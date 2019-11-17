How to Stream My Favorite Martian: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream My Favorite Martian Now

American television audiences love a good space-alien story. Popular culture is rife with iterations of visitors from another planet, and we are endlessly fascinated by how they fit into (or don’)t our culture. But long before there was ‘Mork and Mindy,‘ ‘Alf,’ or ‘3rd Rock from the Sun,’ viewers had Uncle Martin. He was, quite literally, our favorite Martian, and the CBS television show, ‘My Favorite Martian,’ captured audience’ hearts and interests from 1963 to 1966.

In 1999, Disney reimagined the cult favorite, using the always-game Christopher Lloyd as the Martian-in question. Lloyd brought a quirky, court-jester vibe to the role, that worked nicely alongside co-star Jeff Daniels as Tim O’Hara. The movie also featured Elizabeth Hurley as the sexy siren antagonist and Daryl Hannah as the sweet, love interest for O’Hara.

Although the movie wasn’t widely accepted as a huge hit, it still had its charms. Lloyd as the Martian gave new and younger audiences a look at the charming role made famous in the ’60s by veteran television actor Ray Walston. It also gave audiences a chance to see Jeff Daniels play straight-man against a quirky foil in Lloyd. Daniels has actual comedic skills, and he was doing his best to do Tim O’Hara justice.

Even if the movie didn’t make a huge splash back in 1999, all things old are new again and you can stream ‘My Favorite Martian’ just for nostalgia kicks and you can watch ‘My Favorite Martian’ online for big laughs – even if they’re a little corny now.

Here’s how to stream ‘My Favorite Martian’ right now:

‘My Favorite Martian’: Overview

Release Date: February 12, 1999

Creators: Sherri Stoner, Deanna Oliver

Director: Donald Petrie

Starring: Jeff Daniels, Christopher Lloyd, Elizabeth Hurley, Daryl Hannah

Rating: PG

Synopsis: A just-fired TV reporter discovers a Martian, after the Martian crashes into Earth. Thinking the story will earn him major praise and big journalism awards, he tries to expose the Martian. His many attempts are upended by the Martian, and he winds up recruiting the reporter to help him return home to Mars.

How Long Is ‘My Favorite Martian’?

93 minutes

‘My Favorite Martian’ Plot

Tim O’Hara (Jeff Daniels) is a disgraced news reporter and producer who just got fired for exposing his boss’ daughter, Brace (Elizabeth Hurley). He embarrassed her on a live broadcast of a Space Shuttle launch, and his career is now over. Tim’s assistant Lizzie (Daryl Hannah) tries to comfort him after he gets in major trouble with his boss, revealing her obvious crush on him.

While at the Air Force base from which the shuttle launched, Tim witnesses a small spacecraft land, which he later learns is from Mars. He instantly sees this as an opportunity and begins plotting a big story that will bring him out of disgrace. He takes the (now much smaller) spacecraft home with him but doesn’t realize its occupant has followed him to his apartment. The Martian can disguise himself as human, and after Tim is knocked unconscious, he kisses Lizzie, Tim’s assistant, without her realizing it’s not really Tim.

Tim wakes up the next morning, confronts the Martian, whom he calls Uncle Martin, and learns the spaceship is broken and can’t return Uncle Martin to Mars without a specific part to make it fly. Uncle Martin needs Tim’s help to repair it, so they explore the city looking for someone who could also help. Little do they know, they are being watched by a group that investigates extraterrestrial life, called the SETI.

As a result of their surveillance of Tim and Uncle Martin, SETI captures Brace to interrogate her, but this just makes her suspect Tim is hiding something. Tim, who once wanted to expose Uncle Martin for a story, has had a change of heart, and decides not to use the film footage that would incriminate him. Brace, on the other hand, doesn’t feel much of a sentiment for the Martian and breaks into Tim’s house to steal the footage of Uncle Martin to show viewers.

Lizzie catches Brace in Tim’s apartment and there is a giant misunderstanding about their relationship, and Lizzie winds up getting sucked into the Martian space ship which was enlarged and then shrunken back down. Tim and Uncle Martin must race against time and Brace’s intentions of exposing him, meanwhile trying to keep Lizzie from self-destructing with the ship. Martin takes some hard knocks, including a surgery to remove his antenna, but is eventually reunited with his suit and his spaceship.

In the end, everyone gets what they deserve and Uncle Martin finds a home with Tim and Lizzie.

‘My Favorite Martian’ Cast

The cast of the 1999 film is chocked full of big-name actors, and you are sure to recognize them immediately.

Jeff Daniels as Tim O’Hara

This wouldn’t be the last time Jeff Daniels played a television reporter. In this film, Daniels plays the down-on-his-luck reporter who is desperate to get his big break. Later, Daniels would go on to star on the critically acclaimed, ‘The Newsroom’ as Will McAvoy. Some audiences will recognize his comedy stylings from the mid-’90s hit, ‘Dumb and Dumber’ in which he starred alongside Jim Carey.

Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Martin the Martian

Christopher Lloyd has played a lot of legendary characters in his time. Uncle Martin was just one in a long line of hilarious, slap-stick roles, that date back as far as 1985 when he embodied the character of Dr. Emmett Brown in ‘Back to the Future.’ Audiences of a younger generation will remember him as Uncle Fester in the ‘The Addams Family’ franchise, but he’s been in more movies and television series than can be listed here.

Elizabeth Hurley as Brace Channing

Elizabeth Hurley’s character in ‘Martian’ might have been a bit of typecasting. As Brace Channing she plays a shrewd reporter who uses her sexuality to get ahead over Daniels’ O’Hara. She’s played many femme fatales, but with a comedic turn, including her (now infamous) role as Vanessa Kensington in ‘Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.’

Daryl Hannah as Lizzie

The character of Lizzie as the good-natured assistant isn’t Daryl Hannah’s usual role. Just a few short years after this Disney film, she went on to star as the fatal assassin, Elle Driver, in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill’ franchise. For all the ’80s babies out there, she is best remembered for her turn with Tom Hanks in the huge hit, ‘Splash’ in which she played a homesick mermaid.

‘My Favorite Martian’ Songs and Soundtrack

The soundtrack for the movie doesn’t have much to speak of, aside from the track, ‘Let’s Fall in Love’ by Louis Armstrong. However, the main title was written and composed by famous Hollywood music man Danny Elfman. Although his wife, Jenna Elfman, is most famous for her work in front of the camera, her husband has had great success behind it.

‘My Favorite Martian’ at the Box Office

By common standards, the film didn’t do so well at the box office. It grossed close to $9 million its first weekend, and went on to earn about $37 million domestically. While this might sound like a lot, it didn’t even come close to recouping it’s $65 million dollar budget.

‘My Favorite Martian’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics nor fans were very kind to ‘Martian.’ Critics suggested it was too loud and not funny enough, and fans just didn’t turn up in theaters to make it a success. A handful of critics credited its visuals as “clever,” but it doesn’t seem like there was enough there to get them excited.

Where ‘My Favorite Martian’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Unlike the TV show of the same name, the film version of ‘My Favorite Martian’ didn’t leave much of a mark in the Disney universe. There is not a sequel or much merchandising to speak of, and there are no rumors of a reboot in the works.

‘My Favorite Martian’ Trailer

‘My Favorite Martian’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

The 1999 film remake of ‘My Favorite Martian’ played homage to the 1960s series in a lot of ways. There are several hidden easter eggs acknowledging the predecessor.

1. They used cars from the original era.

Tim O’Hara’s car is a 1967 Plymouth Valiant. This car would have been seen all over the streets of 1960s America.

2. Uncle Martin could have been a lot different.

In the beginnings of castings, Patrick Stewart was considered for the role of Uncle Martin. He was coming off the success of his ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ role as Captain Picard, but hadn’t yet become ‘X-Men’s’ Professor X. Charleton Heston, Martin Sheen and Bill Murray were also considered for the role.

3. Even the opening act had a space theme.

In theaters, the film was preceded by the Mickey Mouse Works short film, ‘Pluto Gets the Paper: Spaceship.’

4. Filmmakers were going for a bit of nostalgia.

The outside of Tim O’Hara’s apartment complex is a near-exact replica of the set from the 1963 show.

5. The film ties up some of the series’ loose ends.

The series never got a finale, with Uncle Martin returning home. The film has him say that he arrived in 1963 so his home-going could be the end the story deserved.

