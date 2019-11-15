How to Stream ‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Stream Jake and the Neverland Pirates Now

Airing on Disney Junior from 2011 to 2016, Jake and the Neverland Pirates tells the stories of a band of young pirates — Jake (Colin Ford, Cameron Boyce, Sean Ryan Fox, Riley Thomas Stewart, Gabe Eggerling), Izzy (Madison Pettis, Megan Richie), and Cubby (Jonathan Morgan Heit, Jason Sand) — and their pet parrot Skully (David Arquette). The crew faces off against their nemeses Captain Hook (Corey Burton) and Mr. Smee (Jeff Bennett).

The series — which was created by Roberts Gannaway and directed by Howy Parkins, Jeff Gordon, and Broni Likomanov — is inspired by characters from J.M. Barrie’s 1911 novel, Peter Pan, and based on the world depicted in Disney’s Peter Pan movie. It ran for four seasons with a total of 114 episodes, and while it aired, Disney launched a line of Jake and the Neverland Pirates merchandise, including books, clothes, and toys.

‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’: Overview

When Was It On TV: February 2011 to November 2016

Creators: Roberts Gannaway

Starring: David Arquette, Cameron Boyce, Colin Ford, Madison Pettis, Jonathan Morgan Heit, Jeff Bennett, Corey Burton

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A young band of pirates hunt for treasure and face off against their nemeses, Captain Hook and Mr. Smee for treasure.



‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Plot

Jake and the Neverland Pirates is an animated series that revolves around a band of young pirates — Jake, Izzy, and Cubby — their green guardian parrot Skully, and their talking pirate ship, Bucky. Joining them on their adventures are Marina the Mermaid, Sharky, Bones, and Tick-Tock the Crocodile.

As this crew of fun characters spends their time looking for treasure, they often square off with a menacing Captain Hook and his first mate, Mr Smee. Each episode features a different storyline and musical elements.

How Many Seasons of ‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Are There?

There are four seasons of Jake and the Neverland Pirates which aired from 2011 to 2016. Here’s a breakdown of each season:

‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Season 1

25 Episodes | February 2011 – February 2012

The first season introduces audiences to Captain Jake, Izzy, Cubby, Skully, Bucky, and their merry crew of friends. Throughout the season, the pirates must recover what Captain Hook has stolen from them, including Izzy’s hipster-twister hoop, Cubby’s basketball, Jake’s guitar, and Skully’s golden egg. Peter Pan (Adam Wylie) joins the kids on their adventures in the final episode of Season 1.

‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Season 2

36 Episodes | February 2012 – December 2013

In Season 2, Jake and his pirate crew face-off against Captain Hook to save a magical genie named Pip (Jerry O’Connell), protect Captain Flynn’s pyramid, and cure Skully when he catches a cold during a blizzard. Tinkerbell (Mae Whitman) makes her first appearance in Episode 33.

‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Season 3

34 Episodes | January 2014 – July 2015

Season 3 finds Jake and his pirate friends back in Neverland, going on exciting adventures and racing against Captain Hook. The band finds a ring that turns them invisible, they help a family of stones return to their homeland, they pitch in to help Captain Hook a hobby, and they help Finn the Mer-Boy stop an electric eel from causing a storm.

‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Season 4

19 Episodes | September 2015 – November 2016

In the final season, the pirate kids must find a way to stop Captain Wraith (Blair Underwood) from turning everyone into ghost. They also prevent Doctor Undergear (Tony Hale) from sinking their ship. In the final episode of the series, Jake, Izzy, and Cubby help Peter Pan and Wendy (Maia Mitchell) save their petrified friend.

The Best ‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Episodes

Each episode of Jake and the Neverland Pirates is fun and exciting on its own, but there are a few episodes that stand out.

Here’s a list of the best Jake and the Neverland Pirates episodes:

Season 1, Episode 25: “Peter Pan Returns”

This 1-hour episode introduces Peter Pan (Adam Wylie) into the series. When Captain Hook captures the Peter’s shadow, with the help of their friends, Peter, Jake and the Never Land pirates go on an exciting journey to rescue it.

Season 2, Episode 33: “Jake’s Never Land Rescue”

When a flying light helps Jake and his friends reunite, they discover it is really Tinkebell (Mae Whitman). They save Never Land by making the Forever Tree grow, and Peter Pan gives Jake the power to fly. When Captain Hook captures Tinkerbell, Jake, Izzy, and Cubby chase after him to save her.

Season 3, Episode 21: “Battle for the Book!”

This episode takes Captain Hook to London, where he steals Wendy’s storybook. Peter then sends Jake and his friends off to London, so they can help Wendy and her brothers, John (Elliot Reeve)and Michael (Colby Mulgrew) get her book back.

‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Cast

Here’s a breakdown of the cast of Jake and the Neverland Pirates.

David Arquette as Skully

Arquette plays the pirate’s small, green parrot protector and lookout, Skully. The actor is known for his roles in notable Hollywood films, including the Scream series, Never Been Kissed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Eight Legged Freaks. He has also been featured on popular TV shows like Cougar Town, Medium and Friends.

Corey Burton as Captain Hook

Burton plays the pirate’s arch nemesis, Captain Hook. The voice actor has been featured in a number of animated films and series, including Thundercats, Hotel Transylvania, Phineas and Ferb, The Boondocks, and Gravity Falls.

Jeff Bennett as Mr. Smee

Bennet takes on the role of Mr. Smee, Captain Hook’s first mate. The voice actor has been featured in many popular animated series, including Curious George, Gravity Falls, The Penguins of Madagascar, and The Loud House.

Cameron Boyce as Jake

During Seasons 2 and 3, Boyce voiced the lead role of Jake. The late actor is known for his role on the Disney Channel series Jessie, where he played Luke Ross. He is also well recognized for his portrayal of Carlos in Disney’s Descendants series of films.

Colin Ford as Jake

Throughout Season 1, Ford voiced the role of Captain Jake. The actor has been on a number of popular shows over the years, including Supernatural, in which he played a young Sam Winchester, and Daybreak, where he took on the part of Josh Wheeler. Ford was also featured in the 2019 movie Captain Marvel as Steve Danvers.

Madison Pettis as Izzy

For the first three seasons, Pettis voiced the part of Izzy, the only girl in Jake’s band of pirates. The actress played Sophie martinez on the Disney Channel series, Cory in the House, and also had a recurring role as Janelle on Lab Rats. She currently stars as Tosh on the Facebook Watch series, Five Points.

Megan Richie as Izzy

In Season 4, Richie took on the role of Izzy. The actress portrayed Gigi on the Nickelodeon series Legendary Dudas in 2016, and later voiced the part of Leilani in Mickey and the Roadsters.

Jonathan Morgan Heit as Cubby

Heit plays Cubby, the youngest pirate on Jake’s crew. The actor had a recurring role on Granite Flats as Arthur Mulligan, and also voiced various characters on Family Guy.

The show also features Lauren Hoskins as Sharky; Sean Ryan Fox, Riley Thomas Stewart, and Gabe Eggerling as Jake; Ariel Winter as Marina the Mermaid; and Dee Bradley Baker as Tick-Tock the Crocodile.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on ‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’?

The series aired with a number of celebrity cameos. Here’s a list of the most notable Jake and the Neverland Pirates guest stars:

Actress, comedianne, and former daytime talk show host, Rosie O’Donnell, appeared in Season 2, Episode 32 as the Bouncing Bumble Queen 3 a bee who’s beloved by her subjects and can actually talk to humans.

Christian Slater, the award-winning actor known for his role as Edward Alderson in Mr. Robot, plays the Grim Buccaneer in Season 4, Episode 4.

Known for his award-winning performance on Veep, actor Tony Hale steps into the role of the villainous Doctor Undergear. His character appears throughout Season 4.

Mark Hamill, the actor who is known for his iconic portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film franchise, plays Shiverjack — a pirate sorcerer who tries to turn Neverland into ice. The character appears in Season 3, Episode 23 and Season 4, Episodes 1, 7, and 15.

Adam West — who his most recognized for his portrayal of Batman/Bruce Wayne on the ’60s TV series, Batman — plays the Wise Old Parrot, and first appears on Episode 18 of the first season.

Legendary actress Carol Kane, who recently portrayed Lillian Kaushtupper on the Netflix series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, plays the wicked Sea Witch. Her character appears on Season 2, Episode 14.

Blair Underwood, the actor known for his role on the TV series L.A. Law, plays the ghostly Captain Wraith, a villain who tries to turn all pirates into ghosts. His character appears in Season 4, Episode 2.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’?

Jake and the Neverland Pirates comes from Roberts Gannaway, a veteran Disney writer, producer and director.

Here’s a breakdown of the series’ main showrunners:

Roberts Gannaway: ‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Writer

Roberts “Bobs” Gannaway is the writer and creator of Jake and the Neverland Pirates. He has worked on a number of popular Disney shows and films over the years, including Timon & Pumbaa, 101 Dalmatians: The Series, House of Mouse, and Planes: Fire & Rescue.

Howy Parkins: ‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Director

Aside from directing Jake and the Neverland Pirates, Howy Parkins has worked on numerous animated series, including The Emperor’s New School, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Rugrats, Hercules, and The Lion Guard.

‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Jake and the Neverland Pirates was very well received by both critics and audiences. “The slapstick elements are perfectly tame,” reads a 2011 review by Variety. “And the brightly colored imagery — down to a little pirate vessel that suspiciously resembles the ships in the “Peter Pan” ride at Disneyland — ought to keep tiny ones fixated.”

Where ‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Jake and the Neverland Pirates is one of the most beloved Disney Junior series of all time. In its first season, the series was one of the most watched preschool shows on digital cable.

‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Trailer

Jake and the Never Land Pirates | Official Trailer | Disney JuniorJourney to the shores of Never Land everyday on Disney Junior! Official Site: http://www.disneyjunior.com Click the SUBSCRIBE button to get notifications when new Disney Junior videos are posted! Like Disney Junior on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/disneyjunior Follow @DisneyJunior on Twitter: https://twitter.com/disneyjunior 2011-02-09T00:18:14.000Z

‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Theme Song

The theme song for Jake and the Neverland Pirates, “Yo Ho, Let’s Go,” was composed by Loren Hoskins and Kevin Hendrickson.

‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Sharon Osbourne Plays An Important Part In The Series

Sharon Osbourne — TV personality and wife of legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne —appears throughout the series as Mama Hook — Captain Hook’s formidable pirate mother.

2. There Were Four Spin-Offs

In 2012, while Jake and the Neverland Pirates was airing its first season, Disney introduced a spin-off series titled Playing With Skully, centered around the parrot Skully. The same year, another spin-off titled Jake’s Never Land Pirate School premiered, and in 2013, Disney released Mama Hook Knows Best!, a spin-off series based on Sharon Osbourne’s Mama Hook character. The fourth spin-off, Jake’s Buccaneer Blast premiered in 2014.

3. You Can Download ‘Jake and the Neverland Pirates’ Apps

In 2012, Disney launched the first of many apps centered around the show. You can download Jake and the Neverland Pirates books and games on iTunes and the Google Play app store.

4. It Won An Emmy

Over its four seasons, the series earned a total of four Daytime Emmy Award nominations. In 2015, Jairo Lizarazu, the location designer for Jake and the Neverland Pirates, won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual in Animation.

5. It Features Original “Pirate Rock” Music

When series creator Roberts Gannaway was searching for music to feature in Jake and the Neverland Pirates, he came across Loren Hoskins and Kevin Hendrickson of the pirate-themed rock band, Captain Bogg and Salty. As reported by Oregon Live, Gannaway got in touch with the duo, and asked them to come on board to create music for the show.

