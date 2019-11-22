How to Stream The Black Cauldron: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream The Black Cauldron Now

A darker entry in Disney’s filmography and the history of the animation studio, The Black Cauldron has the distinction of being known as the “movie that almost killed Disney Animation.” Released in 1985, the animated fantasy adventure was adapted from Lloyd Alexander’s The Book of Three and The Black Cauldron and was directed by Ted Berman and Richard Rich.

Grant Bardsley and Susan Sheridan lead the vocal talents of The Black Cauldron and help bring to life a land of mystery, fantasy, and adventure. The duo responsible for The Fox and the Hound (1981) team up again for a story set in the Early Middle Ages revolving around a magical cauldron. Watch The Black Cauldron online to see the first of Disney’s animated movies to be made with computer-generated imagery.

The Black Cauldron streaming is available for those wanting to dive into early-era Disney Animation to explore the highs and lows of the film studio.

Here’s how to stream The Black Cauldron right now:

How to Stream ‘The Black Cauldron’ – Exclusively on Disney+

The Black Cauldron is one of the best animated Disney movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream The Black Cauldron and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Phineas” 5. Tap on Phineas and Ferb 6. Tap the Play Button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘The Black Cauldron’: Overview

Release Date: January 1, 1985

Creators: Ted Berman, Vance Gerry, Joe Hale, David Jonas, Roy Morita, Richard Rich, Art Stevens, Al Wilson, Peter Young

Director: Ted Berman, Richard Rich

Starring: Grant Bardsley, Susan Sheridan, John Byner, Nigel Hawthorne

Rating: PG

Synopsis:

When a devilish fiend threatens to get their hands on a dangerous magic item, a boy and new friends must embark on a quest to retrieve it first.

How Long Is ‘The Black Cauldron’?

The Black Cauldron has a runtime of 80 minutes.

‘The Black Cauldron’ Plot

When pig herder Taran loses his magical pig, Hen-Wren, to the Horned King, he sets out on a quest to rescue the prophesying pig. What he finds is that there may be so much more at stake. Seeking to summon an army of the undead, the villainous Horned King seeks out the black cauldron. Along with his sidekick Gurgi and the regal Princess Eilonwy, Taran must find the black cauldron before the Horned King to prevent him from reviving his deadly army.

‘The Black Cauldron’ Cast

The adventure of The Black Cauldron required the right cast of vocal talent to best convey the thrill and excitement to the audience. Disney’s choices helped create a fantastical world brimming with danger, discovery, and drama. Every cast member brought something different to create the world of Prydain.

Grant Bardsley as Taran

The leading hero of this adventure to seek out the black cauldron, Taran is a courageous and kind pig herder. His confidence came to life through the voice of Grand Bardsley. The Black Cauldron remains Bardsley’s most notable project throughout his relatively short career. After working with Disney, he went on to appear on multiple TV series.

Susan Sheridan as Princess Eilonwy

The enchanting Princess Eilonwy joins Taran on his quest to stop the Horned King. Despite being royalty, Eilonwy’s story in The Black Cauldron starts as a captive of the Horned King. Her brave spirit is embodied in the talents of English actress Susan Sheridan. Sheridan made a career of providing vocals for video games and animated movies, as well as starring in stage productions.

John Byner as Gurgi and Doli

Actor and impressionist John Byner takes on the dual role of Gurgi and Doli. The furry Gurgi becomes part of Taran’s group of friends and assists in the search for the black cauldron. Doli serves as the sidekick to King Eidilleg and a companion to Taran and company. Byrne started in television with “The Steve Allen Comedy Hour” and had an extensive career before voicing Gurgi and Doli in The Black Cauldron.

John Hurt as The Horned King

As The Horned King, John Hurt brought the classic literary villain to life. The devilish antagonist seeks to summon a powerful army with the magical black cauldron, and Hurt’s performance conveys the vile nature of the movie’s antagonist. “The Black Cauldron” was one of Hurt’s first voice over projects.

‘The Black Cauldron’ Songs and Soundtrack

The moody score of Disney’s “The Black Cauldron” was conducted and composed by Elmer Bernstein. The famed composer had recently scored “Ghostbusters” when he took on the task of providing the movie’s music. Unfortunately, much of his score was scrapped due to revisions to the film and was replaced by music from Varese Sarabande. It didn’t take long for the soundtrack to go out of print, despite the positive response to the film’s score. Outside of a bootleg copy that surfaced in 1986, the film tracks for “The Black Cauldron” weren’t officially released until April 3, 2012.

The movie was one of very few Disney animated films that didn’t feature music vocals.

‘The Black Cauldron’ at the Box Office

“The Black Cauldron” cost a relatively low $44 million to make, but was only able to draw in $21.3 million. The poor box office results resulted in losses for the animation company that nearly closed it indefinitely. “The Black Cauldron” earned the nickname of the “movie that almost killed Disney” and became a black mark that Disney hoped to brush aside. The sales were so low that a home video release didn’t come until nearly a decade later, and only after much fan demand.

‘The Black Cauldron’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

“The Black Cauldron” failed to impress when it released in 1985, earning mixed reviews that chided its bland characters while praising the movie’s stunning visuals. The movie also received critiques for being a big departure from the books, specifically from the novel series’ author, Lloyd Alexander. Additionally, “The Black Cauldron” was largely disliked within Walt Disney Studios.

Where ‘The Black Cauldron’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Due to its poor reception, “The Black Cauldron” was largely pushed aside by Disney in favor of more successful animated features. To its credit, the movie did set a few firsts for Disney, including being the first of the studio’s films to be recorded in Dolby Stereo, the first to carry a PG rating, and the first of its releases to include computer-generated imagery. Though “The Great Mouse Detective” released a year later, it was technically worked on first. Despite its box office figures, “The Black Cauldron” is recognized for its visuals and had an influence on the use of computer-generated imagery in future animated films.

‘The Black Cauldron’ Trailer

The Black Cauldron – 1985 Theatrical TrailerBlack Cauldron, The (film) Story of young Taran, a pig keeper, who attempts to rescue his clairvoyant pig, Hen Wen, from the Horned King’s castle. The King tries to get Hen Wen to lead him to the mysterious Black Cauldron. Taran escapes with a young princess and a minstrel, and with the help of mischievous Gurgi, finds the Cauldron. Before they can destroy it, it is taken by the Horned King, who begins to unleash its awesome power of producing deathless warriors. Gurgi sacrifices himself to destroy the Cauldron’s power and save his friends, but in the end, Taran defeats the Horned King and Gurgi is restored. Released on July 24, 1985. Directed by Ted Berman and Richard Rich. Filmed in 70mm stereo-surround Technirama. Features the voices of John Hurt (Horned King), Grant Bardsley (Taran), John Byner (Gurgi), Susan Sheridan (Eilonwy), Freddie Jones (Dallben), Nigel Hawthorne (Fflewddur Flam), Phil Fondacaro (Creeper). 80 min. The production can be traced back to 1971, when the Disney Studio purchased the screen rights to Lloyd Alexander’s The Chronicles of Prydain. The five-volume mythological fantasy had been published in the mid-1960s to critical acclaim and commercial success. Adapting Alexander’s books with their numerous story lines and cast of over 30 major characters proved to be a time-consuming task. Several important writer/animators worked on the development of a screenplay through the 1970s until Joe Hale was named producer in 1980. He rewrote the script, capsulizing the sprawling story and making some changes. For instance, the Horned King was a minor character in the series but since he had so many possibilities, Hale expanded his role, making the villain a composite of several characters from the books. Filmmakers took advantage of the latest technology, which became essential in the completion of the film. Video cameras gave animators and directors an immediate and inexpensive record of what their efforts might look like. Computers also made inroads in the manipulation of solid inanimate objects on screen. The dimensions and volume of objects were fed into a computer and then their shapes were perfectly maintained as their movement was generated by programming. Disney’s venerable multiplane cameras were updated with computers to expedite and control aperture settings and time exposures. Another technological breakthrough was the development of the APT (Animation Photo Transfer) process. The first major change in the Studio’s method of transferring the artist’s drawings to a cel since photocopying replaced hand inking 20 years earlier, the APT greatly improved the quality of the animator’s art. In all, the animated film was 12 years in the making—five years in actual production—at the cost of over $25 million. Over 1,165 different hues and colors were implemented and over 34 miles of film stock was utilized. This was the first animated Disney film made in cooperation with Silver Screen Partners II. The sheer lavishness of the production, however, did not guarantee huge grosses, and the film was a box office failure. David W. Spencer was awarded an Academy Award for his development of the APT process. Released on video in 1998. 2014-07-01T23:09:15.000Z

Stream The Black Cauldron Now

‘The Black Cauldron’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

“The Black Cauldron” may have a black mark for being a financial failure, but there is more to know about this lesser-known Disney animated feature.

1. “The Black Cauldron” is Disney’s First Movie Without Any Songs

Up until “The Black Cauldron,” Disney animated features were well known for their memorable soundtracks. This film’s soundtrack was the first full feature to not include any vocal songs.

2. Disney Withheld a Video Release for 13 Years

Though its box office was an undeniable bomb, Disney’s delayed release of a home video version had little to do with the film’s financial failure. “The Black Cauldron” was initially considered too dark, and Disney opted to not release the movie on VHS. It was ultimately released as part of the “Walt Disney Masterpiece Collection” on August 4, 1998.

3. It’s Known as the “Film That Almost Killed Disney”

Filmed and crafted on a budget of $44 million, “The Black Cauldron” only took in $21.3 million. Originally, the film’s budget was only $25 million, but the increased costs caused it to become the most expensive animated film of its time.

4. Tim Burton Called Upon Inspiration from “Alien”

When Tim Burton was brought on as a conceptual artist for “The Black Cauldron,” he brought a familiar design to the minions of the Horned King. Burton drew inspiration from Ridley Scott’s “Alien” and borrowed elements from the facehugger. “The Black Cauldron” has another connection to “Alien” in John Hurt, who portrayed Gilbert Ward Kane, the first person in the franchise to interact with a facehugger.

5. Early Screenings Caused Children to Flee the Theater

The completed release of “The Black Cauldron” was considered too dark, but that wasn’t even its worst form. During early screenings, when the “un-dead” came on screen, children cried and parents left the theater. The rotting effects of the corpses were deemed too much for audiences and the scenes were cut.

Stream The Black Cauldron Now