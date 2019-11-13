How to Stream “Lizzie McGuire”: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Stream Lizzie McGuire Now

While many of us thought that 13-year-old Lizzie McGuire was cool, in her eyes, she was just a clumsy teen trying to figure her life out. And, that’s why it was so easy to root for her. Lizzie McGuire was a popular Disney Channel original series that aired for two seasons. The time on-air may have been short, but people still talk about it today.

In fact, there are talks of a Lizzie McGuire reboot, featuring a 30-something Lizzie in New York City. Even better, Hilary Duff will be back as Lizzie, which is the role that made her a star. Since the project is on, you may want to revisit the Disney classic to make sure you’re all caught up. The good news? Lizzie McGuire is streaming on Disney+, meaning that you can check out her awkward teen years once again before seeing how life worked out for her as an adult.

Aside from watching due to the reboot, it’s important to know that the show still holds up and is just as important for adolescent girls now as it was back in the day. Here’s how to watch Lizzie McGuire streaming online.

How to Stream ‘Lizzie McGuire’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Lizzie McGuire is one of the classic ’90s live-action Disney original shows that is streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

‘Lizzie McGuire’: Overview

When Was It On TV: January 2001 to February 2004

Creator: Terri Minsky

Starring: Hilary Duff, Lalaine, Adam Lamberg, Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: Lizzie McGuire follows the life of Elizabeth “Lizzie” McGuire as she deals with school, boys, and her family — especially her pesky younger brother. Part of her feelings are shown through animation, making this show one of a kind.

Lizzie McGuire Plot

Lizzie McGuire was a live-action, scripted television show that focused on the life and tribulations of 13-year-old Lizzie McGuire. She and her two best friends, Gordo and Miranda, stick together as they navigate through classes, cliques, and growing up. To make matters worse, her prankster younger brother, Matt, isn’t making it any easier for her.

How Many Seasons of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Are There?

There are two seasons of Lizzie McGuire, and 65 episodes total. A movie was also made that debuted in theaters, where Lizzie goes to Italy with her class after graduating from middle school, and accidentally gets into a wild adventure.

Lizzie McGuire Season 1

31 Episodes | January 2001 – January 2002

During the first season of Lizzie McGuire, Lizzie has a few clashes with her mother — especially when it comes to big events like school picture day and a school trip that her mom happens to be chaperoning. She also develops a crush on Ethan, which causes a rift between her and her good friend Miranda, after Miranda is paired up with him for an assignment. In episode 23, “Last Year’s Model,” Lizzie becomes a fashion model for a gig at the mall but finds out that it changes her reputation at school. Aaron Carter made an appearance this season in the episode “Here Comes Aaron Carter,” which actually sparked a real-life romance between Carter and Duff offscreen.

Lizzie McGuire Season 2

34 Episodes | February 2002 – February 2004

In the episode “Mom’s Best Friend,” Lizzie becomes closer to her mother. She also gets her first boyfriend this season — Ronnie, the paperboy. Lizzie also gets a little starstruck when Frankie Muniz comes to her town to shoot a new movie. While excited, Lizzie learns that teen stars are put under a lot of pressure. Her close friend Gordo gets separated from the friend group after being bumped up a grade in school. A few episodes later, in “Dear Lizzie,” Gordo’s feelings for Lizzie are almost revealed.

The Best “Lizzie McGuire” Episodes

It was rare for Lizzie McGuire to have a weak episode, especially since the show tackled so many real-life issues. Here are the most memorable.

Season 1, Episode 12: “Between a Rock and a Bra Place”

Most Lizzie McGuire fans can quote this episode, especially since it was focused around the awkward topic of bra shopping. Duff, herself, referred to this particular episode as a stand-out for her. Reason being, she thought having a bra was cool and knew that the only way to get one was to have that awkward chat with her parents. So, this episode was also relatable to Duff. For those with pre-tween and “tween” girls, this one is a must-watch.

Season 1, Episode 10: “I Do, I Don’t”

Since many sitcoms had the “fake marriage for class” episode, it’s no wonder that Lizzie McGuire’s take on it is so good. Even though she’s paired up with her buddy Gordo, she can’t get over the jealous feelings when her crush, Ethan, is paired with Miranda. Not only that, but Ethan’s fake job is more impressive than Gordo’s, which is a “sanitation engineer.”

Season 2, Episode 16: “Inner Beauty”

One of the biggest struggles for young women is confidence, and how they perceive themselves. After Miranda feels like she’s too heavy, she develops an eating disorder which worries her friends. Miranda, stressed, admits to Lizzie and Gordo that what she ate was something she could control, but realized that things spiraled out. Ally Hickson, a writer from Refinery29, said that this episode stood out to her — but, even though it was a popular episode, it could have done a little more. Such as, explain that disordered eating doesn’t just disappear overnight. “While I’m so happy this show was even willing to talk about this — and so happy that little preteen Lizzie rightly confronted her friend again and again despite discomfort — I can’t help but think that Lizzie McGuire, the episode, let me down here,” she said. Still, she mentioned that “After that episode, Miranda became my favorite character on the show, despite the series never coming back to this storyline.”

‘Lizzie McGuire’ Cast

The show supposedly had a variety of talented young women auditioning for the role of Lizzie McGuire (even Lindsay Lohan!) but went with Hilary Duff — and made the right call. Here’s more about her, along with information on who played her family and friends.

Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire wasn’t all that popular, but also wasn’t unpopular — she was right in the middle, trying to be friendly to everyone she could. Hilary Duff did a great job portraying her and even said that a lot of Lizzie’s plots were real scenarios she was dealing with as a girl of the same age.

Adam Lamberg as David “Gordo” Gordon

Not only was Gordo a good friend to Lizzie, but he was supportive of her other crushes and boyfriends while he had feelings for her all along. The two made a good team. Unfortunately, Adam Lamberg seemed to quit acting a few years after Lizzie McGuire wrapped. That said, Duff has already admitted that she’d love for him to come back for the reboot.

LaLaine as Miranda

Miranda completed the friendship group. She was smart and helped her friends learn all about holidays like The Day of the Dead, which she celebrated at home. As an actress, LaLaine chose not to appear in The Lizzie McGuire Movie. She did, however, choose to appear in an episode of a web series called Raymond and Lane, alongside Nickelodeon icon Lori Beth Denberg.

Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire

Sam McGuire is Lizzie and Matt’s dad. He’s on the goofy side but is always willing to be there for his kids. Unlike other cast members, Lizzie McGuire wasn’t his most notable role — that’d be the part of Lewis in Revenge of the Nerds.

Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire

Jo McGuire means well, but often finds herself clashing with Lizzie. As a viewer, it’s easy to see both of their points of view, as they care very much for each other. Aside from Lizzie McGuire, Hallie Todd has also had luck with shows like Life with Roger from the mid-’90s and Brothers from the ’80s.

Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire

Matt McGuire was always up to something. Even though he caused a lot of mischief with his friend Lanny, he still had a little bit of heart when it came to his sister — at least, as much heart as a sneaky younger brother could. Jake Thomas is still acting, with one of his longer gigs on the show Storytellers, playing the role of Finn Avery.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Lizzie McGuire?

Lizzie McGuire had a small number of celebrity cameos within its two seasons on the air. Here are the most notable.

Aaron Carter as Himself

Not only did he appear on the show, but the whole episode was named after him. Carter was the main focus of the season one episode titled “Aaron Carter’s Coming to Town.”

Doris Roberts as Gordo’s Grandmother

Doris Roberts only appeared in the season 2 episode “Grand Ole’ Grandma,” but fans of the series were quick to latch onto her. She was more of a hippie, believing that appetizers could be meals and that there was nothing wrong with singing loudly and proudly. In short, she was the dream Grandmother.

Haylie Duff as Amy

Hilary Duff’s actress sister Haylie made an appearance on the show, in three episodes, including season 2’s “Party Over Here.” Surprisingly, she played the cousin of Kate — one of Lizzie’s enemies.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘Lizzie McGuire’?

The show was created by Terri Minsky, who reportedly had a few shows in the works all at once. Still, she can call this one of her most successful.

Terri Minsky: Lizzie McGuire Writer and Creator

Since creating Lizzie McGuire, Terri Minsky went onto developing shows like Andi Mack and Finding Carter. The good news is that she’s onboard for the Lizzie McGuire reboot, meaning that it’ll likely have the same magic as the original.

Savage Steve Holland: Lizzie McGuire Director

Savage Steve Holland may be known best for animating the “Whammy” graphics in the classic game show Press Your Luck. But he also directed 13 episodes of Lizzie McGuire, which was more than anyone else.

Nina G. Bargiel: Lizzie McGuire Writer

Nina G. Bargiel wrote 17 episodes of the show. Notably, it was the first series she was credited as writing.

‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Most critics think quite highly of the show, especially since it positively featured real-life dilemmas when it comes to friends and family. Common Sense Media noted that Lizzie McGuire helps “the audience gets a good picture of what it means to grow up for both boys and girls.”

Where Lizzie McGuire Ranks in the Television Pantheon

The fact that a reboot is happening — with Hilary Duff on board — says a lot about the show. And since the Lizzie McGuire movie airs frequently on television, it’s picking up new fans every day. Even Variety referred to it as a “beguiling and entertaining kids show,” and insinuated that the Disney+ reboot will likely gain a sizeable audience.

‘Lizzie McGuire’ Trailer

‘Lizzie McGuire’ Theme Song

The title song is called “We’ll Figure It Out,” and it’s sung by Angie Jaree.

‘Lizzie McGuire’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. A Spin-Off Series Was Actually Planned

But unfortunately, it never took off. It was meant to focus on the characters in high school. That means that the creators may have known what a possible Lizzie and Gordo relationship would have looked like.

2. The Show Was Going to Include a Gay Character, but Disney Wasn’t Ready for It

The character would have been one of Lizzie’s dad’s friends — notably, the ones who had a pet monkey. Unfortunately, Disney wasn’t ready for it yet. Maybe in the reboot, that’ll change.

3. Hilary Duff Thinks She Bombed Her First Audition

And since the competition was tight, she probably had no idea that she’d end up getting a second chance. “I did a terrible job,” Duff reportedly told E! News back in 2006. “I hadn’t read my lines.”

4. The Show Was Going to Focus a Lot More on Lizzie’s Relationship With Her Mom

That could be why so many season one episodes are focused around their mishaps with communication. The show eventually evolved over to Lizzie’s relationship with her friends, but her family life still played an important part in the series.

5. A Show About Miranda’s Sister Was Also in the Works — and You Won’t Believe Who Was Going to Star in It

Move over, Wizards of Waverly Place. Selena Gomez was initially going to play the part of middle schooler Stevie Sanchez, Miranda’s sister. Unfortunately, Disney passed. Luckily, Gomez found success without it.

