How to Stream ‘The Proud Family’: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

The Proud Family is an animated sitcom that was released on the Disney Channel and ran for 52 episodes from September 2001 to August 2005. It was created by Bruce W. Smith and Doreen Spicer and featured a voice cast of notable actors and well-known guest stars including Kyla Pratt as the lead character Penny Proud and guest stars including Kobe Bryant and Samuel L. Jackson. You can watch The Proud Family online and The Proud Family streaming here.

Here’s how to watch The Proud Family streaming online:

How to Stream ‘The Proud Family’ – Exclusively on Disney+

‘The Proud Family’: Overview

When Was It On TV: September 2001 to August 2005

Creators: Bruce W. Smith

Starring: Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton

Rating: TV-G



The Proud Family Plot

Fourteen-year-old Penny Pride (Kyla Pratt) lives with her overbearing father, Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and her mother, Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), who is from an upper-class family. Penny lives for her friends, but they often get her into trouble and leave her to fend for herself when disaster strikes.

The Proud Family is about Penny’s high school life, her friendships and the associated drama and competition involved with juggling responsibility and ambition. It tells the story of her talents and what she thinks of herself, as rivalries develop as she uses them. The series shows how she learns that the gifts that someone else may have in common with her don’t diminish her unique characteristics.

How Many Seasons of ‘The Proud Family’ Are There?

There are two The Proud Family seasons, and a third was announced in August 2019.

The first season introduces the ambitious Penny Proud and her family while the second season puts Penny up to tasks that are a bit beyond her scope.

Here’s background on The Proud Family seasons:

The Proud Family Season 1

21 Episodes | September 2001 – May 2002

Penny (Kyla Pratt) tries out for the cheerleading squad, tries to join the football team, throws a sleepover party and gets a credit card all while getting herself worked up into a frenzy over jealousy, rivalry, irresponsibility and rumors.

The Proud Family Season 2

31 Episodes | September 2002 – August 2005

Penny gets a record deal but wants to perform solo, families get into a fight at a baptism, the Proud family gets stranded with people they don’t like and Penny gets a shot at a million dollars if she can get a basket during a basketball game. The outcome? Penny learns that being one in a million is harder than she thought.

The Best The Proud Family Episodes

The Proud Family is all about Penny learning life lessons, and there are some episodes where the life lessons are better than others. Some lessons that are not to be missed include when Jennifer Lopez shows you that people should be quality, what to do when a tiger isn’t the girl he’s dressed up to be and skimpy outfits get you in trouble.

Here’s a list of the best The Proud Family episodes:

Season 1, Episode 13: “The Party”

Oscar and Trudy allow Penny to have a house party for her friends, but Penny finds out that her friends would rather go to LaCienega’s party that is on the same day. When Penny’s party is a bust because no one shows up, the Proud’s and a few surprising people team up to show her that it’s not the number of your guests, but the quality that makes a great party. Jennifer Lopez appears.

Season 1, Episode 4: “The Tiger Whisperer”

Penny is forced to go to Trudy’s veterinarian clinic for “Take Your Daughter to Work Day”. While at the clinic, Penny’s life is changed when she meets Trudy’s newest patient, Aija the Tiger, and realizes that she can read Aija’s mind. A tiger is questioning.

Season 1, Episode 20: “Hip Hop Helicopter”

Penny and her friends form a dance group known as “LPDZ”, and dance on “Hip-Hop Helicopter”, a famous dance show. Oscar gets mad due to their skimpy outfits. They won the show.

‘The Proud Family’ Cast

The Proud Family cast consisted of voice actors well established in the industry, known for their dramatic work in TV film.

KYLA PRATT as PENNY PROUD

The main protagonist, a 14-year-old girl who is embarrassed by her father, Oscar (Tommy Davidson), whose friends get her into trouble. Prior to The Proud Family, she played Doris in Fat Albert (2004).

TOMMY DAVIDSON as OSCAR PROUD

The over-protective father of Penny (Pratt), BeBe and CeCe (Tara Strong), husband of Trudy (Paula Jai Parker) and son of Suga Mama (Jo Marie Payton). Oscar is a silly man with a good heart. After The Proud Family, he appeared in Everybody Hates Chris (2007).

PAULA JAI PARKER as TRUDY PROUD

The veterinarian mother of Penny, BeBe and CeCe, wife of Oscar and daughter-in-law of Suga Mama. She comes from a relatively wealthy family, in which her father who is a doctor and her sister is a famous actress. Prior, Parker played Lexus in Hustle and Flow (2005).

JO MARIE PAYTON as SUGA MOMMA PROUD

Penny, BeBe, and CeCe’s hip, wrestling-loving paternal grandmother, who is nice but blunt. Prior to The Proud Family, Payton played Loretta in Gas (2004).

TARA STRONG as BEBE AND CECE PROUD

Penny’s one-year-old twin siblings. BeBe is a boy who always has a bottle in his mouth, while CeCe is a girl with pigtails. Strong is a prolific voice actor who has appeared in numerous TV movies, TV series, video games and shorts.

TARA STRONG as PUFF THE DOG

Suga Mama’s pet poodle. Puff is tortured by the twins who are roughly with him. Strong is a prolific voice actor who has appeared in numerous productions.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on The Proud Family?

The Proud Family was not short on super-famous guest stars. Kobe Bryant to Solange Knowles played themselves or a character in this quirky series.

Here’s a list of some of the most important The Proud Family guest stars:

Samuel L. Jackson as Angel Joseph

Samuel L. Jackson appeared in “Seven Days of Kwanzaa” playing Angel Joseph, who was part of the Proud family’s holiday events.

Shia LeBeouf as Johnny McBride

Shia LeBeouf played Johnny McBride in “I Love You Penny Proud.” This character was Penny’s algebra classmate who was putting graffiti in the school to profess his love for her.

Solange Knowles as Chanel Parker

Solange Knowles played Chanel Parker in “Behind The Family Lines.” Chanel is Penny’s cousin from her mother’s more affluent family.

Kobe Bryant as Himself

In the episode “One In A Million” Kobe Bryant played himself.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind The Proud Family?

The main creators behind The Proud Family are Bruce W. Smith, Doreen Spicer and Willard Carroll. These three are veteran producers, writers, and directors who create animated films for TV productions.

Here’s background on the creators of The Proud Family:

Bruce W. Smith: The Proud Family Writer

Bruce W. Smith is a feature film character animator, director, and producer. He is the creator and executive producer of the Disney Channel TV series, The Proud Family, and for supervising the animation in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog.

Doreen Spicer: The Proud Family Showrunner

After producing and developing Disney’s The Proud Family, Doreen created Coqui Loco. The pilot featured Rosie Perez as a rambunctious Puerto Rican frog trying to become famous.

Willard Carroll: The Proud Family Producer

Willard Carroll was born on November 12, 1955 in Easton, Maryland, USA. He is a producer and writer, known for Playing by Heart (1998), The Brave Little Toaster (1987) and My Louisiana Sky (2001).

‘The Proud Family’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics said that The Proud Family was relatable for kids about to be teens and that the voice cast was top notch.

Where The Proud Family Ranks in the Television Pantheon

The Proud Family was a mishmash of really wacky ideas and super-famous people who helped create it and who appeared in the voice cast. It’s considered to be awesome for its very strangeness. Critics thought it was relatable and the ratings were on the high end. It depicted the African American family through the perspective of a 14 year old girl living in a solid family dealing with the regular things a teenage girl deals with.

‘The Proud Family’ Trailer

‘The Proud Family’ Theme Song

Solange Knowles sang the theme song for The Proud Family with Destiny’s Child singing backup. Watch the video here.

‘The Proud Family’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Adding Flavor

Penny’s friend, Dijonay Jones (Karen Malina White), and her eight siblings are named after spices and sweets. The names of her siblings are Caramel, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Basil, Oran, Paprika, Tabasco, and Cayenne.

2. Solange Knowles Sung The Theme Song

Solange Knowles was the lead singer for the theme song. However, Destiny’s Child sang back-up.

3. Asking For Seconds

It is reported that fans wanted a sequel of The Proud Family, in which Penny had children of her own, to see how she’d do as a parent.

4. Second Place

The producers originally approached Nickelodeon before the Disney Channel showed interest.

5. Named For Gospel Singers

