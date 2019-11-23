How to Stream WALL-E: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Wall-E Now

Anyone who watches or streams WALL-E, the animated sci-fi film that follows a garbage-collecting robot as he falls in love and helps bring humans back to Earth, definitely loves it. The award-winning film, which features the voices of household actors Jeff Garlin and Sigourney Weaver, opening in 2008 and blew critics and fans away at the box office beyond its record-breaking opening weekend. Written by Andrew Stanton and Jim Reardon and directed by Stanton, WALL-E appealed and continues to appeal to viewers of all ages and backgrounds. And lucky for us, streaming WALL-E has never been easier than with Disney+!

Segue text: Here’s how to stream WALL-E right now:

How to Stream ‘WALL-E’ – Exclusively on Disney+

WALL-E is one of the many animated movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

WALL-E is streaming exclusively on Disney's subscription streaming service, Disney+.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “WALL-E” 5. Tap on WALL-E 6. Tap the Play Button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

‘WALL-E’: Overview

Release Date: June 23, 2008

Creators: Written by Andrew Stanton and Jim Reardon

Director: Andrew Reardon

Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Sigourney Weaver

Rating: G

Synopsis: WALL-E is a trash compacting robot living on what’s left of Earth in the 29th century when he meets and falls in love with EVE, who takes him (and a plant sample) back to her ship. WALL-E then teams up with EVE and Captain McCrea to help bring humans back to Earth, despite the ship’s computer’s plans to keep them in space.

How Long Is ‘WALL-E’?

WALL-E is an hour and 43 minutes, or 103 minutes, in length.

‘WALL-E’ Plot

In the 29th century, Earth has become a wasteland due to environmental neglect. Humanity, thanks to the megacorporation Buy-N-Large (BnL), evacuated the planet seven centuries earlier, leaving robotic trash compactors to clean up. However, out of all the ones BnL left, only one remains — WALL-E. WALL-E’s daily routine is interrupted by the arrival of EVE, who takes him and the living seedling he found back to the starliner Axiom. Along with Captain McCrea, EVE and WALL-E band together to fight against AUTO, the computer program determined to not allow humans to return to the toxic Earth. Ultimately, the trio succeeds, and humans once again return to their home planet and begin to rebuild.

‘WALL-E’ Cast

Let’s look deeper into the backgrounds of some of the famous voices behind WALL-E.

BEN BURTT as WALL-E

Burtt created the voice for WALL-E (Waste Allocation Load Lifter: Earth Class), the last robot of his kind still functioning on Earth whose curiosity leads him to meet his love interest, EVE. The sound designer has worked on many Pixar and Star Trek movies, and he’s worked on all of the Star Wars Movies. He’s also credited for creating Chewbacca and Yoda’s iconic voices.

ELISSA KNIGHT as EVE

Knight is the voice actor behind EVE, the more modernized robot whose purpose is to come to the abandoned Earth for any signs of life. Knight started working for Pixar as an assistant who would occasionally record scratch tracks before the larger-name actors recorded their dialogue.

JEFF GARLIN as CAPTAIN B. MCCREA

Garlin voiced Captain McShea, the commanding officer of the Axiom, although all true commends come from the ship’s autopilot. In addition to his work on popular shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Goldbergs,” Garlin has also made appearances in Pixar film “Toy Story 4” and he’s slated to make an appearance in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

SIGOURNEY WEAVER as THE VOICE OF AXIOM

Weaver is the voice behind the Axiom’s computer. Weaver’s casting was a nod to her role in the film “Alien” in which she battles Mother, the ship’s computer in the 1979 film. Stanton noted that “Alien” was a huge source of inspiration for him for the Pixar film.

‘WALL-E’ Songs and Soundtrack

The “WALL-E” soundtrack was released in June of 2008, and is mainly composed by Thomas Newman. Carl Johnson, JAC Redford, Thomas Pasatieri, and Gary K. Thomas are all credited with the orchestration for the project. In addition to the original music, the album features excerpts from the “Hello, Dolly!” movie soundtrack like “Put On Your Sunday Clothes” and “It Only Takes A Moment.” The soundtrack also features pieces from “2001: A Space Osyddey,” which was one of the big influences on the movie.

‘WALL-E’ at the Box Office

In total, WALL-E made over $223 million at the U.S. box office, and grossed over$533.3 million worldwide. The film surprised critics, as it beat out “Wanted,” the assassin thriller starring Angelina Jolie during the opening weekend. The animated feature made $62.5 million in ticket sales that weekend, while “Wanted” only made $51.1 million. “WALL-E” also beat out other Pixar favorite “Ratatouille,” which opened with $47 million.

‘WALL-E’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics and fans alike adored WALL-E, and they still do today. The film was critically well-received for its thought-provoking themes (like materialism, consumerism, environmentalism) as well as for its overall entertainment value. Rotten Tomatoes reported that roughly 95% of critics gave the film positive reviews. Because the film is also apart of the Pixar pantheon, many loved scanning and rewatching the film for the famous hidden Easter eggs.

Where ‘WALL-E’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

TIME, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Metacritic and many more — even the legendary critic Roger Ebert — all sung the film’s praises, and many considered it the best film of 2008. The movie, which also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, was also a hit internationally, winning awards at the British film awards ceremonies and taking a spot as one of the highest best films since 2000, according to BBC.

“WALL-E was also praised for touching on the subject of environmentalism in a way that allowed the viewer to either accept or ignore the message without feeling as if it was being jammed down viewers’ throats. Outlets like Vox today say that as global warming continues to threaten our planet, WALL-E is now more relevant than ever.

‘WALL-E’ Trailer

‘WALL-E’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

We’ve gathered some of the coolest facts about one of the biggest films of the decade – check them out below!

1. ‘WALL-E’ Had Been in the Works Since the 90s

Stanton, who also directed Pixar’s 2003 film “Finding Nemo,” brainstormed the idea with fellow writers John Lasseter, Pete Doctor, and Joe Ranft in 1994. Over lunch, Stanton asked his friends: “What if mankind had to leave Earth and somebody forgot to turn off the last robot?” For the first couple of years, the movie was in the works, they called it “Trash Planet.”

2. ‘WALL-E’ Was Super a Super Complicated Film to Produce

“WALL-E” was one of Pixar’s most complicated movies to shoot. The production team created over 125,000 storyboards, and the studio studied images of the nuclear waste left in the city of Chernobyl to create the world WALL-E inhabits.

3. There Was A “No Elbows Rule” for the Design Team

The “WALL-E” design team was instructed to create WALL-E’s physical body with no elbows. There would be no practical use for them as a robot in the 29th century, even though elbows would have made him more expressive.

4. There’s a Reason Why “Hello! Dolly” Is WALL-E’s Fave

According to the production notes, “WALL-E” composer Thomas Newman is the nephew of Lionel Newman, who co-composed the score for “Hello! Dolly.”

5. The Humans in the Movies Were Almost Going to Be Just Blobs

Stanton wanted to find a way to show how humans would act if everything could be done for us, although he admitted that turning them into human blobs was going to far for him.

“So as I pulled back, I go, “Look, I don’t want it to be offensive but I do think that if you had no reason to do anything anymore, if everything had been figured out, you know, health, regenerative food, all the other needs to get up, and technology made it that easy to never have to get up,” he said in an interview. “It’s kind of happening just with my remote in my living room.”

