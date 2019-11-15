How to Stream ‘That’s So Raven’: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Stream That’s So Raven Now

Airing on the Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007, That’s So Raven revolves around Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné), a psychic teen who uses her wit, skill, and talent to get in and out of hilarious situations. The series also features her best friends, Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) and Eddie Thomas (Orlando Brown), her younger brother Cory (Kyle Massey), and her parents, Victor (Rondell Sheridan) and Tanya (T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh) Baxter.

That’s So Raven — which comes from creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman — was one of the Disney Channel’s most popular series of all time. After it finished airing in 2007, the show inspired two spin-offs, Cory in the House and Raven’s Home.

If you’re looking for a place to watch That’s So Raven online, there’s good news. Now that Disney has launched its own video subscription service — which features a variety of Disney Channel shows and movies — you can easily find That’s So Raven streaming.

Here’s how to watch That’s So Raven streaming online:

How to Stream ‘That’s So Raven’ – Exclusively on Disney+

‘That’s So Raven’: Overview

When Was It On TV: January 2003 to November 2007

Creators: Michael Poryes, Susan Sherman

Starring: Raven-Symoné, Orlando Brown, Kyle Massey, Anneliese van der Pol, T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh, Rondell Sheridan

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A psychic teen who gets visions of the future that often land her, and her friends and family into awkward and hilarious situations.

‘That’s So Raven’ Plot

That’s So Raven tells the story of Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné), a teenage girl who has psychic powers. Raven spends most of her time with her best friends, Eddie Thomas (Brown) and Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol). Her naughty and annoying little brother, Cory (Massey), is often the one causing trouble in her life, playing pranks and and getting in her way every chance he can get. Raven’s parents, Tanya (Keymáh) and Victor (Sheridan) are always there for their daughter, but often find themselves in the middle of her hijinks.

When Raven gets visions of the future, she only gets them in small parts. And when she tries to decipher them, she usually ends up getting them wrong, which make her do outlandish things and make situations worse. Through her wit and talent for disguises, Raven sets things right again, and eventually realizes the true meaning of her visions.

How Many Seasons of ‘That’s So Raven’ Are There?

That’s So Raven aired with four seasons from 2003 to 2007, with a few seasons overlapping in between. Here’s a breakdown of each season:

‘That’s So Raven’ Season 1

21 Episodes | January 2003 – March 2004

The first season introduces audiences to Raven, her friends, and her family, who all live in San Francisco. Throughout the season, she pretends to be her mom for a parent-teacher conference, goes out with an older boy, gets into a fight with Chelsea over what to perform at their schools arts festival, and tries to save her parents marriage.

‘That’s So Raven’ Season 2

22 Episodes | October 2003 – September 2004

In Season 2, Victor opens a new restaurant called The Chill Grill, which ends up becoming a regular hangout spot for Raven’s friends and the kids from her school. Raven pursues her fashion designing career, gets serious with her new boyfriend Devon, and goes to her first sleepover party.

‘That’s So Raven’ Season 3

35 Episodes | October 2004 – January 2006

In Season 3, Raven meets her Russian doppelganger Natasha, Alana is sent away to military school and replaced by a girl named Bianca, and Cory installs a hot tub in his bedroom. At one point, Raven considers having her psychic abilities removed forever because of the problems they are causing.

‘That’s So Raven’ Season 4

22 Episodes | February 2006 – November 2007

In the final season, Eddie finally gets his driver’s license and asks Raven and Chelsea to help him pick out a new car. There is also a crossover episode with The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Hannah Montana, where Raven accidentally ends up in Italy and gets stuck there.

The Best ‘That’s So Raven’ Episodes

Every episode of That’s So Raven was funny and exciting in its own way, but there were a few episodes that really stood out.

Here’s a list of the best That’s So Raven episodes:

Season 3, Episode 10: “True Colors”

This Season 3 episode pays tribute to Black History Month, and takes on the issue of racial discrimination. It depicts Raven’s first encounter with racism, after she gets snubbed for a job she is more qualified for. She has a vision of the hiring manager saying she won’t hire a black person, so she plans a sting operation and catches the racist remarks on tape.

Season 2, Episode 8: “That’s So NOT Raven”

This episode tackles the important issue of body image, when Raven lands a spot in a fashion show modeling her own design, but realizes that her body was photoshopped to look thinner the promotional photographs. She fights back in her own way, and crashes the event in her own style, defending women of every size.

Season 2, Episode 15: “He’s Got the Power”

In this episode, a comet flies over the city and gives Eddie the same psychic abilities that Raven has. With his newfound power, Eddie goes on a power trip, and ends up incorrectly predicting a horse race outcome that his friend bets on. After dealing with the weight and consequence of this power, Eddie understands what Raven has to deal with on a daily basis.

‘That’s So Raven’ Cast

That’s So Raven features a ton of faces you probably recognize from other series and films. Here’s a breakdown of the show’s main cast:

Raven-Symoné plays the titular character of Raven Baxter, the psychic teen at the center of the show. The actress first rose to stardom when she portrayed Olivia Kendall, Denise’s (Lisa Bonet) adorable young daughter on The Cosby Show. She’s been on a number of popular shows, including State of Georgia, Master of None, Black-ish, and Empire, and she was a daytime talk show host on The View from 2012 to 2018. She is currently reprising her role of Raven Baxter on the That’s So Raven spin-off, Raven’s Home.

Brown takes on the role of Raven’s best friend Eddie, an aspiring rapper and star basketball player at their school. The actor has been on a number of popular series over the years, including Waynehead, Family Matters, The Jamie Foxx Show, Malcolm & Eddie, Two of a Kind, and Safe Harbour.

Van der Pol plays Raven’s best friend, Chelsea, a clumsy, yet sincere environmentalist, artist, and vegan who is always there for her friends when they need her. The actress has been featured in films like Vampires Suck, 5 Weddings, and Bratz. She is currently reprising the role of Chelsea on the That’s So Raven spin-off series, Raven’s Home.

Raven’s annoying and mischievous little brother, Cory, is played by Kyle Massey. After appearing on That’s So Raven, the actor reprised his role on the spin-off series, Cory in the House. He has also been feature on shows like The Electric Company, Mighty Magiswords, and Gotham.

Sheridan plays Raven’s supportive father Victor, whois also a chef that runs The Chill Grill restaurant. The actor has been featured on a number of popular shows, including The Jamie Foxx Show, Touched By an Angel, Kenan & Kel, and Cousin Skeeter. He reprised the role of Victor Baxter for the That’s So Raven spin-of series, Cory in the House.

Keymáh steps into the role of Raven’s fun ands supportive mom, Tanya, who studied law and was also an English teacher at her daughter’s school. The actress has been on shows like Cosby, Teen Titans, and There’s…Johnny, but she is most known for her being a regular cast member on In Living Color from 1990 to 2001.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on ‘That’s So Raven’?

Throughout its four seasons, the series featured a number of celebrity cameos. Here’s a list of the most notable That’s So Raven guest stars:

Paula Abdul as The Host

In Season 2, Episode 18, titled “The Road to Audition,” Raven mistakenly thinks her school janitor is an undercover talent scout. When it turns out that he is actually an undercover health inspector, Raven realizes she missed a chance to audition for the real talent scout, played by pop icon Paula Abdul, who is the host of the show “Undercover Superstar.”

Cyndi Lauper as Ms. Petuto

In Season 3, Episode 13, titled “Art Breaker,” Chelsea makes a quirky sculpture of Raven that looks like a bird for art class. Pop legend Cyndi Lauper guest stars as the school’s art teacher, Ms. Petuto.

Kathie Lee Gifford as Claire

In Season 3, Episode 13, titled “Dog Day Aftergroom,” Chelsea begins working at a dog grooming salon called Camp Woof-Woof. The owner of the salon, Claire, is portrayed by veteran daytime talk show host, Kathie Lee Gifford.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘That’s So Raven’?

That’s So Raven comes from the minds of creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman. In an interview with The Christian Science Monitor, Poryes revealed that the writing pair came up with the idea for the show after some self-reflection. “We asked ourselves: ‘What is the one thing an adolescent would want to be able to do?, he said. “To see into the future! To know if you talk to that boy, that he’d be interested…. To see what is coming around the next block…. That’s where it was when we pitched it.”

Here’s a breakdown of the showrunners:

Michael Poryes: ‘That’s So Raven’ Creator / Writer

Aside from being the showrunner and co-writer/co-creator of That’s So Raven, Poryes worked on a number of popular TV shows, including The Jeffersons, The Facts of Life, Saved by the Bell, and Roseanne. He also co-created and co-wrote both series spin-offs, Cory in the House and Raven’s Home.

Susan Sherman: ‘That’s So Raven’ Creator / Writer

Sherman is co-writer and co-creator of That’s So Raven. Before she co-created the series and its spin-offs, Sherman worked on shows like Mike, Lu & Og, Brandy & Mr. Whiskers, and Alright Already.

Rich Correll: ‘That’s So Raven’ Director

Corell directed 37 episodes of That’s So Raven, and also went on to direct both of the show’s spin-offs. The director has worked on a number of popular Disney Channel shows, including Jessie, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Hannah Montana.

‘That’s So Raven’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

That’s So Raven was met with positive critical reviews. “In the farcical That’s So Raven, the diva in training stars as a 15-year-old psychic who handles the knowledge of the future with the sophistication and grace of Lucy Ricardo,” reads a 2003 Variety review of the series premiere. “If there’s a way to solve a problem sensibly, Raven heads straight for silly and turns left at outrageous. And as far as slapstick physical comedy goes, Raven the actress is up to the task.”

Where ‘That’s So Raven’ Ranks in the Television Pantheon

There’s no question that That’s So Raven turned out to be one of the most popular and beloved shows to ever air on the Disney Channel. Not only did the show break records for the network in terms of viewership numbers, but it also won two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Children’s Programming.

On Entertainment Weekly‘s list of the 25 Best Disney Channel Shows of All Time, the series was ranked at number 3. And on TV Guide‘s ranking of The Best Disney Channel Shows, That’s So Raven came in at number 3 as well.

‘That’s So Raven’ Trailer

That's So Raven – Mother Dearest – Official Disney Channel UK HD

Here is a trailer for the series premiere of That’s So Raven.

‘That’s So Raven’ Theme Song

The theme song of That’s So Raven was written and composed by John Coda, and performed by the show’s lead actors Raven-Symoné, Orlando Brown, and Anneliese van der Pol.

‘That’s So Raven’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. The Set Was Borrowed From Another Famous Sitcom

If Raven’s high school looks awfully familiar, that’s because you’ve probably seen it before. As reported by the Huffington Post, it is the same set that was used to depict Bayside High on Saved by the Bell.

2. It Was Responsible For Creating ‘Hannah Montana’

You may not think Hannah Montana and Raven Baxter have much in common, but as reported by Seventeen, it turns out the Miley Cyrus show was created as a result of one of the episodes of That’s So Raven. In Season 3, Episode 31, titled “Goin Hollywood,” Alyson Stoner is featured as a Ally Walker, an actress who wants to live a double life as a normal kid. This was supposed to be an intro to a new series starring Stoner called Better Days, but it was reconceptualized into Hannah Montana, with Cyrus in the lead role.

3. The Show Made Disney Channel History

For years, the DIsney Channel has a standard 65-episode rule for its series, which meant they wouldn’t continue a series beyond its 65th episode. However, due the success and popularity of That’s So Raven, the network carried the show onto 100 episodes, making it the longest running Disney Channel series of that time.

4. There’s An Indian Version

In 2015, the show’s creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman introduced a Hindi-language version of That’s So Raven for Disney Channel India, titled Palak Pe Jhalak. The show was centered around a psychic Delhi teen named Nysha, who faces similar experiences to Raven. The show only aired 14 episodes before it ended in 2015.

5. Raven-Symoné Might Be Psychic In Real Life

In an interview with the African American Literature Book Club, actress Raven Symoné mentioned that she may have clairvoyant tendencies. “I don’t really like to talk about it too much, because it’s a little personal for me,” she said. “But I’m a very spiritual person, and I believe that there are amazing special gifts that people are blessed with. It just depends on whether you want to listen or not.”

