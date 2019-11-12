How to Stream ‘Princess Protection Program’: Your Family Viewing Guide

She’s about to be crowned queen when Princess Rosalinda Montoya Fiore’s nation of Costa Luna is invaded by General Magnus Kane, leader of neighboring Costa Estrella, who plans to capture the royal family and take over the country. Luckily for her, Rosalinda (Demi Lovato) is whisked away in Director Allison Liddi’s Princess Protection Program (2009) and given a new chance at life as Rosie, an ordinary teenager in Louisiana.

Rosie befriends Carter Mason (Selena Gomez), her “cousin,” and the two become close—so close that when Rosie decides to go home to Costa Luna, Carter lures General Kane into a trap to save her. Will it work? Watch Princess Protection Program online to find out, and read this Princess Protection Program streaming guide to learn more about how this film helped launch two major performing careers and more.

Princess Protection Program is available to stream on Disney+.

‘Princess Protection Program’: Overview

Release Date: June 26, 2009

Creators: Executive Producer Douglas Sloan, Producer Danielle Weinstock, Writers Annie DeYoung, and David Morgasen

Director: Allison Liddi

Starring: Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Tom Verica, Jamie Chung

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: When a princesses country is invaded, the Princess Protection Program whisks her off to Louisiana, where she tries to fit in as an ordinary teenager.

How Long Is ‘Princess Protection Program’?

Princess Protection Program is a 90-minute comedic family drama.

‘Princess Protection Program’ Plot

She’s about to be crowned queen when Princess Rosalinda Montoya Fiore’s nation of Costa Luna is invaded by General Kane, leader of neighboring Costa Estrella, who plans to capture the royal family and take over the country. Luckily for her, Rosalinda (Demi Lovato) is whisked away and given a new chance at life as Rosie, an ordinary teenager in Louisiana—though her mother, Queen Sophia, is captured by Kane’s agents.

In America, Rosie becomes the “cousin” of tomboy Carter Mason (Selena Gomez) and the two grow close as Carter teaches Rosie to blend in like a typical American teenager. When General Kane announces plans to marry Rosalinda’s mother, Queen Sophia, Rosie decides to return to Costa Luna—but when Carter finds out, she instead lures General Kane into a trap to save her friend. When Rosie finds out, she foils Carter’s plan and turns herself into Kane. Luckily for both girls, agents of the Princess Protection Program have been standing by to rescue them, and Rosalinda takes her rightful place as Queen of Costa Luna.

‘Princess Protection Program’ Cast

Princess Protection Program became the most-watched cable movie of 2009 and helped launch major careers for its two stars. Here are a few of the main players.

Demi Lovato as Princess Rosalinda Montoya Fiore / Rosie Gonzalez

Princess Rosalinda Montoya Fiore is about to be crowned queen when her country is invaded and she must flee to Louisiana, where she pretends to be an ordinary teenager. Lovato is a well-known actress and musical performer with nearly 100 credits including in the Disney television movies Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. She started her acting career as a child on Barney & Friends and has also released a number of songs and albums.

Selena Gomez as Carter Mason

Carter Mason is a typical American teenage tomboy who becomes Rosie’s first and eventually best friend in Louisiana. Gomez is an actress and singer who also got her start on Barney & Friends from 2002-2004 and has gone on to perform in more than 80 movies, short videos and television shows. She is known for her roles as Alex Russon in Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009) and the television series of the same name from 2007 to 2012, Beezus Quimby in the 2010 Ramona & Beezus and the voice of Mavis in the animated Hotel Transylvania trilogy.

Jaime Chung as Chelsea

Chelsea is one of the mean girls Rosie encounters and has to learn to live within Louisiana. Chung has gone on to play roles in the adult comedies The Hangover Part II and The Hangover Part III, appear as Mulan in the television series Once Upon a Time, and voice Go Go in the Big Hero 6 movie and television series. She also stars as Clarice Fong / Blink in the 2017-2019 television series The Gifted.

Tom Verica as Joe Mason

Princess Protection Program Agent Joe Mason rescues Princess Rosalinda from capture by Kane and secrets her away to his own home. Verica is known for his role as Sam Keating in the television series How to Get Away with Murder from 2014 to 2019, Jack Pryor in the series American Dreams (2002-2005), Kahn in the movie Diehard 2 (1990) and more than 50 additional acting credits.

‘Princess Protection Program’ Songs and Soundtrack

Princess Protection Program features a duet written by Vitamin C, Michael Kotch, and David Derby and performed by Lovato and Gomez, “One and the Same.” The song reached #82 on the Billboard Top 100. The music video for the song was included on the DVD release of the movie. Lovato also performs “Two Worlds Collide,” which she co-wrote with the Jonas Brothers and released on her debut album, Don’t Forget. “The Girl Can’t Help It” is performed by actor and musician Mitchel Musso. The soundtrack also includes “Saturdays and Sundays” by KSM.

‘Princess Protection Program’ at the Box Office

Princess Protection Program debuted with 8.5 million viewers, making it television’s top entertainment telecast in 2009 for kids and tweens. Princess Protection Program has earned just over $13.6 million in DVD sales since its 2009 release.

‘Princess Protection Program’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Princess Protection Program got four out of five stars on the site Common Sense Media, which cites positive role models, friendships and messages with little violence, bad language, or sexy stuff. Variety agreed, calling the movie “as light as a summer breeze on the Louisiana bayou” and adding that it delivers “a nice message for young girls about self-esteem.” The movie won the 2009 Teen Choice Award for Choice Summer TV Movie and Selena Gomez won the award for Choice Summer TV Star – Female. Director Allison Liddi won the Directors Guild of America award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Children’s Program.

Where ‘Disney Movie’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Princess Protection Program placed #43 on Insider‘s ranking of the 50 best Disney Channel Original Movies, based on viewer reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was one of the first big movie roles for both Lovato and Gomez, helping to launch prolific careers for both performers.

‘Princess Protection Program’ Trailer

‘Princess Protection Program’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Princess Protection Program helped launch the careers of its two stars and was a big hit with its target audience at its television premiere. Here’s what you need to know.

1. The Jonas Brothers Had a Hand in ‘Princess Protection Program’

Lovato co-wrote the song “Two Worlds Collide” with The Jonas Brothers—Nick, Joe, and Kevin—who, along with John Fields, also produced Lovato’s performance. Lovato reportedly continues to have a friendship with The Jonas Brothers, who were publicly supportive after her reported hospitalization for a drug overdose in 2018.

2. Before There Was Princess Meghan…There Was Princess Rosalinda Montoya Fiore

You can catch up with the stars of Princess Protection Program 10 years later in this article from the International Business Times—including actress Jamie Chung, who played the mean girl in this film and went on to play roles in The Hangover Part II and Part III and voice Go Go in the Big Hero 6 movie and television series.

3. Disney Promoted the ‘Princess Protection Program’ With a Reward That Made Viewers Have to Really Pay Attention

Disney Channel found an interesting way to promote the premiere of Princess Protection Program: If viewers could correctly count the number of times “princess,” “princesa” and “princesses” were said during the movie (86), they could enter that number online for access to never-before-seen episodes of the original series Witches of Waverly Place (starring Selena Gomez) and Sonny with a Chance (starring Demi Lovato).

4. ‘Princess Protection Program’ Was Filmed in Puerto Rico and Features Well-Known Puerto Rican Actors

Sully Diaz, who plays Queen Sofia Fiore, has acted in numerous Spanish-language television series and movies in Puerto Rico and elsewhere during her 40-year performing career. Johnny Ray Rodriguez—a comedian and actor better known as just Johnny Ray—has performed in sitcoms, stand-up, movies and more since the early 2000s, including episodes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Superstition. The movie was filmed at several Puerto Rican colleges, castles, and lakes during March and April 2008.

5. You Can Find out What Becomes of Rosalinda and Carter in a Short ‘Princess Protection Program’ Book Series

Want to find out what happens when Carter and Rosalinda get back to life as usual in their respective homes of Louisiana and Costa Luna? A two-book Princess Protection Program series written by Wendy Loggia imagines what comes next with Princess Protection Program #1: Chasing the Crown and Princess Protection Program #2: Royalty Undercover.

