How to Stream ‘The Poof Point’: Your Family Viewing Guide

One of the funniest Disney Channel Original Movies, The Poof Point, tells the story of two married scientists, Norton (Mark Curry) and Marigold (Dawnn Lewis) Ballard, who invent the anti-aging machine that goes haywire. When their children, Edison Newton “Eddie” (Tahj Mowry) and Marie Curie (Raquel Lee) realize that their parents keep getting younger and younger, they try to fix the machine and turn them back to normal. The movie also features fellow school mom Corky (Jan Broberg Felt), Marie’s friend Lizzie (Haley McCormick), the school’s principal, Mr. Root (Scott Stevenson).

The film — which comes from creators Stu Krieger, Ellen Weiss, and Mel Friedman — first aired on the Disney Channel in 2001. It may be hard to find the movie on DVD, so if you’re hoping to watch The Poof Point online, there’s good news. With the arrival of Disney’s new video service — which features an extensive catalog of classic Disney Channel content— you can now find The Poof Point streaming.

Here’s how to stream The Poof Point right now:

How to Stream ‘The Poof Point’ – Exclusively on Disney+

The Poof Point is one of the classic Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream The Poof Point and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Poof Point” 5. Tap on The Poof Point 6. Tap the Play button 7. Start streaming

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

‘The Poof Point’: Overview

Release Date: September 14, 2001

Creators: Stu Krieger, Ellen Weiss, Mel Friedman

Director: Neal Israel

Starring: Tahj Mowry, Raquel Lee, Mark Curry, Dawnn Lewis

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: When two scientists create an anti-aging machine that accidentally makes their minds get younger and younger, their children must step in to fix the machine before their parents “poof” and disappear.

How Long Is ‘The Poof Point’?

The running time for The Poof Point is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

‘The Poof Point’ Plot

The Poof Point centers around the Ballard family. Parents Norton (Curry) and Marigold (Lewis)are scientists who have been working on a machine that can make a person younger. While they are testing their invention, one of the gears accidentally falls out, and when they go inside to put it back in, their dog begins fiddling with the controls and ends up turning it on.

Not realizing they’ve been hit with their machine’s effects, Norton and Marigold leave the lab, assuming everything is normal. But as they go about their day, their maturity level begins to decrease. When their children, Edison (Mowry) and Marie (Lee) notice that their parents are acting and dressing like kids and are ignoring all their responsibilities, they realize it was caused by the anti-aging machine.

Edison and Marie make a plan to get them back into the machine to reverse its effects, but have a hard time because their silly and immature parents keep running away and getting into trouble. But they know that time is of the essence, because if they don’t reverse the process soon, their parents will hit “the poof point,” and vanish away into nothing.

‘The Poof Point’ Cast

If some faces in The Poof Point look familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen the cast on other popular films and series. Here’s a breakdown of the main cast and actors:

Tahj Mowry as Edison Newton “Eddie” Ballard

Mowry plays the Ballards’ son, Eddie, who just wants his parents to be more easy going. The actor, who is the younger brother of Sister, Sister stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamara Mowry-Housley, has been in a number of TV shows and films over the years. Early in his career, Mowry starred as Teddy on Full House, and then went on to land recurring roles on series like Smart Guy, Kim Possible, Hey Tucker!, and Baby Daddy.

Raquel Lee as Marie Curie Ballard

Lee takes on the role of Norton and Marigold’s daughter, Marie. The actress has been featured on shows like The Hughleys, The Bernie Mac Show, The Proud Family, and she recently played Charmagne on the BET series, Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Dawnn Lewis as Marigold Ballard

Lewis plays scientist Marigold Ballard, the smart. dedicated, and slightly serious matriarch of the family. The veteran actress’ first notable role was that of Jaleesa Vinson on the sitcom, A Different World. Lewis also had recurring roles on shows like Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, The Simpsons, This Is Us, Futurama, Carmen Sandiego, iZombie, and Veronica Mars.

Mark Curry as Norton Ballard

Curry steps into the role of scientist Norton, the uptight and highly academic patriarch of the Ballard crew. The actor and comedian is most known for playing the lead role in the ’90s sitcom, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper. He’s had recurring roles on a number of popular shows, including The Drew Carey Show, One Love, See Dad Run, and was most recently seen on the Netflix series, Family Reunion, in which he played Principal Glass.

‘The Poof Point’ Songs and Soundtrack

The soundtrack of The Poof Point featured 10 tracks, including:

“It’s like That Remix 2001” — Written by Stanley A. Smith and Michael Layne, performed by DocOne

“Alma Mater” — Written by Richard Sterling

“Motion” — Written by Stanley A. Smith

“Fantasy” — Written by Maurice White, Verdine White, and Eduardo G. Del Barrio

“Sylvia Beams” — Written by George Benhardt, Matt Bissonnette, and Jorge Palacios, performed by The Mustard Seeds

“Worth Waiting For” — Written by Dawnn Lewis and Byron Miller, performed by Dawnn Lewis

“Quiet Dream” — Written by Wolfgang Brenk

“Joy 2000” — Written by Pete Weiland, performed by Headshake

“My So Called Life” — Written by Brittany Klintworth, Ryan Seaman, Brian Carsten, Chaz Moder and Ryan Bradford, performed by The Flare

“Thursday” — Written by Brittany Klintworth, Ryan Seaman, Brian Carsten, Chaz Moder and Ryan Bradford, performed by The Flare

‘The Poof Point’ at the Box Office

Because The Poof Point aired on the Disney Channel in 2001, there is no box office information available.

‘The Poof Point’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

The Poof Point has mixed critical reviews, including one from The Things that cops its negative review to the overwhelming presence of Tahj Mowry on the Disney Channel at the time. But overall, the film is still loved by young audiences.

Where ‘The Poof Point’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

While The Poof Point may not be the most popular film from the Disney Channel Original Movie catalog, it does have a significant place in movie culture. On its list of The 12 Best ‘Black’ Disney Channel Original Movies, Blavity ranked Poof Point at number 9. And on MTV’s list of 14 Forgotten Disney Channel Original Movies, the film was placed at number 11.

‘The Poof Point’ Trailer

‘The Poof Point’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Here are a few fun facts about The Poof Point you might find interesting:

1. One Of The Film’s Songs Was Sung By A Cast Member

One of the tracks featured on The Poof Point soundtrack, “Worth Waiting For,” was performed by Dawnn Lewis, the actress that plays scientist mom, Marigold Ballard. The song was also released by record label Morning Jewel Music as a single on Lewis’ solo album Worth Waiting For.

2. It’s Based On A Novel

The screenplay for The Poof Point was written by Stu Krieger, but it was adapted from a book. Peabody Award-winning author Ellen Weiss and Mel Friedman wrote the 1992 novel, The Poof Point, which featured the same characters and storyline as the movie.

3. One Cast Member Has Celebrity Twin Siblings

Tahj Mowry, who plays Eddie in The Poof Point, is the younger brother of twin actresses Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamara Mowry-Housley. All three siblings worked together on Tia and Tamara’s sitcom, Sister, Sister, where Mowry played the twins’ cousin, Tahj.

4. Two Actors From The Cast Were On A Sitcom Together

Before they played Norton and Marigold Ballard on The Poof Point, actors Mark Curry and Dawnn Lewis worked together on a ’90s sitcom called Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.

5. Jan Broberg Plays A Small Role In The Film

Jan Broberg Felt, the subject of the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, plays fellow school mom, Corky in The Poof Point. The actress and activist has been vocal about the trauma of her childhood kidnapping, which made news headlines in the 1970s.

