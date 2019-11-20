How to Stream The Princess and the Frog: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream the Princess and the Frog Now

The Princess and the Frog is Disney’s 49th full-length, animated feature film, and is loosely based on the E.D. Baker book, The Frog Princess. You can watch The Princess and the Frog streaming. The film stars Anika Noni Rose and Bruno Campos, and was the last Disney feature to be hand-drawn; after it was released Disney began using more computer animation. It is the first Disney musical to be released since Mulan. Set in New Orleans, the film tells the story of Tiana, a struggling waitress who dreams of opening a restaurant, but must first save a prince who has been turned into a frog. You can watch The Princess and the Frog online. The film’s score was composed by Randy Newman and features jazz, zydeco, blues, and gospel musical elements. The film was a box office success but some believe that it could have been a bigger film if it appealed to a wider audience; as such, Disney changed the way it titled follow-up ‘princess’ films. The Princess and the Frog was nominated for three Oscars and a Grammy, along with 52 other awards. Here’s how to stream The Princess and the Frog right now:

The Princess and the Frog: Overview

Release Date: December 11, 2009

Creators: Ron Clements, John Musker, Rob Edwards, Greg Erb, Jason Oremland

Director: Ron Clements, John Musker

Starring: Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos, Keith David, Michael-Leon Wooley

Rating: G

Synopsis: A spoiled prince and a struggling waitress must learn to love and trust one another to be returned to their human form.

How Long Is The Princess and the Frog?

The Princess and the Frog has a running time of 97 minutes.

The Princess and the Frog Plot

Tiana is a poor girl whose mother works as a nanny for the rich La Bouff family in New Orleans; she and Charlotte, the daughter of that family, become good friends. As a young woman, Charlotte dreams of marrying rich and continuing with her easy life while Tiana works as a struggling waitress and dreams of opening her own restaurant.

One day, a handsome prince, Naveen, arrives and Charlotte decides he is the man she’ll marry. Naveen is selfish and spoiled, and his handler wishes his life was as easy as Naveens. As they tour the city Dr. Facilier spots them and makes the handler a deal: he can pretend to be Naveen and keep the title and the easy life while Dr. Facilier uses the handler to meet Big Daddy, Charlotte’s father, so that he can kill him and take his fortune. Naveen is turned into a frog and the handler, Lawrence, is turned into Naveen.

That night, Lawrence, pretending to be Naveen, dances with Charlotte who thinks she is falling in love. Naveen, meanwhile, is at the party trying to figure out how to become human again. He reads Charlotte’s fairy tale about The Princess and the Frog and decides he needs to be kissed by a princess. She sees Tiana, wearing one of Charlotte’s dresses, and thinks she is a princess. He convinces her to kiss him, telling her he will fund her restaurant, but instead of being restored, they are both turned into frogs.

Tiana and Naveen, in frog form, are seen and a chase ensues in which they have to take shelter in the bayou. There, they meet Ray who helps them through the swamp to find Mama Odie. She doesn’t have a cure, only a riddle, telling them to find what they truly want. Tiana thinks she has to work harder, but Naveen interprets this as needing to kiss a real princess.

Remembering that Charlotte is the princess of the Mardi Gras parade, Tiana convinces him to return to New Orleans with her. Naveen admits to Ray that he loves Tiana and will give up his weather and title for her. Once in New Orleans, before they can get to Charlotte, Naveen is taken by Facilier’s men/spirits. Ray goes after Tiana, telling her that Naveen loves her, and she goes to the parade while Ray goes to find Naveen. Tiana sees ‘Naveen’ – really Lawrence – marrying Charlotte, but Ray manages to free the real Naveen and steals the charm disguising Lawrence but is wounded by Dr. Facilier.

He gives the charm to Tiana but Facilier is there and tries to charm her, telling her that he’ll make her dream of a restaurant a reality. Tiana snaps out of it, destroys the charm and the spell and Facilier is dragged away by the voodoo spirits. Lawrence, who has been found out, is dragged away by the police and Naveen tells Charlotte he can’t marry her because he loves Tiana. Naveen tells Tiana how he feels and Charlotte agrees to kiss him so they’ll both be returned to human form. Before she can, the clock strikes 12 and both have to remain frogs.

Ray dies, but his light is placed in the sky next to his star, Evangeline. Tiana and Naveen return to the swamp, to be married by Mama Odie as frogs. As they kiss, they are transformed back to human form because Tiana, who has married a prince, is now a princess. They return to New Orleans to be married for real and open their restaurant together.

The Princess and the Frog Cast

The Princess and the Frog was the first Disney film since Beauty and the Beast to feature voice actors who also provided the singing voices of their characters. Hollywood heavyweights Oprah, John Goodman, and Terrence Howard all lent their voices to minor characters in the film. Here are the main cast members of the film:

Anika Noni Rose as Tiana

Tiana is a struggling waitress who dreams of opening her own restaurant. Anika Noni Rose is a Tony Award-winning actress and singer who is best known for playing Tiana in The Princess and the Frog movie and other, related, Disney films. In addition to the film, she starred in Dreamgirls, Beast Mode, and Avengers Assemble.

Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen

Prince Naveen is spoiled and doesn’t want to marry or be responsible. He is turned into a frog by a voodoo doctor. Bruno Campos is an award-winning actor who is best known for his roles in the TV series Jesse and The Princess and the Frog film. He has reprised the role of Prince Naveen throughout the Disney universe.

Keith David as Dr. Facilier/Shadow Man

Called Shadow Man or Dr. Facilier, this character is into voodoo and seeks more power. Actor Keith David has had a long Hollywood career, starring more than 300 films and TV series. His most notable roles include The Thing and They Live, along with The Princess and the Frog and Greenleaf.

Jannifer Lewis as Mama Odie

Mama Odie is a fortune teller living in the swamp. She advises Tiana and Naveen to find what they truly want. Jennifer Lewis has appeared in more than 300 films and television series and is best known for her roles in black*ish, Mystery Men, and The Princess and the Frog.

The Princess and the Frog Songs and Soundtrack

The Princess and the Frog’s soundtrack is considered by many to be a feature of the film, with traditional New Orleans jazz, fun lyrics, and the musical styles of zydeco, blues, and gospel. The soundtrack peaked at #80 on Billboard’s 200 chart and includes all 10 of the songs featured in the film, along with seven score pieces. Online music store Rhapsody called it one of the ‘all-time great’ Disney soundtracks. The soundtrack was produced by Randy Newman, and both Almost There and Down in New Orleans were nominated for a Best Song Academy Award; Down in New Orleans was also nominated for a Grammy award.

The Princess and the Frog at the Box Office

The film would bring in more than $24 million during the opening weekend and was a resounding success. The first Disney musical to be released since Mulan in 1998, the film’s soundtrack brought many viewers to theatres and then influenced them to buy the film’s soundtrack. The film’s characters continue to be sought after, with actors performing as Tiana and Prince Naveen at Disney’s theme parks, and appearing in other Disney franchises.

The Princess and the Frog Reviews – What the Critics Said

The Princess and the Frog was well-received by critics and fans and holds an 85% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics called the film lively and captivating and praised the music, much of it New Orleans and Creole based. They also liked the more traditional animation and hand-drawing that was used in the film’s production.

Where The Princess and the Frog Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Disney’s The Princess and the Frog was a big success in theaters and with follow-up DVD releases, but the film is sometimes overshadowed by other 2009 releases, including the mega-hit Avatar. Still, the film and its music lives on with characters making appearances throughout the Disney universe. Tiana and Prince Naveen regularly appear at Disney’s theme parks and were featured in the TV series Once Upon a Time, and also in the Wreck-It Ralph franchise. And, while most Disney animated films released after The Princess and the Frog have featured CGI animation, many animators are pushing for a return to hand-drawing as it was used in this and previous films. The film won seven awards, including two Annie Awards; it was nominated for a total of 41 awards including three Academy Awards, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy for Best Song for the hit Down in New Orleans.

The Princess and the Frog Trailer

The Princess and the Frog Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

The Princess and the Frog was Disney’s first 2D animated film since Beauty and the Beast to feature voice actors who both voiced the characters’ speaking and singing voices. Here are five more facts about the film:

1. Ray’s Evangeline Has Literary Roots

One of the sweeter moments in the film are created by Ray, the lightning bug’s, infatuation with a star he calls Evangeline. Evangeline was named intentionally by the film’s producers and based on a poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Evangeline, A Tale of Acadie. The poem is one loved by Louisianans, especially Creole descendants, as it was based on the tale of an Acadian (Creole) girl’s search for her lost love.

2. Mama Odie Based on New Orleans Resident

Producers based the character of Mama Odie on famed New Orleans storyteller Colleen Salley. Salley would consult with the film’s producers about the character, and both her likeness and voice were used for the character. Salley would die before the film’s debut and never got to see the final product.

3. Disney Uses Voodoo Inspiration

Some people didn’t like the use of voodoo in the film, but as it is part of Louisiana culture, Disney left voodoo references in the film. Some of those, including the numbers that float during Dr. Facilier’s song, Friends on the Other Side, are actual voodoo symbols, called veve.

4. Princess ‘Flop’ Gives Name-Change to Follow Ups

While The Princess and the Frog was a box office success and did fare well, it wasn’t considered a blockbuster and many blamed the use of ‘Princess’ in the title. They said it kept boys away from theatres. True or not, Disney took that message to heart and changed the names of two follow-up ‘princess’ films, retitling Rapunzel as Tangled and The Snow Queen as Frozen.

5. MPAA Gets Stricter with Ratings

It isn’t because of graphic violence or themes in The Princess and the Frog, but this film is the last of Disney’s ‘princess’ films, to date, to be given a G rating. After The Princess and the Frog released, the MPAA passed stricter rules, resulting in PG ratings for other animated films.

