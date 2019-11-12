How to Stream Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

The last entry in the prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith concludes the story of how Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader. Setting up the events of the original films, Revenge of the Sith had the monumental task of closing a number of plotlines and character arcs. Considered one of the best Star Wars films, Revenge of the Sith is once again written and directed by George Lucas. Now streaming on Disney+, here’s everything you need to know about the film and how to watch it.

How to Stream Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – Exclusively on Disney+

If you want to stream Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith you will need to order Disney Plus, Disney’s new streaming service. At the time of writing this, Disney+ is the only option for watching this film without purchasing it on a website like VUDU. Revenge of the Sith will not be available on popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.

Currently, it costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year to gain access to Dinsey+. Along with the Star Wars films, Disney+ offers a vast collection of films and television shows. These range from the wildly popular Marvel films to classic animated movies to the upcoming, exclusive shows such as The Mandalorian. Finally, you can download these films and watch them offline if you are a member of this service.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Overview

Release Date: May 19, 2005

Creators: 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm Ltd.

Director: George Lucas

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid

Rating: PG-13

Synopsis: Revenge of the Sith revolves around the final days before Anakin Skywalker assumes the title of Darth Vader. We also get to see the dramatic ending to the Clone Wars, how the Empire rose to power, and the fall of the Jedi.

How Long Is Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith?

Revenge of the Sith is the second-longest of the prequel films with the theatrical version clocking in at 2 hours and 20 minutes. This is excluding any deleted or additional scenes, which don’t expect to be available on the service.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Plot

Three years after the events of Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith once again follows Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. After a failed kidnapping by the Separatists, Anakin’s life begins to spiral out of control as he’s pulled closer to the dark side. With Obi-Wan still attempting to resolve the Clone Wars, Anakin is left alone and manipulated by Sith Lord, Supreme Chancellor Palpatine. What follows is the story of how the Republic collapsed and became the all-powerful Galactic Empire.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Cast

Like the previous prequel films, Revenge of the Sith stars largely the same principal cast members. Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Ian McDiarmid, and Samuel L. Jackson all return to reprise their respective roles. There are a few newcomers, such as Matthew Wood who voices the nefarious leader, General Grievous. However, the vast majority of the cast is made up of returning characters from the prequel trilogy.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Unsurprisingly, actor Ewan McGregor is once again returning to play the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Along with Sir Alec Guinness, McGregor has helped define this role – especially the early years of the character. He will even be reprising this character for a Disney+ show about Ob-Wan Kenobi, however, details are still incredibly scarce. McGregor also manned the alien puppet that helped deliver Luke and Leia during the birth scene. This character was allegedly referred to as “Foamy-Wan Kenobi” by the cast.

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Once again, Hayden Christensen plays the Jedi turned Sith, Anakin Skywalker. Since this film is set at the tail end of The Clone War, Anakin is older and increasingly more jaded about his relationship with the Jedi. Since this film is set during Anakin’s transition to the dark side, we get to see what set him down this dark path that created one of the most iconic villains of all time.

During filming, director George Lucas made Darth Vader’s suit top-heavy when Christensen wore it. This was because he wanted to show how uncomfortable and unnatural Anakin would feel wearing it for the first time.

Natalie Portman as Padme Amidala

Padme Amidala returns for the last time in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Portrayed by Natalie Portman, Padme is the strong-willed senator from Naboo and love interest for Anakin Skywalker. While there are no massive revelations surrounding her character, Portman has noted that Revenge of the Sith is her favorite of the prequel movies. She has not been involved in another Star Wars film, television show, or video game since this final installment.

Ian McDiarmid as Supreme Chancellor Palpatine

Despite being involved in every prequel film, Revenge of the Sith is the first time that Palpatine takes center stage. Revealed to be the Sith Master that the Jedi have been searching for Palpatine is responsible for helping transform Anakin Skywalker into Darth Vader. This is also the first time we ever get to the Palpatine wield a lightsaber, as he previously used Force Lightning in the original trilogy. McDiarmid will be reprising his role in the upcoming movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Soundtrack

Star Wars III – Battle of the Heroes (Movie Extended FULL)This Song Is officially The Full movie version that everyone wants to hear. And now its HERE! https://www.mediafire.com/file/2s5oaibfw5uqpup/Star_Wars_III_-_Battle_of_the_Heroes_Movie_Extended_FULL.mp3/file Ps. I dont own this song 2017-09-21T00:22:30.000Z

Revenge of the Sith’s score was written by iconic composer John Willaims. Once again performed in London at Abbey Road Studios, the music was recorded by Shawn Williams, London Voices, and the London Symphony Orchestra. When the soundtrack was released it consisted of 15 separate tracks ranging from 2:42 to 13:06 minutes long.

The most popular song in the score is “Battle of the Heroes,” which was designed to be an altered version of the popular “Duel of Fates.” Played during the final showdown between Anakin, Obi-Wan, Yoda, and The Emperor, this song had a music video produced for the Revenge of the Sith DVD.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith at the Box Office

According to IMDb, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith grossed $108,435,841 during it’s opening weekend in the United States. This is over $20 million more than what Attack of the Clones made during it’s initial opening and just a few million under what The Phantom Menace earned. The film made a total of $850,035,63 worldwide and had an estimated budget of $113 million. Surpsisingly, this was the second most successful film of 2005, with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire taking the number one spot.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Spoilers

Released before end credit sequences and big, cinematic universes existed, Revenge of the Sith doesn’t boast a ton of extras. Given the entire crux of the trilogy revolves around Anakin, his emergance as Darth Vader won’t shock anyone familiar with the series’ lore. We also learn how Padme died, Anakin was injured, the Jedi’s collapse, and the rise of The Empire.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Reviews – What the Critics Said

Revenge of the Sith was positively received by critics and fans alike, making it the most popular of the prequel movies. Currently on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie sits with an 80% rating from critics and a 60% rating from fans. While the visuals were once again praised, other critics noted how well the movie tied up the various plot threads and character arcs. However, this ending was a double-edged sword as a few critics noted the predictability of the ending hindered the movie’s overall impact.

Where Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Fits in the Franchise Pantheon

Revenge of the Sith is the third film in what is now called the Skywalker Saga. For the live-action movies, Revenge of the Sith is set between the events of Attack of the Clones and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Additionally, the movie is after the events of The Clones wars television show and the short animated feature that ran before the film’s release.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Trailer

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith – TrailerSubscribe: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToStarWars Years after the onset of the Clone Wars, the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire. Jedi hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor's new apprentice — Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding. The only hope for the galaxy are Anakin's own offspring — the twin children born in secrecy who will grow up to become heroes. Official Website: http://www.starwars.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StarWars Twitter: http://twitter.com/starwars 2012-07-05T23:24:48.000Z

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Like many Star Wars films, there are quite a few fascinating stories and moments surrounding its creation. Below are five different Easter Eggs, references, and ways the film impacted popular culture.

1. The Final Fight Was Not Sped Up

Leading up to the filming of the final battle, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen trained for two months. Despite the intricacy of the fight, none of it was digitally sped up. That was the actual speed the actors were able to perform the choreography thanks to their lengthy work memorizing the battle.

2. Grevious’ Cough Came From an Injury Just Before the Film Started

One of the trademark charistics of General Grevious is his constant coughing. Initially, Grevious didn’t have this medical issue leading up to the events of the movie. However, during Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume Two we learn that Grevious had his chest crushed with the Force by Mace Windu. This took place literally moments before Revenge of the Sith, allowing us to see Palpatine’s kidnapping. He is also scene using his feet in combat, but this attack style didn’t translate to the television show or film.

3. Revenge of the Sith was Originally Four Hours Long

It’s recorded that the first cut of the film ran an astounding four hours long. Chopped down to 2 hours and 20 minutes, the initial version had a far longer version of the Palpatine recuse scene. You can see some of this footage in the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith video game, which featured a long mission based-on the Coruscant battle.

4. Every Clone Trooper is CGI

Despite their heavy presence throughout the movie, every single clone trooper in Revenge of the Sith is entirely CGI. There were no helmets, armor, or costumes made for these characters. This makes both of the armies involved in the Clone Wars entirely digital with the exception of the few Jedi who participated.

5. George Lucas Has a Cameo During the Opera Scene

As someone who rarely makes cameos, it’s rare to see the iconic director show up in any of his movies. During the performance house scene, you can see a blue-colored Lucas talking to someone outside of Palpatine’s private box. He is to the left of the door that Anakin walks through right before the scene cuts.

