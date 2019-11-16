How to Stream ‘Invisible Sister: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Invisible Sister Now

The Disney Channel’s 2015 movie, Invisible Sister, tells the story of two sisters — Cleo (Rowan Blanchard) and Molly (Paris Berelc) — who find themselves dealing with the fallout of a failed science project. When Cleo, the studious and unpopular younger sister, experiments on a mysterious substance, she accidentally makes Molly invisible. The film also features Cleo’s best friend and science genius, George (Karan Brar), Molly’s best friend and Lacrosse buddy, Nikki (Rachel Crow), Cleo’s science teacher, Mr. Perkins (Alex Désert), Cleo’s crush Carter (Will Meyers), and Molly’s boyfriend, Coug (Austin Fryberger).

The film comes from creators Billy Eddy and Matt Eddy, and director Paul Hoen. When it premiered on the evening of October 9, 2015, the movie earned over 4 million views. Its encore broadcast, which aired the next morning, was watched by over 2 million people.

If you are looking for a place to watch Invisible Sister online, you’re in luck. With the launch of DIsney’s new subscription service — which carries a large selection of Disney Channel series and films — you can now find Invisible Sister streaming.

Here’s how to stream Invisible Sister right now:

How to Stream ‘Invisible Sister’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Invisible Sister is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Invisible Sister’: Overview

Release Date: October 9, 2015

Creators: Beatrice Colin, Sara Pinto, Matt Eddy, Billy Eddy, Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin

Director: Paul Hoen

Starring: Rowan Blanchard, Paris Berelc, Karan Brar, Rachel Crow, Alex Désert

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: When a studious high school student’s science project goes the wrong way, she ends up making her popular older sister invisible.

How Long Is ‘Invisible Sister’?

The running time for Invisible Sister is 1 hour and 20 minutes.

‘Invisible Sister’ Plot

Invisible Sister revolves around teen sisters Cleo (Blanchard) and Molly (Berelc). Cleo, the younger sibling, is studious and smart, but she is not as popular as her outgoing sporty older sister.

When Mr. Perkins (Désert), Cleo’s science teacher, gives her a new class assignment, she decides to experiment on a mysterious substance, in hopes to turn it into a solid crystal. She brings her science project home, and accidentally spills some of the solution on a moth, turning it invisible. Later, when Molly comes to her room, the moth falls into her drink, and after consuming it, she becomes completely invisible.

When Cleo realizes what happened, she must help Molly out with all her social and sports events. When Molly is expected to be at her Lacrosse game, Cleo wears a costume and pretends to be her older sister. With Molly’s help on the field, Cleo is able to keep up in the game. But, eventually, Molly’s boyfriend, Coug (Fryberger) questions why she won’t visit him, and Cleo’s best friend, George (Brar), finds out about her invisibility.

Cleo works with George to find a solution and turn Molly back to normal. After examining her DNA, they realize they need to quickly create an antidote to reverse the effects, because if they wait too long, her condition could become permanent. When they determine that they need another moth to make the antidote, Molly and Cleo head to a cemetery to find one.

While at the cemetery, the sisters argue, but eventually work out their issues. They head to the school where George is waiting. Cleo and George try duplicate the original experiment, but it turns out to be too complicated. They turn to Carter (Will Meyers), a governor’s scholar who has the knowhow to help.

With help from Coug and Carter, Cleo and George create the antidote for Molly, and make her visible again. When Mr. Perkins learns of the student’s project, he encourages Cleo to present her discovery to a panel of esteemed scientists.

‘Invisible Sister’ Cast

Invisible Sister features a few face you might recognize. Here’s a breakdown of the main cast and where you might have seen them:

Rowan Blanchard as Cleo

Blanchard plays Cleo, the smart but often underappreciated younger sister of Molly. After appearing on Invisible Sister, the actress went on to play the leading role of Riley Matthews in Girls Meets World. She was also featured on Season 5 of The Goldbergs and played Veronica Kiley in the 2018 Disney film, A Wrinkle in Time.

Paris Berelc as Molly

Berelc takes on the role of Molly, Cleo’s popular and outgoing older sister. The actress had a recurring role on the Disney XD series, Mighty Med, where she played Skylar Storm. She currently plays the lead role of Alexa on the Netflix original series, Alexa & Katie.

Karan Brar as George

Brar steps into the role of George, Cleo’s best friend who’s also a science whiz. Brar is known for his role on the Disney series Jessie and Bunk’d, in which he played the recurring role of Ravi Ross. The actor was also featured in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series of films, as well as the 2018 science-fiction movie, Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Rachel Crow as Nikki

Crow plays Molly’s best friend and fellow Lacrosse team player, Nikki. The actress has had recurring roles on shows like Fred: The Show, Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, and Schooled. She was also featured on an episode of The Office, and had a voice role in the 2104 animated feature film, Rio 2.

‘Invisible Sister’ Songs and Soundtrack

Invisible Sister featured three songs on its soundtrack; “Afraid Of The Dark,” which was written by Matthew Tishler and Andrew Underberg, and performed by hip-hop artist, K-Bo; “This Is the Time,”performed by Superchick; and “I Dare You,” performed by Bea Miller.

‘Invisible Sister’ at the Box Office

Invisible Sister aired on the Disney Channel in 2015, and as reported by TV by the Numbers, the movie had 4.03 million viewers on the night of it’s premiere, which made it the third most viewed broadcast that evening. For its encore broadcast the next day, the film earned 2.31 million viewers.

‘Invisible Sister’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Invisible Sister was received with mostly positive critical reviews. Emily Ashby of Common Sense Media called the film’s story “delightful” and “engaging,” and noted how its rich, feel-good messages overshadowed its talented cast. “It’s not always easy to find teen girl characters who aren’t catty or conniving, let alone who find strength in their families and take pride in their achievements rather than in social standing,” wrote Ashby. “Cleo and Molly vie for top honors in this sweet movie that’s great for families, but ultimately both learn equally valuable lessons.”

Where ‘Invisible Sister’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Invisible Sister is considered one of the Disney Channel’s best Halloween movies. On it’s list of 50 of the Best Disney Channel Original Movies of All Time, Insider ranked the movie at number 50. In 2015, Bustle noted that the film was one of the best Disney Channel movies to watch for Halloween.

‘Invisible Sister’ Trailer

‘Invisible Sister’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Here are a a few fun facts about the movie:

1. It’s Based On A Book

Invisible Sister is actually based on the novel My Invisible Sister by authors Beatrice Colin and Sara Pinto. Unlike the movie, the book is centered around a 10-year-old boy named Frank, who lives with his invisible 13-year-old sister, Elizabeth.

2. Coug Was In A Sweaty Costume For Most Of The Movie

In an interview with Talk Nerdy With Us, Austin Fryberger, the actor that plays Coug, revealed that he spent most of his time filming the movie in a bear costume. “It was a really goofy costume which really heightened my character, but also I get sweaty on set, so that was always fun too, because hair and makeup had to keep coming and patting me down,” he told the outlet. “I had like a whole team, a pit crew you could call it, to fix my hair and make-up after every take.”

3. It Was One Cast Member’s Very First Film Role

While the rest of the cast had been featured in films prior to Invisible Sister, it was the very first movie role for actress Paris Berelc, who had previously only worked on TV series.

4. It Was Shot In This Famous City

The entirety of Invisible Sister was shot in New Orleans, Louisiana and featured some of the city’s most iconic places, including the French Quarter and one of the city’s historic cemeteries.

5. One Cast Member Was On X Factor

Rachel Crow — who plays Molly’s friend Nikki in the film — actually got her big break as a young singer on the first season of X Factor in 2011. Crow didn’t make it to the finale, but she did finish in fifth place.

