyton Racing Team’s stock car driver. He’s the one who got to do what Maggie always wanted, except he doesn’t really do it well. Since Herbie: Fully Loaded, Meyer has worked in TV, primarily, with roles in Party Down (2009), Heroes (2008), and House (2008).

MATT DILLON as TRIP MURPHY

Dillon plays Trip, a stock car driver who’s locally famous and convincingly psychopathic. He spends the majority of his time attempting to destroy a girl’s car and ruin her dreams. His lines would be humorous if he did not seem to be truly out of his mind. Since Herbie: Fully Loaded, Dillon has brought his glassy gaze to a number of critically acclaimed films, including Nothing but the Truth (2008) and You, Me and Dupree (2006).

‘HERBIE: FULLY LOADED’ Songs and Soundtrack

The soundtrack to Herbie: Fully Loaded featured classic rock hits by the Beach Boys, Loverboy, and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. In the film, the original recordings were used but on the soundtrack, covers of the same songs were performed by Mark McGrath, Ingram Hill, and Josh Kelley. The soundtrack featured Lindsay Lohan’s third single, “First.”

‘HERBIE: FULLY LOADED’ at the Box Office

Herbie: Fully Loaded was played in 3,521 theaters grossing $12.7 million and ranking number 4 in its opening weekend. There is no comparison to be made with its immediate Herbie franchise predecessor, as Herbie Goes Bananas (1980) received memorably poor reviews after its release. As an attempt to redeem Herbie Goes Bananas, it was re-released on DVD in 2004, following the release of Herbie: Fully Loaded. By the end of its run, Herbie: Fully Loaded grossed $144,146,816.

‘HERBIE: FULLY LOADED’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics agreed that Herbie: Fully Loaded was a film that kids would love and that adults could tolerate. There were concerns about the fashionable NASCAR tie-in as well as the car’s emotional state. There were comparisons to Herbie Goes Bananas, but in a way that celebrated the camp of both. Overall, a very solid kids movie, which is exactly what it was supposed to be.

Where ‘Herbie: Fully Loaded’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

At the 2006 Teen Choice Awards, it was nominated for Choice Movie Comedy Actress (Lindsay Lohan) and Choice Summer Movie. At the Kids Choice Awards, it won Favorite Movie Actress (Lohan) and was nominated for Favorite Movie, losing to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Herbie: Fully Loaded ranks number 70 on The Best Movies of 2005, number 63 on The Greatest Car Movies of All Times, and number 8 on The Best Female Reboots of Men-Led Movies, among others. Top critics were pretty much 50/50 on whether this film was a hit or a miss. Commentary at the time wondered at the undercurrent of sexuality that Herbie got sucked into.

‘HERBIE: FULLY LOADED’ Trailer

Herbie Fully Loaded 2005 TrailerMovie highlights for the movie Herbie: Fully Loaded 2005. Watch the movie for free: http://www.alluc.to/movies/watch-herbie-fully-loaded-2005-online/41490.html Read the movie review: http://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/herbie_fully_loaded/ 2013-05-05T09:31:43.000Z

‘HERBIE: FULLY LOADED’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

This film was a masterwork of editing, revising everything from the original screenplay to Lohan herself so that the end result would perfectly represent the image Disney wanted for Herbie. Oddly, they opted to leave in some mistakes.

1. Think Of All The Families Out There

After the film was shot, Disney determined that the size of Lohan’s bust was not aligned with the image of the film. Her bust size was digitally reduced, necklines were raised and skin was covered. The reduction received plenty of coverage and commentary from the movie press, some blaming the fascination with Lohan’s curves for the aforementioned undercurrent of sexuality surrounding Herbie.

2. It’ll Be Fun For The Kids

Director Angela Robinson said that she purposefully left crew equipment and cheap camera tricks in the film. She wanted Herbie fans to have something to scout out in the film that would be fun. She also said in a commentary that she did it to aggravate her editor, who requested these shots be removed.

3. Appearing As Themselves

Many NASCAR professionals appeared in the film, including Allen Bestwick, Benny Parsons and ESPN broadcaster, Stuart Scott. Many 2004 NASCAR professionals appeared only in the form of their stock cars, including the cars of Kasey Kahne, Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Terry Labonte, Brendan Gaughan, and Mark Martin, among others.

4. Custom Paint Job

Herbie The Love Bug was a 1963 Volkswagen Beetle deluxe ragtop sedan. Herbie was painted Volkswagen L87 pearl white and should have had a matching interior. Herbie’s interior was painted grey so that it would not reflect the set lighting.

5. Living In The Real World

Herbie: Fully Loaded was originally written to put Herbie in a more realistic setting than those he appeared in previously. It also toned down the car’s powers and the dose in which they were delivered to the audience. This was the reason why the sequel was green-lit initially, but throughout revisions, Herbie’s world became more and more of a fantasy.