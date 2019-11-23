How to Stream Secretariat: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Secretariat Now

Secretariat is a Walt Disney Pictures production that chronicles the life of Secretariat, the thoroughbred racehorse who won the Triple Crown in 1973. It’s based on the bestselling book “Secretariat: The Making of a Champion” written by Bill Nack. Released on September 30, 2010, the film stars Diane Lane, John Malkovich, and Margo Martindale. The story begins with housewife Penny Chenery (played by Diane Lane), making the decision to take over her sick father’s stables, regardless of knowing very little about racing horses. With the help of horse trainer Lucien Laurin (played by John Malkovich), Penny cannot only navigate the business, but she’s able to do it victoriously.

The story of the horse Secretariat has gone on to become infamous, as he not only won the Triple Crown but did so with record-breaking speeds. He still holds all three records to this day. Written by Mike Rich and Sheldon Turner, those who watch Secretariat online generally leave favorable reviews. Direction Randall Wallace successfully portrays this true story that led to the first Triple Crown winner in 25 years. With Secretariat streaming available online, it has never been easier to watch some of your favorite Disney classics.

Here’s how to stream Secretariat right now:

How to Stream ‘Secretariat’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Secretariat is one of the many live-action Disney movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Secretariat and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

‘Secretariat’: Overview

Release Date: September 30, 2010

Creators: Mike Rich and Sheldon Turner

Director: Randall Wallace

Starring: Diane Lane, John Malkovich, Otto Thorwarth, and Kevin Connolly

Rating: PG

Synopsis: After her father falls ill, Penny Chenery takes over at the family’s stables and navigates her way through the horse racing business.

How Long Is ‘Secretariat’?

Secretariat runs for 123 minutes, or two hours and three minutes.

‘Secretariat’ Plot

In 1969, housewife and mother, Penny Chenery (Lane), learns of her mother’s death and heads back to her childhood home. There she finds her aging father to be ill and confused at the funeral. Penny reluctantly agrees to take over Meadow Stables in Doswell, Virginia, after her father becomes too sick to maintain it anymore. Knowing little about the horseracing business, she quickly learns that she’s in over her head.

Penny’s brother lets her know that before their mother’s death, she stopped a dishonest sale almost made by their current trainer. After firing the trainer working on her parent’s stables, Penny recruits French horse trainer Lucien Laurin (Malkovich) to help her navigate through the male-dominated industry.

Chenery enters her horse Secretariat into his first race at Aqueduct race track in Queens, New York. Led by a young and inexperienced jockey, Lucien calms Chenery’s nerves and reassures her that her horse will win. When Secretariat receives fourth place, the two argue and ultimately lay the blame on the jockey. They decide to get another jockey and ultimately choose Ron Turcotte (played by Otto Thorwarth) who rides Secretariat to many victories.

When Chenery’s father has a stroke and dies, she inherits his estate along with $6 million in tax debt. Rather than sell Secretariat, she decides to syndicate the horse and sell 32 shares. These shares will be worth more than $6 million as long as Secretariat can win a three-year-old distance race. An abscess in his mouth causes a slight set back, but he’s able to recover before the first of the Triple Crown races. Secretariat goes on to win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness, and the Belmont in record times, earning him the Triple Crown.

‘Secretariat’ Cast

When you watch Secretariat online, you’ll recognize some of your favorite actors as they perform this beautifully written interpretation of the infamous horse Secretariat’s story.

DIANE LANE as PENNY CHENERY

Long-time actress Diane Lane portrays Penny Chenery, a housewife, and mother who enters the unknown world of horseracing after her father falls ill. Lane was nominated for her role by the Women’s Image Network Awards in 2010 for Best Actress in a Feature Film. She’s best known for movies like Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun, Man of Steel, and Must Love Dogs.

JOHN MALKOVICH as LUCIEN LAURIN

Actor and producer John Malkovich portrays horse trainer Lucien Laurin who Penny hires after learning she cannot rely on the trainer her father had on board. Malkovich has been in the acting business since the late ’70s. He’s best known for his action roles in movies like RED, Warm Bodies, Deepwater Horizon, Bird Box, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

OTTO THORWARTH as RON TURCOTTE

Profession jockey and actor Otto Thorwarth played Ron Turcotte, the more experienced jockey chosen to ride Secretariat. This is the only movie Thorwarth has appeared in as he is more focused on his career as a jockey. Producers decided to use jockeys during filming after the horses weren’t taking direction from the actors.

KEVIN CONNOLLY as BILL NACK

Kevin Connolly played sportswriter and author of the bestselling book, “Secretariat: The Making of a Champion,” Bill Nack. His book inspired the film Secretariat and was heavily used to help portray the accuracy of certain events that took place. Nack is even portrayed in the movie by Connolly, who is best known for his role as Eric Murphy on Entourage. Connolly has also had parts in major motion pictures such as The Notebook, He’s Not That Into You, Hotel Noir, The Ugly Truth, and John Q.

‘Secretariat’ Songs and Soundtrack

The secretariat includes scores composed by Nick Glennie-Smith as well as performances by AJ Michalka, The Staple Singers, The Edwin Hawkins Singers, Andrew Wallace, Tricia Aguirre, and Randall Wallace. There’s a track called “My Old Kentucky Home” written by Stephen Foster and performed by The University of Kentucky Wildcat Marching Band. Other songs on the album include “Silent Night,” “I’ll Take You There,” “Oh Happy Day,” and “The Longest Goodbye. The soundtrack wasn’t nominated for any awards.

‘Secretariat’ at the Box Office

When Secretariat was released to theaters, it made $4 million on opening day and $12.6 million in its first weekend. The film was able to maintain its spot near the top for three weeks and is considered a relative success. It ultimately earned over $60 million worldwide.

‘Secretariat’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critic reviews of Secretariat were largely positive, as they found the film to be a heartfelt drama that lays a glossy finish over a true story. Unfavorable reviews point out the movie’s inaccurate time period depictions of history, economy, and race. Never-the-less, it received a 63 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomato.

Where ‘Secretariat’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Regardless of mixed reviews, Secretariat still lands high on lists of Disney’s best sports-themed movies. While it may not be Remember The Titans, there’s still an emotional connection that earns this movie respect from viewers. If you can ignore some of the historical inaccuracies, then you’ll definitely want to stream Secretariat online.

‘Secretariat’ Trailer

‘Secretariat’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Before you watch Secretariat online, learn some fun facts about what Easter eggs to look for as well as what went on behind the scenes during production.

1. Not All Of The Race Scenes Are Recreations

While most of the horseracing scenes in Secretariat were recreated, there’s one that used footage of the actual race. The Preakness is being watched on an old television by the Tweedy family. What they’re watching is the real race footage.

2. The Triple Crown Trophy Is Not A Replica

After Secretariat wins the third race, Penny is presented with a trophy. This is the actual Triple Crown trophy presented to Penny Chenery after Secretariats win in 1973. It was loaned to the production team by the Kentucky Derby Museum as was accompanied by security when it traveled back and forth from the museum to the set.

3. Penny Chenery Wasn’t The Naive Housewife Portrayed In The Movie

While Diane Lane’s interpretation of Penny Chenery was a naive housewife who knew nothing about horseracing, that couldn’t have been further from the truth. The real Penny actually worked at Meadow Stable for years before taking it over for her father. She had been through the Triple Crown campaign just the year before with horse Riva Ridge. Riva won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes but finished fourth in the Preakness. This might explain why she was so confident that Secretariat would win the Triple Crown the following year.

4. Lucien’s French Isn’t Translated For The Audience

French trainer Lucien occasionally speaks in his native tongue throughout the movie, and his comments aren’t always translated for the audience. One particular comment is made when Ronnie mounts Secretariat in preparation for the race at Belmont. At this moment, Lucien shouts something at him. His words translate to, “Use your own judgment, Ronnie.”

5. Penny Chenery Makes A Cameo

Penny Chenery was known to be present on the set of Secretariat nearly every day lending her expertise. In fact, it’s said that she was there every morning and evening only leaving set to take her afternoon nap. Penny also makes a cameo appearance in the movie and can be seen in the audience at the end when Secretariat wins the Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown.

