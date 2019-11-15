How to Stream ‘Vampirina’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Vampirina Now

Disney Junior’s animated series, Vampirina began airing in 2017 as part of the network’s weekly preschool lineup. The show follows the adventures of Vampirina “Vee” Hauntly (Isabella Crovetti), a young vampire who is adjusting to her new life after her family moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. She is joined by her mom, Oxana (Lauren Graham), her father Boris (James Van Der Beek), her grandparents Nanpire (Patti Lupone) and Grandpop (Brian Stokes Mitchell), their house ghost Demi (Mitchell Whitfield), her sidekick Gregoria (Wanda Sykes), her shy friend Bridget (Viviann Yee), and her new neighbor, Edna (Cree Summer).

The series — which was created by Chriss Nee — is based on author Anne Marie Pace’s Vampirina Ballerina book series. The second season began airing in 2018, and a third season is expected to drop later in 2020.

If you want to watch Vampirina online, you’re in luck. On Disney’s new video subscription service, which features a ton of exciting Disney Junior content, you can now find Vampirina streaming.

Here’s how to watch Vampirina streaming online:

How to Stream ‘Vampirina’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Vampira is one of the favorite kids shows on Disney Jr. that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Vampirina’: Overview

When Was It On TV: October 2017 to Present

Creators: Chris Nee

Starring: Isabella Crovetti, Lauren Graham, James Van Der Beek, Mitchell Whitfield, Wanda Sykes, Dee Bradley Baker

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A 6-year-old vampire moves with her family to Pennsylvania, where she meets new people, new friends, and must learn to hide her monster-self and adjust to her new life so she doesn’t scare off the humans around her.

‘Vampirina’ Plot

The series revolves around Vampirina “Vee” Hauntly (Crovetti), a 6-year-old vampire girl who lives with her family in Transylvania. When her mom, Oxana (Graham) decides to pursue her dream of opening a Bed and Breakfast for monsters, the Hauntley family moves to Pennsylvania. In tow are Vee’s father, Boris (Van Der Beek), grandparents Nanpire (Lupone) and Grandpop (Mitchell), sidekick Gregoria (Sykes), and family ghost Demi (Whitfield).

Vee is excited to meet new people and make new friends, but when she settles in to her new neighborhood, she feels nervous about how she’ll fit in. She manages to become friends with her neighbors Poppy, Edgar and Bridget. After the B &B scares off Poppy and Edgar’s mom, Edna Peepleson, Vee decides to keep her vampire identity a secret from her friends. But eventually, both Poppy and Bridget find out she’s a vampire, and accept Vee for who she is.

Throughout each episode, Vee must learn to adjust to life in Pennsylvania, as well as learn to hone her vampire skills. She can turn into a bat, zip from one place to another with lighting speed, and hear things that are happening really far away.

How Many Seasons of ‘Vampirina’ Are There?

The first season of Vampirina premiered in 2017, and the second season began airing in 2018. Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2020. Here’s a breakdown of the first two seasons:

‘Vampirina’ Season 1

25 Episodes | October 2017 – November 2018

The first season introduces viewers to Vee and her family, and focuses on her transition from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. Throughout the season, Vee has exciting new experiences, including hosting her first slumber party, going on a camping trip, joining a talent contest, and helping Edgar make a spooky movie for a film festival.

‘Vampirina’ Season 2

In Season 2, Vee is fully immersed in her new life in Pennsylvania. She decides to run for class president, goes on a hiking trip with her friends, runs the Scare B&B while her parents are out of town, and travels to Spookleton Castle to celebrate Nanpire’s birthday.

The Best ‘Vampirina’ Episodes

Every episode of Vampirina is hauntingly fun and exciting in its own way, but there are a couple of episodes that stand out.

Here’s a list of the best Vampirina episodes:

Season 1, Episode 22: “Home Scream Home”

While most episodes feature Vee living and adjusting to the human world, this episode brings her back to Transylvania, with her human friends in tow. Vee’s parents surprise her with a trip back to their old home, so that her group, the Ghoul Girls can perform in an upcoming talent show. Poppy and Bridget join Vee on the adventure, and help her save the Scream Girls after they are locked in a dungeon by Poltergeist Pat.

Season 2, Episode 1: “Vampire for President”

This episode features Vee running for class president, campaigning on an idea to build a haunted house that could raise funds for the school. However, she’s competing for the position with her dear friend Poppy, who is running with the idea of getting a school mascot. When Vee thinks her campaign is too scary and irrelevant, Poppy supports her fundraising idea, and eventually endorses Vee to be the new class president.

‘Vampirina’ Cast

The cast of Vampirina features a few notable names. Here’s a breakdown of the main characters and voice actors:

Crovetti plays the lead role of Vee, the 6-year-old vampire who is learning to adjust to her life among humans. Before working on Vampirina, the actress portrayed Abby Weaver on the ABC sitcom, The Neighbors. She also played Gracie Bowman on the USA network drama Colony, and voiced the character of Shine on Nick Jr.’s animated series, Shimmer and Shine.

Graham takes on the role of Oxana, Vee’s loving and supportive mother who runs the Scare B&B. The actress is known for her role as Lorelai Gilmore on the WB show, Gilmore Girls. Graham has also been featured on series like Parenthood, Web Therapy, and Law & Order.

Boris, Vee’s silly and sports fanatic dad, is voiced by James Van Der Beek. The actor is most recognized for his portrayal of Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, as well as his role as Mox in the 1999 film, Varsity Blues. He has also appeared on series like One Tree Hill, Mercy, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, How I Met Your Mother, and Pose.

Sykes plays Gregoria, Vee’s 473-year-old protective gargoyle sidekick. The comedian and actress is one of the most popular stand-up comics in the world, and she’s worked on various films and series including Black-ish, Broad City, Snatched, Bad Moms, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Risley steps into the role of Edgar, Vee’s neighbor and friend who has a passion for supernatural things and uses his camera to film interesting things whenever he gets the chance. The actor also played Leo in the animated series, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.

Davis plays Poppy, Vee’s caring and supportive best friend and neighbor. The actress has been featured in episodes of Comedy Bang! Bang!, Sofia the First, and Whisker Haven Tales with the Palace Pets.

Yee takes on the role of Vee’s shy, but sweet friend Bridget. The actress has been featured on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Lion Guard, and Henry Danger.

Vampirina also features Patti Lupone as Nanpire; Brian Stokes Mitchell as Grandpop; Cree Summer as Edna Peepleson; Mitchell Whitfield as Demi; Ian James Corlett as Chef Remy Bones; and Dee Bradley Baker as Wolfie.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on ‘Vampirina’?

In its first two seasons, the series aired with a number of celebrity cameos. Here’s a list of the most notable Vampirina guest stars:

In Episode 22 of the first season, actor Adam DeVine plays the role of the cruel singing ghost, Poltergeist Pat. The actor is known for his portrayal of Adam Demamp on the comedy series, Workaholics. He recently starred in the feature film, Isn’t it Romantic opposite Rebel Wilson and Priyanka Chopra.

In Season 2, Episode 14, award-winning actor Alfred Molina stars as Sir Ghoulgood. Molina is known for his roles in films like Raiders of the Lost Ark, Chocolat, The Da Vinci Code, and Spider-Man 2.

In Season 1, Episode 23, actress Carol Kane plays the role of Madam Spook, when Vee trains to become a countess at Spookleton Castle. Kane is known for her roles in films like The Princess Bride, Freaky Friday, and Addams Family Values. She recently starred as Lillian Kaushtupper on the Netflix comedy, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘Vampirina’?

Vampirina was created by Chris Nee, but is based on the book series Vampirina Ballerina, written by author Anne Marie Pace and illustrated by LeUyen Pham. Here’s a breakdown of Vampirina‘s showrunners:

Travis Braun: ‘Vampirina’ Writer

Aside from writing 29 episodes of Vampirina, Emmy Award-nominated writer Travis Braun has worked on a number of popular projects, including T.O.T.S, Fast Layne, and Muppet Babies.

Marten Jonmark: ‘Vampirina’ Director

Before directing Vampirina, Marten Jonmark worked as a storyboard artist on animated projects like Peter Rabbit, Doc McStuffins, and Barbie: Dreamtopia.

Chris Nee: ‘Vampirina’ Producer

Writer and producer Chris Nee is the creator behind Vampirina. He’s worked on a number of popular shows over the years including Doc McStuffins, Wonder Pets!, Ni Hao Kai-Lan, Maya & Miguel, Little Bill, Higglytown Heroes, Johnny and the Sprites, The Backyardigans and Henry Hugglemonster.

‘Vampirina’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Vampirina received plenty of positive reviews, most of which praised the show for its promotion of inclusivity and tolerance. “No matter the perspective viewers take, whether looking at things from Vee’s point of view or that of her friends, Vampirina promotes tolerance, respect, and appreciation for the multicultural experience,” wrote Emily Ashby of Common Sense Media. “These timely messages are presented in a gentle, kid-friendly way that young viewers and their parents will appreciate.”

Where ‘Vampirina’ Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Vampirina is one of the most beloved animated series on Disney Junior. So much so, that Disney has released a plethora of show inspired merchandise, including clothes, shoes, toys, and games.

‘Vampirina’ Trailer

Trailer | Vampirina | Disney JuniorMeet Vee, the new girl who just moved from Transylvania to Pennsylvania! Get ready for a ghoul time starting Sunday, October 1 at 11am everywhere you watch Disney Junior! VAMPIRINA is the new girl in town! After moving from Transylvania to Pennsylvania, Vee and her family adjust to life as vampires in the city. Along with helping her parents run the Scare B&B, a bed and breakfast for visiting ghouls and goblins, Vee learns how to make new friends in a new school and experience everything the human world has to offer. While it might be easier to blend in, Vee knows it's important to be yourself and stand out! Watch Vampirina on DisneyNOW: http://disneynow.go.com/ More Vampirina! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2m1vjiMH_hO7C8Jna1KtKRs6vCD6ZLXj Click the SUBSCRIBE button to get notifications when new Disney Junior videos are posted! 2017-09-01T20:20:07.000Z

‘Vampirina’ Theme Song

The theme song for Vampirina was composed by Layla Minoui and performed by Isabella Crovetti, Lauren Graham, and James Van Der Beek.

‘Vampirina’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Whoopi Goldberg Was ‘Vampirina’

In 2018, legendary actress, comedian, and daytime talk show host Whoopi Goldberg dressed up as Vampirina for the Halloween segment of her ABC show, The View. “My great-granddaughter and I spend time together, and I get time to hang out with her, and she’s four,” Goldberg said in an interview with Good Morning America. “And she loves Vampirina, so I was like, maybe I’ll do that. And I said, ‘Should I be Vampirina?’ and she said, ‘YES!'”

2. Vee Is Scared Of Cute Things

Because Vee and her family are monsters, the only thing they are really scared of are cute things. In Season 1, Episode 20, Vee gets the hiccups and needs to be scared to get rid of them. Her friends try everything to scare her to no avail. It’s not until Vee comes across a pile full of stuffed, adorable baby cows, that she gets truly frightened.

3. The Show’s Music Has Broadway Roots

If you’re wondering why the catchy, upbeat songs in Vampirina are so great, it’s because they were written by Broadway composers Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond, who previously worked on a number of successful stage musicals.

4. Two Cast Members Worked On A Movie With Jim Carrey

Lauren Graham (who plays Vee’s mom Oxana Hauntely) and Wanda Sykes (who portrays the gargoyle Gregoria), both starred in the 2007 Jim Carrey comedy, Evan Almighty.

5. Vee Needs To Wear Sunblock

Ever wonder how Vee is able to walk around in the sunlight, even though she’s a vampire? Well, In Season 2, Episode 9, titled “Beach Night,” Vee reveals that she needs to wear heavy sunblock to be safe from the sun.

