How to Stream Cheetah Girls 2: Your Family Viewing Guide

Cheetah Girls 2 (2006), the sequel to Cheetah Girls, is the biggest Disney Channel Original Movie to be released at its time, above High School Musical.

Created by Jodess Pierre and Bethesda Brown, and directed by Kenny Ortega, the sequel stars Raven-Symone, Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan as the striving quartet, The Cheetah Girls. Cheetah Girls 2 was the second installment in the Cheetah Girls trilogy and Raven-Symone’s last Cheetah Girls performance. You can watch Cheetah Girls 2 online.

Here’s how to stream Cheetah Girls 2 right now:

‘CHEETAH GIRLS 2’: Overview

Release Date: August 25, 2006

Creators: Jodess Pierre, Bethesda Brown

Director: Kenny Ortega

Starring: Raven-Symone, Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A high-energy musical tour through Barcelona, The Cheetah Girls attempt to enter a music festival and learn about love, friendship and growing apart against a hit soundtrack.

How Long Is ‘CHEETAH GIRLS 2’?

Cheetah Girls 2 is 97 minutes long.

‘CHEETAH GIRLS 2’ Plot

In the first Cheetah Girls film, the quartet makes a name for themselves singing to a dog stuck in a street obstruction on the nighttime news. Cheetah Girls 2 is the second installment in the trilogy, taking the hopeful stars to a music festival in Barcelona.

Galleria, Chanel, Aquanetta, and Dorinda are a group of friends from Manhattan. During a sleepover one night, Chanel reveals that her mother is planning to visit Barcelona to see her boyfriend, Luc (Abel Folk). The girls make a wish on a shooting star that they all can go to Barcelona together.

As an answer to their wish, a magazine blows open to a page advertising a music festival in Barcelona. The next thing you know, The Cheetah Girls are in Spain. They audition for the festival and earn a spot. At a nightclub, they meet the Spanish pop star, Marisol (Latin pop singer Belinda) whose mother is scheming to destroy The Cheetah Girls.

While in Spain, everyone except for Galleria gets involved in everything except for preparing for the competition. Galleria can[‘t take it after a while and says she’s going to Paris then back to Manhattan. At the last minute, the girls show up at the train station and sing to Galleria to get her to stay. And she says she will. Only if the girls start to really focus on winning the competition.

Romance, proposals, trickery, and sabotage ensue as the girls prepare for the festival they hope will launch them into superstardom.

‘CHEETAH GIRLS 2’ Cast

In film and real life, The Cheetah Girls were best friends in the same girl group. This unlikely scenario is something that can only be made by Disney.

RAVEN SYMONE as GALLERIA “BUBBLES” GARIBALDI

Galleria is the lead Cheetah Girl, a driven, focused star-hopeful who comes from a privileged background and has parents who wish she were more focused on their ambitions. Raven-Symone plays the role perfectly on screen and in real life as a member of The Cheetah Girls. This is the last film in the series starring the actress.

ADRIENNE BAILON as CHANEL “CHUCHI” SIMMONS

Chanel plays the second to Galleria as her fashion-focused best friend, and oldest companion. She’s constantly trying to keep up with her mother, who is again flying off to visit yet another suitor in some great-sounding country. Bailon got her start in the church choir and joined Cheetah Girls. The film and the girl group.

KIELY WILLIAMS as AQUANETTA “AQUA” WALKER

Aqua has few moments when her story is told in the film, but she does add power to the soundtrack and the performance aspect of the Barcelona tour. A member of The Cheetah Girls and 3LW (another real-life girl group made up of a few of these cast members), Williams added her talents to the cast of vocal artists during the soundtrack production.

SABRINA BRYAN as DORINDA “DO” THOMAS

Dorinda is a foster child with ten other foster siblings and a night job as a janitor in the building where she lives. Bryan played opposite the star, making the four leads more relatable in the Cheetah Girls movies.

‘CHEETAH GIRLS 2’ Songs and Soundtrack

The soundtrack debuted at number 5 on the Billboard 200 and sold more than 1.4 million copies to date. The hit singles on the soundtrack were “The Party’s Just Begun,” “Strut,” and “Dance with Me,” among several others. All songs were performed by The Cheetah Girls or Raven-Symone and another Cheetah girl. Latin pop singer, Belinda, was a guest vocal artist on the soundtrack.

‘CHEETAH GIRLS 2’ at the Box Office

Cheetah Girls 2 became the highest-rated Disney Channel Original Movie with 8.1 million viewers, falling just behind Jump In! and High School Musical 2. It premiered all over the world between 2006 and 2010.

‘CHEETAH GIRLS 2’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics loved Cheetah Girls 2. The consensus was that it featured better music, the same talented cast, and a thoughtful plotline. The characters were considered more down-to-earth than other characters in Disney productions.

Where ‘Cheetah Girls 2’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Cheetah Girls 2 was third in the line up of the biggest Disney Channel Original Movie releases, behind High School Musical 2 and Jump In! It was nominated for the Imogen Award for Best Director and for the Golden Reel Award for Best Sound Editing in Music for Television.

‘CHEETAH GIRLS 2’ Trailer

‘CHEETAH GIRLS 2’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Taped on, chopped off and pushed, the TV film had a lot of props going awry.

1. They Taped Her Shoes On

The crew had to tape Adrienne Bailon’s shoes onto her feet because her feet were too small for her shoes, which kept falling off during the “Strut” sequence.

2. Time to Tango

The tango scene was filmed in only one day.

3. Breaking In

This was the first English-speaking role for the Latin pop star, Belinda, who played the Spanish pop star, Marisol, in the film.

4. Man Powered

In one scene, Dorinda’s love interest must ride a scooter but it didn’t run so the crew had to push it.

5. Hats Off

In the final scene, the crew had to cut the top of Raven-Symone’s hat off so that it would stay on her head.

