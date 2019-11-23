How to Stream Twitches: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Twitches Now

The wacky plotline of Twitches takes (sister) sisters, Tia and Tamara Mowry, from a magical dimension where they’re princesses to earth, where one ends up spoiled and rich, the other ends up just kinda average. They run into each other one day, and magic (literally) happens.

This Disney Channel Original Movie delivered 21.5 million viewers in its first week, placing the prime time sitcom twins among the (Disney) stars. Based on the book by the same name written by H. B. Gilmour and Randi Reisfeld, the movie was created by Melissa Gould and Dan Berendsen and directed by Stuart Gillard. You can watch Twitches online and Twitches streaming here.

Here’s how to stream Twitches right now:

How to Stream ‘TWITCHES’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Twitches is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Twitches and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Twitches” 5. Tap on “Twitches” 6. Tap the PLAY button

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘TWITCHES’: Overview

Release Date: October 14, 2005

Creators: Melissa Gould, Dan Berendsen

Director: Stuart Gilard

Starring: Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry, Kristen Wilson, Patrick Fabian

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: After the death of their father, twin princesses who live in a magical dimension are given up for adoption and grow up on Earth, reuniting one day during a shopping trip.

How Long Is ‘TWITCHES’?

Twitches is 86 minutes long.

‘TWITCHES’ Plot

Coventry is a magical dimension ruled by Aron DuBaer (David Ingram), a warlock, and Miranda (Kristen Wilson), his royal witch wife. Their infant twin daughters are the princesses, Apolla and Artemis. Aron, without completely thinking this one through, decided to transfer all of his magical power to his infant daughters to protect them from The Darkness. So The Darkness killed Aron instead.

Friends of the royal family, Karsh and Ileana WarBurton (Pat Kelly, Jennifer Robertson), are a magical husband-and-wife-team who step in to help the now-widowed Miranda. They take the twins to Earth where they will be protected and also given up for adoption.

Fast forward 20 years and we find Camryn “Cam” Elizabeth Barnes (Tamera Mowry) and Alexandra “Alex” Nicole Fielding (Tia Mowry) living with their separate adopted parents, each completely unaware the other exists. And that they’re also magical princesses.

Cam is a spoiled rich kid who loves to shop. Alex is the adopted child of a single mom, forced to have a job. They are brought together in a clothing boutique where Cam is looking for a new outfit and Alex is hoping to get a new job. Since they’re identical twins, they know they’re sisters when they see each other. Then Karsh and Ileana appear and tell them, guess what, you’re magic twins!

Meanwhile, on the magical dimension of Coventry, Miranda gets a feeling that her twins are alive. She tells Uncle Thantos, her late husband’s brother who is now her husband, and the next thing you know, The Darkness shows up at Alex’s apartment. The twins transport themselves to Coventry and that’s when the fun begins.

First, Cam totally freaks out and goes back to Earth. Then Alex meets her mother and step father, Uncle Santos. Uncle Santos tries to trick her. Cam is able to see his treachery back on Earth, during a costume party. Karsh and Ileana just decide to sacrifice themselves, which is fine. Cam shows back up in Coventry and tells Miranda and Alex what Uncle Thantos is really up to. Uncle Thantos admits to his wrongdoings. The twins annihilate him and restore Coventry which results in Karsh and Ileana coming back to life.

Then the twins go to a birthday party.

‘TWITCHES’ Cast

The Sister, Sister twin siblings brought their own magic to the set of Twitches. In the form of millions of loyal fans.

TIA MOWRY as ALEXANDRA “ALEX” FIELDING (ARTEMIS DUBAER)

Tia Mowry stars as down to Earth and hardworking Alex, the courageous twin who saves the magical dimension. She brought her trademark extrovert personality to the role of the sister whose life is not a free ride.

TAMERA MOWRY as CAMRYN “CAM” ELIZABETH BARNES (APOLLA DUBAER)

Tamera Mowry co-stars as Cam, the spoiled child of privilege who has a posh demeanor that hides her desire to help people. Tamera brought her bubbly persona the character of Cam, making her believable but relatable.

KRISTEN WILSON as MIRANDA DUBAER

Kristen Wilson plays Miranda, the royal witch queen of Coventry, who is a bit frosty and not incredibly attached to the people in her life. She is believable in unbelievable scenarios, helping the viewer to suspend their disbelief to give her characters depth.

PATRICK FABIAN as THANTOS DUBAER

Patrick Fabian plays the role of Thantos DuBaer, the twins’ creepy uncle who marries their mother so he can take control of Coventry. Fabian brings his bottom feeding bad guy vibe to this role, being believably awful but also bumbling. You can’t help but hate him.

‘TWITCHES’ Songs and Soundtrack

Twitches theme song, “Rush,” performed by Aly & AJ, sisters and 78violet bandmates, is a Hollywood Records production. The song was released along with the movie in 2005 and did not garner much critical attention.

‘TWITCHES’ at the Box Office

The movie premiered with 7 million viewers in the U.S. In the first weekend after the premier, it garnered 21.5 million viewers in four airings, making it the week’s most popular cable program.

‘TWITCHES’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

The consensus among reviewers was that this movie was a solid good in terms of acting, and plot and character believability. It was also touted for being not as ridiculous as other movies created for the same audience.

Where ‘Twitches’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Twitches received the best Disney Channel Original Movie ratings and was the most popular cable movie at the time. It took the regular-girl leads from the inexplicably watchable TV series Sister, Sister and turned them into regular-girl magical princess witches, which was kind of boring after the dust settled.

‘TWITCHES’ Trailer

Twitches – TrailerThe enchanting best-selling book series comes to life in the Disney Channel Original Movie Twitches. Superstar twin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry star as twin witches — "twitches"!– who were separated at birth. On their 21st birthday, Alex (Tia) and Camryn (Tamera) reunite and discover that their unusual powers double in strength when they work together. Get caught in their spell as they work their magic to save everyone they love and fulfill their destiny. Go Twitches! 2012-07-10T04:30:00.000Z

Stream Twitches Now

‘TWITCHES’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Tamara and Tia Mowry switched roles, confused the crew and shared a house with a mean girl in Twitches.

1. Closer Than You Think

In real life, Tia and Tamera Mowry are only 16 years younger than Kristen Wilson, who played their mother, Miranda, in the movie.

2. Welcome Home

The outside of Cam’s house is also the outside of Regina George’s house, in Mean Girls.

3. Double Vision

The cast and crew could not initially tell Tia and Tamara apart.

4. Switched at Birth

The role of Cam was supposed to be played by Tia, and Tamara was supposed to play Alex, but they wanted to switch.

5. All Greek

Some characters from the magical dimension of Coventry were named for Greek gods. Apolla was named for Apollo, the god of the sun, Artemis is the goddess of the moon and Thantos is named for the god of death, Thánatos.

Stream Twitches Now