How to Stream Captain America: The Winter Soldier: Your Family Viewing Guide

Start Your Free Trial

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is part of the Marvel Universe and is the second movie in the original Captain America trilogy. Those films are Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War. Released in 2014, the film has grossed more than $714 million at the box office and stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, and Samuel L. Jackson. You can watch Captain America: The Winter Soldier online. The film was released in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D, and was praised by critics and fans of the Marvel films alike. It was nominated for 50 awards, including an Academy Award for visual special effects, and won five including IGNs Best Comic Book Adaptation. With Disney+, you can see Captain America: The Winter Soldier streaming. The film continues the story of Steve Rogers, who learns that the assassin, The Winter Soldier, is actually his presumed-dead friend, Bucky, and is torn between canceling the threat and saving his friend.

Here’s how to stream Captain America: The Winter Soldier right now:

How to Stream Captain America: The Winter Soldier – Exclusively on Disney+

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the fan-favorite Marvel movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Captain America: Winter Soldier and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “The Winter Soldier” 5. Tap on “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” 6. Tap the PLAY button

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

Captain America: The Winter Soldier: Overview

Release Date: April 4, 2014

Creators: Joe Simon, Jack Kirby, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Starring: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson

Rating: PG-13

Synopsis: Captain American and Black Widow are tasked with stopped a new threat: The Winter Soldier. But upon learning his true identity, they are torn in their duty.

How Long Is Captain America: The Winter Soldier?

Captain America: The Winter Soldier has a running time of 136 minutes.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Plot

Two years after the Battle of New York, Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff are working in Washington D.C. for S.H.I.E.L.D., and are sent with the S.T.R.I.K.E. team to free hostages on a S.H.I.E.L.D. vessel. But Steve realizes Natasha has another mission: to get information from the ship’s computers and return it to Nick Fury, the head of the agency. Rogers, Fury, and Romanov realize the data cannot be recovered, which makes Fury suspicious and urge the agency to delay a new project. Fury is later attacked by an assassin they call The Winter Soldier, and makes it Rogers apartment to warn him that S.H.I.E.L.D. has been compromised. He gives Steve the flash drive with the data just before The Winter Solider arrives, and shoots him. Fury is pronounced dead during his surgery and when Steve refuses to turn over the flash drive, S.H.I.E.L.D. makes him a fugitive. Steve and Natasha then go to a S.H.I.E.L.D. bunker in New Jersey where they are able to recover the flash drive data. They learn HYDRA has been operating within S.H.I.E.L.D. since World War II, causing chaos in the world and trying to make humans give up their freedoms in exchange for increased safety. A S.H.I.E.L.D. is deployed to the bunker and nearly kills them. They escape and go to pararescueman Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon. Together, the three discover that Jasper Sitwell may be the HYDRA mole. They interrogate him, learning that one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s creators, Arnim Zola, created a data-mining algorithm that helps HYDRA find out who could be a threat to them. The three are then ambushed by The Winter Soldier, who kills Sitwell. During their fight, Steve realizes The Winter Soldier is his friend, Bucky, who he thought was killed during a battle in World War II. Bucky was captured by HYDRA during the war and experimented upon. Falcon gets them to a safehouse where presumed-dead Fury is waiting. He faked his death and now has plans to sabotage the Helicarriers’ controller chips, which could end the HYDRA threat. Steve broadcasts HYDRA’s plot to S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Triskelion base as Natasha, disguised as a Council member, disarms Pierce. Fury then makes Pierce unlock the S.H.I.E.L.D. database so Romanoff can leak the Hydra information to the public. Fury and Pierce struggle and Fury kills him. Steve and Falcon replace the controller chips on two helicarriers, but The Winter Soldier is able to destroy Falcon’s suit and then goes after Steve. Steve is able to get the third chip replaced, which gives Falcon control; he sets the helicarriers on a collision course and they are destroyed. Steve refuses to fight The Winter Soldier and is thrown into the Potomac River. The Winter Soldier rescues him and then disappears into the woods. S.H.I.E.L.D. is now in chaos. Natasha testifies before the Senate and Fury goes to Europe to try to track down the remaining HYDRA cells. Steve and Falcon go after The Winter Soldier. In a mid-credits scene, a HYDRA scientist announces the ‘age of miracles’ and reveals two new test subjects: one who has super-speed and another who has telekinetic powers. In the post-credits scene, Barnes visits his memorial at the Smithsonian Institute.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Cast

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson lead the cast for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which introduces new characters The Winter Soldier, and Falcon. Robert Redford, Cobie Smulders, and Garry Shandling resume their roles from previous MCU films. Here are the main actors for Captain America: The Winter Soldier:

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America

Steve Rogers volunteered for an Army test during World War II that gave him superpowers; he is a member of S.H.I.E.L.D. and tasked with saving humanity. Chris Evans is a well-known actor who stars not only in the Captain America but Avengers franchises and has appeared throughout the Marvel canon in Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Ant-Man franchises. In addition to the Marvel universe, Evans has starred in films including the Fantastic 4 series, Cellular, and Street Kings.

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff was a Russian assassin who was brought to the Avengers team by Iron Man. Scarlett Johansson is an award-winning actress who has starred in more than 60 films. In addition to her roles in the Marvel canon, she has appeared in Lost in Translation, The Horse Whisperer, and the animated Sing films.

Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes

Bucky was Cap’s childhood best friend. They joined the Army together, but Bucky was presumed dead after falling from a train. He was instead captured by Hydra and experimented upon; he is now the Winter Soldier. Sebastian Stan is best known for his roles in the Captain America and Avengers: Endgame films. He is set to star in the TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, based on the film roles.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon

Sam is a pararescueman who joins the Avengers. He uses a flying suit and fights alongside Captain America. Anthony Mackie is an award-winning actor known for The Hurt Locker, The Adjustment Bureau, and the Avengers series of films, as well as appearances throughout the Marvel canon. He will star, along with Sebastian Stan, in the upcoming TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Nick Fury is the head of S.H.I.E.L.D. and will do anything to protect Earth. Samuel L. Jackson is a prolific, award-winning actor and producer. He has appeared in nearly 200 films and TV series, and his character, Nick Fury, appears in all of the Marvel films. Other noted roles include The Hateful Eight, Shaft, Pulp Fiction, for which he was nominated for an Oscar, and A Time to Kill.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Songs and Soundtrack

Captain America: The Winter Soldier was scored by Henry Jackman. The score was recorded at Air Studios in London; the beginning moments of the film include the original Captain America themes composed by Alan Silvestri. Critics didn’t like Jackman’s use of electronic sounds and the absence of the original Silvestri themes from Captain America: The First Avenger; they called the scoring ‘generic’ and ‘emotionally barren’.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier at the Box Office

During the initial box office run, Captain America: The Winter Soldier grossed $714 million worldwide and was the fifth-highest grossing film of 2014. It is a blockbuster for the year with estimated profits of at least $166 million, and it set a single-day sales record for April with $36.9 million in ticket sales.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Reviews – What the Critics Said

Though not fans of the scoring or music included in the film, most critics were favorable to the storyline and the introduction of The Winter Soldier. The film holds a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with critics calling it suspenseful and ‘politically astute’ and ‘a superior entry’ into the canon of the Avengers films.

Where Captain America: The Winter Soldier Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Captain America: The Winter Soldier was nominated for more than 50 awards and won five in 2014, and is considered by fans of the franchise and critics alike to have added value to the MCU canon. The Russo Brothers both wrote the screenplay and directed the film, with the intent of adding realism to the series. This led to a focus on practical effects rather than more CGI; they also increased the intensity of the stunt work, which led to a visually satisfying viewing experience. In all, 2,500 visual effect shots were completed for the film, which released in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D. A blockbuster, Captain America: Civil War earned more than $714 worldwide and is estimated to have a profit line of at least $166 million. Captain America: Civil War is a great addition to the Marvel Universe, and pushed the franchise forward for both the Captain America and Avengers series.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Trailer

VideoVideo related to how to stream captain america: the winter soldier: your family viewing guide 2019-11-22T16:30:00-05:00

Start Your Free Trial

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Captain America: The Winter Soldier leads Cap down a new path and away from some of his Avenger co-horts. The movie was filmed in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Cleveland, OH. Here are fast facts about the film.

1. ‘Falcon’ a ‘lifelong dream’

Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon, has said joining the Marvel franchise fulfilled a lifelong dream. He lobbied hard for the part, emailing producers and Marvel execs for the chance to play any role within the franchise. He has said the role was important to him because he wanted his children and other black children to see superheroes who looked like them.

2. Russo Brothers Go Live-Action

While CGI effects can be visually stunning, the Russo Brothers wanted The Winter Soldier to remain live-action. To do this, they built stages and prepped more than 2,500 visual effects and stunts for the film. One part that did use CGI? The scenes with Hayley Atwell, playing an aged Peggy Carter, used CGI to create the visual effect of aging.

3. Winter Soldier Gets Freezer Burn

Keeping spoilers secret and the film fresh for audiences is hard. During production, the film’s crew and developers gave it a code name: Freezer Burn. This was done in the hopes that spoilers about the film wouldn’t get out too soon.

4. Cap’s Shield Goes on the Offense

Because of the experimentation that HYDRA did in response to S.H.I.E.L.D.’s ‘super-soldier’ test. Because they are so evenly matched, Cap needs all the help he can get, which leads to him using his shield as an offensive weapon. Before this film, his shield was used primarily as a defensive weapon. Winter Soldier and Cap are opposites in one respect: Cap’s mask covers his eyes and leaves his lower face exposed but Winter Soldier’s mask covers his lower face and jaw, leaving his eyes uncovered.

5. Chevy gets Product Placement

For the first time in a Marvel film, the cars are product placement. Marvel and Chevrolet entered into a deal in which Chevy vehicles are featured in the film. Natasha drives a 2014 Chevy Corvette, Fury uses Chevy Tahoe equipped with S.H.I.E.L.D. extras like bulletproof glass and self-driving features, Cap drives a Silverado truck and Falcon drives a Chevy Impala.

Start Your Free Trial