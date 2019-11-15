How to Stream ‘Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Wendy Wu Now

Airing on The Disney Channel in 2006, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior tells the story of Wendy Wu (Brenda Song), a young teen whose dream is to become her high school’s homecoming queen. But when a monk named Shen (Shin Koyamada) drops in, her whole life gets turned upside down. The film also features her nemesis Jessica Dawson (Ellen Woglom), her grandmother (Tsai Chin), and her best friends, Tori (Sally Martin) and Lisa (Anne Hutchison).

The movie — which was written by Vince Cheung, Ben Montanio, Lydia Look, and Mark Seabrook and directed by John Laing — was launched with plenty of fanfare, including Wendy Wu-themed dolls, clothing, accessories, and books. And with over 5 million viewers, it went on to become one of the most-watched Disney Channel Original Films ever.

Luckily, with the launch of Disney’s new service, you can now find Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior streaming as well.

Here’s how to stream Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior right now, as well as everything you need to know about the movie:

How to Stream ‘Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior one of the classic mid-2000s Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior’: Overview

Release Date: June 16, 2006

Creators: Vince Cheung, Ben Montanio, Lydia Look, and Mark Seabrook

Director: John Laing

Starring: Brenda Song, Shin Koyamada, Anne Hutchison, Sally Martin, Ellen Woglom, Justin Chon, Michael David Cheng, Susan Chuang, James Gaylyn

Rating: TV-PG

Synopsis: An average American teen who dreams of becoming her school’s homecoming queen discovers she is an ancient Chinese warrior after a monk pops into her life to guide her.

How Long Is ‘Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior’?

The running time for Wendy Wu Homecoming Warrior is 1 hour and 31 minutes.

‘Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior’ Plot

Wendy Wu (Brenda Song) lives a normal teen life, until a young Buddhist monk named Shen (Shin Koyamada) shows up and claims she is the reincarnation of an ancient warrior. He tells her that she is the only one who can save the world from the evil spirit Yan-Lo. He offers to train Wendy in martial arts, and gives her an amulet to keep her safe.

However, this new revelation doesn’t stop Wendy from hanging out and shopping with her friends Tori (Sally Martin) and Lisa (Anne Hutchison), as she continues her campaign against nemesis Jessica Dawson (Ellen Woglom) to become the next homecoming queen. Wendy’s grandmother (Tsai Chin) confirms that one of her ancestors was the magical warrior Shen speaks of, and Wendy’s mom (Susan Chuang), begins researching the subject.

While Wendy concentrates on her friends and her campaign, Yan-Lo comes to power, and begins possessing her friends and family. When she realizes that everyone is changing, Wendy turns to Shen, and asks him to train her so she can defeat Yan-Lo.

The night she must fight Yan-Lo is the same night as the homecoming dance, and rather than fighting, Wendy chooses to compete for her dream title. But when she discovers Shen has gone to fight the evil spirit alone, she changes her mind, and goes to help him. Wendy’s inner warrior is then released, and she takes on Yan-Lo with the rest of the monks, and wins.

‘Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior’ Cast

The cast of Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior might feature a few familiar faces, and if you’re questioning where you know them from, here’s a little breakdown:

Brenda Song as Wendy Wu

In the movie, Song plays the titular character of Wendy Wu. The actress has TV credits going back almost twenty years, but some of her most recent roles were on popular shows like Station 19, New Girl, Key & Peele, Scandal, Life in Pieces, and Superstore.

Shin Koyamada as Shen

Koyamada plays Shen, the young Buddhist monk who comes to train Wendy, and eventually becomes her good friend. The actor has been in a number of popular films and shows, including the Academy award-nominated movie, The Last Samurai.

Ellen Woglom as Jessica Dawson

Woglom takes on the role of Jessica, the popular teen at Wendy’s school that’s in the running for the title of homecoming queen. The actress has had recurring roles on a number of popular TV shows over the years, including Outlaw, Californication, Crash and Inhumans.

Tsai Chin as Grandma Wu

Chin plays Wendy’s wise and supportive grandmother, who gives her the best advice when she needs it. The actress is known for her roles in films like The Joy Luck Club, Memoirs of a Geisha, Casino Royale, and Now You See Me 2.

‘Wendy Wu Homecoming Warrior’ Songs and Soundtrack

The soundtrack of Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior is upbeat and fun, and it perfectly matches the lighthearted tone of the movie. One of the film’s songs, “I’m Not That Girl” was recorded by lead actress Brenda Song, and peaked at number 2 in the American Pop Airplay.

The soundtrack also includes “Go (Jump! Mix)” performed by band Jupiter Rising,

“Will it Go ‘Round in Circles” by actor and rapper, Orlando Brown, “Dance Alone” by Sweet James, and “Keepin It” sung by Drew Seeley.

‘Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior’ at the Box Office

For its Disney Channel premiere, Wendy Wu Homecoming Warrior earned 5.7 million views, making it the fifth most-viewed Disney Channel Original Movie at that time. The film also broke records in countries worldwide, including Japan and the U.K..

With its DVD release in October 2006, the film sold nearly 14,000 copies, making it certified platinum and the fourteenth best-selling kid’s DVD on Amazon.

‘Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

The critics reviews for Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior were mixed, but most could agree that the film was fun and sweet. “The characters are likeable and exhibit strong values… and in Wendy audiences will find a perfectly contemporary — and relatable — heroine,” wrote Lucy Maher of Common Sense Media. One Rotten Tomatoes critic’s review noted that the film’s “action is slick and the family theme is sweet,” but that it “ultimately collapses under the weight of all that obligatory Disney Channel formula.”

Where ‘Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior is the fifth highest rated Disney Channel Original Movie and still has a huge fan following. In 2018, Seventeen ranked it number 1 on its list of 20 Best Disney Channel Movies of All Time and Teen Vogue ranked the film at number 26 in its compilation of Top 50 Disney Channel Original Movies.

‘Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior’ Trailer

‘Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Here are a few fun tidbits about the movie:

1. Brenda Song Was On A Popular Disney Show For Years

She might have played Wendy Wu, but the role Brenda Song is most known for is that of the hotel heiress London Tipton from the Disney Channel sitcom, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Song worked opposite twin actors Cole and Dylan Sprouse on the entirety of the series, which aired from 2005 to 2008.

2. There Was A ‘Wendy Wu’ Sequel In The Works

A year after Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior released, Variety reported that a sequel was in the works. It was supposed to start filming in 2008, but the project was eventually cancelled.

3. It Wasn’t Filmed In California

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior is set in the fictional town of Fair Springs, California, but according to a report by the New York Times, most of the movie was actually filmed in Auckland, New Zealand.

4. It Won A Bunch Of Awards

In 2006, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior won the Best TV Movie award at the Nickelodeon Australian Kids’ Choice Awards. It also picked up a Golden Icon Award for Outstanding Cast Ensemble and won the Best Asian American Cast Ensemble award at the San Francisco International Asian American Film Festival.

5. The Movie Was Followed By Two Novels

After the movie aired in 2006, Disney released two novels — Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior: the Junior Novel (June 30, 2006) and Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior 2: the Junior Novel (December 2008) — that told Wendy’s thrilling story.

