How to Stream Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board: Your Family Viewing Guide

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board is the 2007 sequel to Johnny Tsunami, about the surfing legend’s grandson (Brandon Baker) who returns to Hawaii for Grandpa Johnny Tsunami’s (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) wedding to learn that his new uncle Chris is really a 12 year old kid (Jake T. Austin). Watch Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board online.

‘JOHNNY KAPAHALA: BACK ON BOARD’: Overview

Release Date: June 8, 2007

Creators: Douglass Sloan, Tobin McLane

Director: Eric Bross

Starring: Brandon Baker, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Robyn Lively, Yuji Okumoto

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A grandson returns to his ancestral home for a wedding and to reunite his family while on a surfing adventure.

How Long Is ‘JOHNNY KAPAHALA: BACK ON BOARD’?

The movie is 90 minutes long.

‘JOHNNY KAPAHALA: BACK ON BOARD’ Plot

Johnny Kapahala (Brandon Baker) returns to Hawaii for his grandfather’s wedding (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa). He learns that he’ll have a new uncle but his Uncle Chris (Jake T. Austin) turns out to be a 12 year old kid. After a series of skateboarding and surfing mishaps, Johnny and his friend Sam (Jonathan McDaniel) blackmail his Uncle Chris into coming along with them to ride ATVs. They all have a good time and start to get along.

Then Chris runs away and decides to perform a jump during the rehearsal dinner and Carla (Robyn Lively), his mother, decides to return to Pennsylvania and not go through with the wedding to Johnny’s grandfather.

Feeling bad that the wedding is off, Chris turns to Johnny Kapahala for help. They decide to open his grandfather’s surf shop, Johnny wins a race and his grandfather and Carla decide to get married anyway.

‘JOHNNIE KAPAHALA: BACK ON BOARD’ Cast

The cast of Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board brought out some of the top talent for teens from America, New Zealand and other countries.

BRANDON BAKER as JOHNNY “PONO” KAPAHALA

Baker, known for his debut role as “Mowgli” in Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story, added to his renown with this follow up to JOhnny Tsunami. He’s typically cast as the surfer or punk kid in TV series made for teens.

Jake T. Austin has been acting since he was seven years old. He’s mostly noted for his roles as Max Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place (2007), the voice of Diego on Dora the Explorer (2000) and Go, Diego! Go! (2005), and Jesus Foster on the family/teen drama series, The Fosters.

CARY-HIROYUKI TAGAWA as JOHNNIE TSUNAMI

Tagawa grew up all around the world. His father was in the army and his mother was an actress from Tokyo. His role in Bernardo Bertalucci’s The Last Emporer (1984) was his first breakout role.

ROBYN LIVELY as CARLA

Known for her role in Teen Witch and Ouija, Lively was cast as the love interest for Johnny Tsunami in this sequel to the original TV film.

‘JOHNNY KAPAHALA: BACK ON BOARD’ Songs and Soundtrack

The songs from Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board were popular surf-rock tracks made for the movie. You and Me by the Plain White T’s and Hold On by The Jonas Brothers perfectly captured the mood of the movie.

‘JAHNNY KAPAHALA: BACK ONBOARD’ at the Box Office

The movie had 1.3 million viewership, placing third in its time slot. Its predessessor, Johnnie Tsunami, was ranked by Complex Magazine as number two of 25 Best Disney Channel Original Movies.

‘JOHNNIE KAPAHALA: BACK ON BOARD’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

While it didn’t earn the same splash as the original, Johnnie Kapahala still earned points for its kid-friendly action scenes.

Where ‘Johnnie Kapahala: Back on Board’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board rides the waves created by the original, Johnnie Tsunami. Viewers, curious after watching the much lauded Johnnie Tsunami, or reading the favorable reviews, reach for Johnnie Kapahala: Back on Board to relive the Disney magic.

‘JOHNNIE KAPAHALA: BACK ON BOARD’ Trailer

Watch here.

‘JOHNNIE KAPAHALA: BACK ON BOARD’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

A few things you might not have known about the sequel to Johnnie Tsunami might surprise you.

1. Disney Debut

Johnnie Kapahala: Back on Board was Jake T. Austin’s first Disney film. He’d go on after to Disney’s The Wizards of Waverly Place.

2. Spell Check

In the first film, Johnnie’s last name was spelled “Kapahaala,” in Back on Board, it was spelled “Kapahala.”

3. Bad Break

When Chris breaks his left arm, he appears to be holding his right arm in pain.

4. Goofy Riding

During the final race scene, Troy is riding goofy in one scene, regular the next, then back to goofy. That is because the stunt rider rides regular, while Troy rides goofy.

5. Mountain Top

Johnny is shown on the mountain when the movie opens, wearing his goggles. In the next scene, he is shown putting his goggles back on again.

