How to Stream ‘Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas (2004) features classic Disney animated characters in five separate holiday stories about the spirit of Christmas. Minnie (Russi Taylor) and Daisy (Tress MacNeille) star in "Belles on Ice"; "Christmas: Impossible" features Donald (Tony Anselmo) and his nephews; Goofy (Bill Farmer) and his son Max (Jason Marsden) reckon with growing up in "Christmas Maximus"; Donald gets into the holiday spirit in spite of himself in "Donald's Gift"; and Mickey (Wayne Allwine) and Pluto (Bill Farmer) reconcile after an argument with the help of Santa and his elves in "Mickey's Dog-Gone Christmas." Directed by Carole Holliday, Matthew O'Callaghan and Theresa Cullen, the film is the sequel to the 1999 Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas.

‘Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas’: Overview

Release Date: November 9, 2004

Creators: Producer Pam Marsden; Writers Peggy Holmes, Chad Fiveash, James Patrick Stoteraux, Theresa Cullen, Carole Holliday, Colin Goldman and Matthew O’Callaghan

Director: Carole Holliday, Matthew O’Callaghan and Theresa Cullen

Starring: Wayne Allwine, Tony Anselmo, Jeff Bennett, Bill Farmer

Rating: G

Synopsis: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas features classic Disney animated characters in five separate holiday stories about the spirit of Christmas.

How Long Is ‘Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas’?

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas is a 68-minute animated family holiday comedy.

‘Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas’ Plot

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas features classic Disney animated characters in five separate story segments.

In “Belles on Ice,” Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck compete in an ice skating competition. Minnie and Daisy compete for the crowd’s attention, each trying to outdo the other, eventually summoning the dancing hippos and crocodiles from Fantasia (1940) as backup skaters. The two competitors argue, push each other, and do dangerous stunts to impress the crowd, which includes their two worried boyfriends, Mickey and Donald. When Minnie slips on a bell during a blindfolded stunt, Daisy realizes they’ve both been unkind and helps Minnie up. The two reconcile and join together in a grand finale.

“Christmas: Impossible” features Huey, Dewey, and Louie celebrating Christmas with Donald and Daisy at Uncle Scrooge McDuck’s mansion. After misbehaving at dinner, sure they’ve landed on Santa’s naughty list, the three boys go to the North Pole to put their names on the good list. There they get into more mischief but together with Santa’s elves are able to put things right and save Christmas. Instead of writing their own names on the good list, they add Uncle Scrooge. On Christmas morning they find a note from Santa telling them that their actions have earned them a place on the good list.

In “Christmas Maximus,” Goofy and his young-adult son Max are celebrating Christmas together, along with Max’s girlfriend, Mona. Max is embarrassed by his father at first but soon realizes that he loves his dad, goofy or not. As he joins in the fun with Goofy and Mona, the three realize they all have something in common.

All Donald wants for Christmas is some peace and quiet, and he finds it hard to come by in “Donald’s Gift.” First, he misses the bus on his way home from the grocery store, and as he tries to make his way home he is increasingly annoyed by all the people he encounters full of holiday cheer—and his inability to escape the omnipresent “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Once home, he is aggravated that Daisy and his nephews want him to go out again to the mall. There, things only get worse as everything around him seems to be playing the same carol. When he tries to escape it by going into a secret room, he finds himself in a scene full of animatronic carolers and destroys them before realizing they are part of the show that his nephews had come to the mall to see. Huey, Dewey and Louie tell Donald he’s not their uncle anymore and leave heartbroken with Daisy. Donald is then tossed from the mall and begins walking home, miserable until he finds carolers struggling with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and begins conducting them. A crowd forms and joins in, drawing in Daisy and the boys. Donald apologizes to them and they all join in the carol.

In the final segment, “Mickey’s Dog-Gone Christmas,” Pluto ends up in the doghouse after he accidentally destroys Mickey’s Christmas tree, including ornaments Mickey has just made. Pluto runs away from home and ends up being shipped to the North Pole, where he is adopted by Santa’s reindeer. When Mickey finds Pluto missing, he ends up asking for help from a department store Santa—little does he know it’s the real Santa. Meanwhile, Pluto is homesick, and Santa and the reindeer help him get home. Back home, Mickey and Pluto finish decorating the tree as friends arrive, and the film closes as they sing a medley of carols.

‘Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas’ Cast

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas features familiar voices in some favorite animated Disney Characters. Here are a few of the main players.

Wayne Allwine as Mickey Mouse

A distraught Mickey sets off to find his best pal Pluto after the dog accidentally destroys their Christmas tree in “Mickey’s Dog-Gone Christmas.” Allwine has voiced Mickey Mouse in movies and television programs for more than four decades, starting with the 1977 TV series The New Mickey Mouse Club. Notable credits as the voice of Mickey include in the movies Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), A Goofy Movie (1995), Fantasia 2000 (1999) and Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999) and in the TV series Mickey Mouse Works (1999-2000), House of Mouse (2001-2002) and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006-2016).

Russi Taylor as Minnie Mouse

Minnie competes with Daisy for the crowd’s attention during an ice skating competition in “Belles on Ice.” Taylor voiced many well-loved children’s animated characters during her nearly four-decade career. She voiced Strawberry Shortcake in movies and shows including the 1980 television series Strawberry Shortcake and movie The World of Strawberry Shortcake. She also voiced characters in The Simpsons (1990-2019), The Flintstone Comedy Show (1980-1981), My Little Pony: The Movie (1986), The Smurfs (1982-1989), Duck Tales (1987-1990), Muppet Babies (1984-1991), McDonaldland (1980-2000), Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999), Mickey Mouse Works (1999-2001), House of Mouse (2001-2002), Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011-2014), Minnie’s Bow-Toons (2011-2016), Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006-2016) and Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017-2019). Her first credit as Minnie Mouse was in the 1988 television movie Totally Minnie.

Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck

Donald feels the spirit of Christmas despite himself in “Donald’s Gift.” Anselmo became fascinated with Disney as a child and has provided the voice of Donald Duck in dozens of credits since the 1986 television movie DTV Valentine, including on the television series DuckTales (1987-1988 and 2017-2019), Quack Pack (1996), Mickey Mouse Works (1999-2001), House of Mouse (2001-2002), Minnie’s Bow-Toons (2011-2016), Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006-2016) and Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018).

Bill Farmer as Goofy

Goofy’s son, Max, learns to see him in a new way in “Christmas Maximus.” Farmer has played the voice of Goofy in movies and television shows since 1987, including in the television series Goof Troop (1992), Mickey Mouse Works (1999-2001), House of Mouse (2001-2002), Minnie’s Bow-Toons (2011-2016) and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006-2016), Mickey Mouse (2013-2019), Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017-2019) and A Goofy Movie (1995), Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999) and An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000). He has also voiced characters in Beauty and the Beast (1991), Toy Story (1995), A Bug’s Life (1998), The 7D (2014-2016), Despicable Me 3 (2017) and Amphibia (2019).

‘Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas’ Songs and Soundtrack

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas soundtrack includes holiday musical classics like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “O Christmas Tree” and a “We Wish You a Merry Christmas/Deck the Halls/Jingle Bells” medley performed by Wayne Allwine (Mickey), Tony Anselmo (Donald), Bill Farmer (Goofy), Shaun Fleming (Young Max), Tress MacNeille (Daisy), Russi Taylor (Minnie) and The Disney Holiday Chorus. Other music includes “Share this Day,” performed by country music star Josh Kelley; “Belles on Ice,” composed by Mark Watters; “Make Me Look Good,” performed by Tom Leonard; and “The Fountain in the Park,” performed by Bill Farmer.

‘Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas’ at the Box Office

The movie was released direct to DVD in November 2004, five years after the original Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas.

‘Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Variety called the movie “a gift that will keep on giving—to the giver. Even after repeated viewings, delighted tykes should keep ho-ho-hoing (and remain conveniently distracted) while parents tend to more pressing household matters.” Common Sense Media recommends the movie for preschoolers and up, calling it a “collection of unmemorable holiday shorts.” TV Guide said “a candy-cane palate and a festive soundtrack bolster this omnibus.”

Where ‘Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

The 2004 Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas is the sequel to the 1999 release Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas. Both were released as a two-movie set for the 10th anniversary of Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas in November 2014.

‘Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas’ Trailer

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas – TrailerFind out who's been naughty and who's been nice in this spectacular Christmas celebration. Santa Claus joins Mickey, Minnie, and all their pals in an original movie about discovering the true joys of Christmas. Watch the hilarious antics of stubborn old Donald as he tries in vain to resist the joy of the season, and laugh along with Mickey and Pluto as they learn a great lesson about the power of friendship. 2012-04-13T19:07:04.000Z

‘Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas is a festive holiday treat for kids and grownups alike, featuring familiar voices and new takes on some familiar holiday themes. Here’s what you need to know.

1. One segment that was cut from the movie told the story of how Mickey and Minnie first met.

It was Christmas, and they were both anticipating spending the holiday alone until they found each other. Other segments that didn’t make the final movie include a mystery in which Mickey tries to find out who stole Minnie’s Christmas cookies and a “Twelve Days of Christmas” musical revue led by Donald.

2. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas was a last hurrah for several familiar longtime voice actors.

The movie is Disney’s final direct-to-video release featuring the voices of Wayne Allwine (Mickey), Alan Young (Uncle Scrooge McDuck), and Russi Taylor (Minnie), who had all voiced their characters for decades. Allwine died in 2009, Young in 2016 and Taylor in 2019.

3. The film was among the first to present the familiar Mickey Mouse characters in computer animation (CGI).

Mickey and Donald had appeared in CGI before—Mickey in Muppet*vision 3-D (1991) and both in the Disney theme park attraction “Mickey’s PhilharMagic” (2003)—but this was the first CGI appearance for Minnie, Daisy, Goofy, Max, Scrooge McDuck, Huey, Dewey and Louie.

4. Look for the “grumpy dog.”

He may not be as cute as Grumpy Cat, but the “grumpy dog” character appears in four out of the five segments: as a delivery worker in “Christmas: Impossible,” at the train ticket counter and on the train in “Christmas Maximus,” in the audience at the mall in “Donald’s Gift” and as a rude passerby in “Mickey’s Dog-Gone Christmas.”

5. This isn’t the first time Kellie Martin has played Max’s love interest.

Martin played the voice of Max’s girlfriend, Roxanne, in A Goofy Movie (1995) and the voice of Mona in the “Christmas Maximus” segment of Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas.

