How to Stream High School Musical 2: Your Family Viewing Guide

Very much like the heady emotional melange that yields the essence of real life, High School Musical 2 is a crazy amalgamation of friendship and trust, romance and jealousy, present and future set to song and dance on a country club in Utah.

In the second installment of the High School Musical trilogy, this 2007 TV film directed by Kenny Ortega was the most successful in the High School Musical franchise.

In the second installment of the High School Musical trilogy, this 2007 TV film directed by Kenny Ortega was the most successful in the High School Musical franchise.

‘High School Musical 2’: Overview

Release Date: August 17, 2007

Creators: Peter Barsocchini

Director: Kenny Ortega

Starring: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Blue, Monique Coleman

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: Troy and Gabriella, seniors in high school, struggle with being apart during the summer before they head to college. Along with the rest of the East High Wildcats, they stage a musical that explores their present crises, as well as their hopes and apprehensions about the future.

How Long Is ‘High School Musical 2’?

High School Musical is 104 minutes long.

‘High School Musical 2’ Plot

East High School breaks for the summer (“What Time Is It”) with Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez planning to spend their vacation apart. Troy gets a job to save money for college at Lava Springs (“Fabulous”), the country club owned by Sharpay and Ryan Evans’ family. Soon, Troy convinces Mr. Fulton, the club manager, to hire Gabriella and their close friends for the summer.

Learning that Gabriella is going to be a lifeguard at the club, Sharpay attempts to make her job so difficult that she quits, so that Sharpay can make her move on Troy. Mr. Fulton threatens the rest of the friends, making their jobs nightmarish, which prompts Troy to give them a pep talk (“Work This Out”) even though he is still stressed about saving for college.

Sharpay continues her scheming, orchestrating a promotion for Troy, in hopes that he’ll sing with her at the talent show. Her brother, Ryan, becomes annoyed that he’s being blown off by his sister for Troy and he makes a move on Gabriella, which causes Troy to become jealous.

Tensions grow until the group of friends nearly split apart when Gabriella confronts Sharpay and quits because Troy made her jealous (“Gotta Go My Own Way”). The Wildcats stop talking to Troy after getting banned from the talent show, Troy confronts Sharpay, which results in the Wildcats resuming their friendship with Troy.

The night of the talent show arrives with no small amount of scheming until the truth is revealed, Gabriella joins Troy onstage for a show-stopping performance (“Everyday”) and everyone makes amends before heading to a pool party where Miley Cyrus shows up (“All For One”).

High School Musical 2 Cast

The six main characters in High School Musical 2 create a good versus evil versus the foils situation where Troy and Gabriella both have sidekicks that are tormented by Sharpay and Ryan Evans but also serve to deflect their attacks.

ZAC EFRON as TROY BOLTON

Zac Efron plays Troy Bolton, the protagonist, who is the popular basketball player with the nerdy girlfriend. In between The Suite Life: Zack and Cody and Entourage, Efron starred in the High School Musical franchise, earning a reputation as an established Disney star with mainstream appeal.

VANESSA HUDGENS as GABRIELLA MONTEZ

Vanessa Hudgens co-stars as Gabriella Montez, Troy Bolton’s academically-involved girlfriend. The High School Musical trilogy was the biggest production of Hudgen’s career, leading into commercial work and independent films.

ASHLEY TISDALE as SHARPAY EVANS

Ashley Tisdale plays the antagonist in her role of Sharpay Evans, the drama club co-president who scares the other Wildcats into liking her. After the High School Musical films, Tisdale worked in TV series and shorts.

LUCAS GRABEEL as RYAN EVANS

Lucas Grabeel plays Ryan Evans, the twin brother of Sharpay and drama club co-president. He thinks dancing and baseball are the same and he is frequently seen sporting a flat cap. After the High School Musical trilogy, his career in TV series took off.

CORBIN BLEU as CHAD DANFORTH

Corbin Blue plays Chad Danforth, Troy Bolton’s best friend and tee shirt fan. After the High School Musical trilogy, Bleu headed into TV series where he landed a number of performing roles before moving into independent films.

MONIQUE COLEMAN as TAYLOR MCKESSIE

Monique Coleman plays Taylor McKessie, Gabriella’s best friend and fellow academic. After the High School Musical trilogy, Coleman headed into commercials, shorts, TV series and TV movies.

‘High School Musical 2’ Songs and Soundtrack

Aside from the drama, High School Musical 2 is best known for the high energy soundtrack that reached the Billboard 200 number one position. The hit singles include “What Time Is It” All Troy (Zac Efron) wants to do is give Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) a piggyback ride out of school and straight to the country club. To be a lifeguard. And save for college. This colorful number reached number six on the Billboard Top 100 in 2007. “I Don’t Dance” Ryan Evans (Lucas Gabreel) and Chad Danford (Corbin Bleu) propose that baseball and dancing are, in fact, the same game in this bass-heavy number. “You Are The Music In Me” Troy and Gabriella harmonize over a piano track with the vocal assistance of Kelsi Nielsen (Olesya Rulin) and gospel choir back up. “Gotta Go My Own Way” Gabriella vocalizes heartfelt emotion and betrayal in this breakup ballad. Slower in tempo than “You Are The Music In Me,” this single brought the soundtrack back up the the Billboard 200 top 10 for its fifteenth week.

‘High School Musical 2’ at the Box Office

Upon the film’s release on August 17, 2007, it broke a plethora of viewership records as it became the most commercially successful Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) ever produced. In the U.S., High School Musical 2 generated 17 million viewers in its premiere broadcast, smashing the record of its predecessor by over ten million, while the figure remains the highest the network has ever produced. It also ranked as the highest-rated basic cable telecast at the time.

‘High School Musical 2’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics said that, basically, High School Musical 2 was good enough for everyone: parents, kids and the makers of the product themselves.

Where ‘High School Musical 2’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

While critics said that High School Musical 2 was generally good, the audience response was great. Audiences were the largest for Disney, breaking previously set records. The production of the film made headlines, with Kenny Ortega making headlines for his directorial work on the tween hit.

‘High School Musical 2’ Trailer

High School Musical 2 – TrailerIt's time to sing and dance because there's so much more to celebrate in High School Musical 2. The East High Wildcats are gearing up for big fun as they land the coolest summer jobs imaginable. Troy (Zac Efron), Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), Chad (Corbin Bleu), and Taylor (Monique Coleman) have scored sweet gigs at the Lava Springs Country Club owned by Sharpay and Ryan's family. Sharpay's first rule of business: Get Troy. As Troy experiences a life of privilege he's never known, will he give up the Wildcats and Gabriella to rise to the top? Featuring an all-star cast, hot new songs and awesome dancing, High School Musical 2 is way 2 good 2 miss! 2012-07-12T02:43:40.000Z

High School Musical 2 Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. It’s Your Sandwich

Disney Channel viewers chose the type of sandwich that Troy makes Gabriella for their picnic on the golf course.

2. Longest Dance of Their Lives

It took six days to film the “Bet On It” dance sequence.

3. Favorite Song

“Gotta Go My Own Way” was Ashley Tisdale’s favorite song.

4. Four Day Week

It took four days to film all the scenes in East High School.

5. Solo Track

Unlike the first High School Musical, Zac Efron does all his own singing in High School Musical 2.

