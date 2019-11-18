How to Stream Teen Beach Movie 2: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Teen Beach Movie 2

Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015), the sequel to the Disney Channel Original Movie, Teen Beach Movie (2013), picks up at the end of summer, the day before high school sweethearts, McKenzie “Mack” (Maia Mitchell) and Brady (Ross Lynch), head back to school. A surreal year is ahead for these two. The pair navigate alternate realities, the time-space continuum, break-ups, and friendship drama but are ultimately anchored by a mutual appreciation for surfboard making.

Director, Jefferey Hornaday, makes another splash with the surf-centric film that premiered with 5.8 million viewers. Here’s your guide to watch Teen Beach Movie 2 online and Teen Beach Movie streaming.

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE 2’: Overview

Release Date: June 26, 2015

Creators: Dan Berendsen, Robert Horn

Director: Jeffrey Hornaday

Starring: Maia Mitchell, Ross Lynch, Grace Phipps, Garret Clayton

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: High school sweethearts navigate a strange year back at school while cultivating a fondness for surfboard making and trying to keep their favorite movie from being deleted from the universe.

How Long Is ‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE 2’?

The theater version of the movie is 104 minutes long.

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE 2’ Plot

Picking up on the last night of summer before high school resumes, Mack and Brady ponder how their relationship might change in the year ahead. They recall the surreal summer vacation they spent at the beach together and Brady notices that Mack lost her necklace.

Back at school, the couple faces increasing tension as friends don’t understand their relationship. Mack and Brady’s best friends, Alyssa (Piper Curda) and Devon (Raymond Cham Jr.), respectively, remark that they’re surprised the two are together, given the opposing personalities. Soon thereafter, Mack and Brady drift apart, spending more time with other interests, and Brady develops a secret passion for making surfboards.

Meanwhile, there’s the entire cast of a 1960s musical, Wet Side Story, that exists in an alternate reality. They met Mack and Brady that past summer when the pair washed up on their movie set and almost got trapped in a movie from the past. Wet Side Story stars Lela (Grace Phipps) and Tanner (Garrett Clayton) happen to find Mack’s missing necklace that had washed ashore on their fictional beach, and off they go, into the ocean to return it.

They wash ashore on the same beach where Mack and Brady are having a quarrel. The two couples find each other and Brady tells Lela and Tanner that they are in the future, and that the real world is not so great, hoping they’ll jump back into the ocean and head back to their movie world. But Lela and Tanner are excited about being in the future and want to stay. So, Brady and Mack decide that the best thing to do is to bring them to school. They warn them to tone down the rockabilly musical thing beforehand, but Lela and Tanner cannot control themselves.

There is a musical staged by Lela and Tanner in the cafeteria, Lela falls for math homework and begins to blow Tanner off, Tanner tells Brady that he might not be able to make Lela happy and Brady tells Tanner that he and Mack are on a break. Then he shows Tanner his surfboards, saying that Mack doesn’t understand his passion. More and more, Lela and Tanner become a real part of the future, and Brady and Mack tell them that they’re fictional characters, showing them Wet Side Story to prove it, telling them to go back. Lela gets upset and throws Mack’s necklace back into the water, Mack and Brady dive into the ocean to find it then get in a fight. Lela and Tanner feel uncomfortable.

Back inside the Wet Side Story universe, characters are vanishing as Butchy (John DeLuca) realizes that the phenomena started happening right after Lela and Tanner disappeared. Then, he finds Mack’s necklace on the beach. The whole core group of Wet Side Story actors then proceeds to dive into the ocean to find Lela and Tanner.

They wash ashore at the “Save the Beach” dance, where Brady and Mack are avoiding each other. The cast members decide to reunite them and Brady realizes that, without the main characters on their fictional island, Wet Side Story will disappear. They try to get them to go back to their universe, but there are no waves to carry them.

The movie concludes with a bobby pin, a motorized surf board, more quarreling and accidental amnesia. But is this enough to bring Brady and Mack back together?

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE 2’ Cast

The cast of Teen Beach Movie returned for the sequel, delivering another rockabilly soaked performance on the sand.

ROSS LYNCH as BRADY

As the lead in the blockbuster Disney Classic Original Movie, Brady played the love interest of “Mack” (McKenzie played by Maia Mitchell). He’s won multiple Kids Choice and Teen Choice Awards for his work in Disney Channel Original Comedy Series Austin and Ally.

MAIA MITCHELL as McKENZIE

As the lead role of Mack/McKenzie, Mitchell had the chance to demonstrate her many talents as a singer and guitar player. She is a Disney Channel star from Australia.

GRACE PHIPPS as LELA

Phipps is a well-known Disney star who played the role of Lela in Teen Beach Movie. She is known for her TV work, where she has appeared in numerous family productions as well as horror films.

GARRETT CLAYTON as TANNER

Clayton got his start in TV, making a name for himself with Teen Beach Movie as Tanner, the love interest of Lela. He’s also known for Hairspray Live, King Cobra and The Fosters.

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE 2’ Songs and Soundtrack

The 15 track soundtrack reached the number 10 spot on the Billboard 200, the number 1 spot on Billboards Top Soundtracks and the number 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Kid’s Albums. Most of the tracks feature Lynch, Mitchell, Clayton and Phipps, with the top singles being “Best Summer Ever,” “Starting Over,” and “Rescue Me.”

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE 2’ at the Box Office

Teen Beach 2 almost did as great as Teen Beach Movie did in regards to viewers. Teen Beach Movie premiered with 8.4 million viewers, the sequel premiered with 5.8 million. By the weekend following the premier, Teen Beach Movie had delivered 13.5 million viewers whereas the sequel had delivered 13.3 million. The 2015 release was the most watched Disney Channel Original Movie since 2013’s Teen Beach Movie.

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE 2’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics said the songs were great and the movie was easy to grasp, the actors were talented and the movie was sure to be a hit with the target audience.

Where ‘Teen Beach Movie 2’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015) was the most watched Disney Channel Original Movie since Teen Beach Movie. It was the biggest release of a DCOM sequel in five years, since the release of the most-watched sequel ever, High School Musical 2. For the target demographic, this movie captured the rockabilly fad that had moved into mainstream fashion and tween e-commerce mass consumer apparel space like Amazon.com.

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE 2’ Trailer

‘TEEN BEACH MOVIE 2’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Teen Beach Movie 2 was heavy on the references to the first Teen Beach movie, with bobby pins, pillbox hats, and CGI rain making repeat performances along with the rest of the cast.

1. Double Dipping

Lead actor, Ross Lynch, performed as Brady in most songs on the soundtrack but also performed as himself with the members of his real life band, R5.

2. Share and Share Alike

The Wet Side Story poster that was in Brady’s workshop was the same one that was in Mack’s grandfather’s home in the first Teen Beach Movie.

3. Saving the Day with a Bobby Pin

Lela gives Brady her bobby pin to fix his motorized surfboard so the cast of Wet Side Story can head back to their island, saving the day with her hair accessories for the second time. The first was when she used her bobby pin to destroy the weather machine in the first Teen Beach Movie.

4. Timely Fashion

When Lela was trying on clothes in Mack’s closet, they transformed into fashion from the 1960s. Lela emerged from the closet wearing the same pink pillbox hat Jackie Kennedy wore the day President Kennedy was assassinated.

5. Dry in the Rain

So that Lela and Tanner would remain dry in a rainstorm, the crew created CGI rain to fall over them again the Teen Beach Movie 2.

