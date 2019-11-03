How to Stream Wreck-It Ralph: Your Family Viewing Guide

There’s nothing to make you self-aware of your video game habits and obsessions like a Disney movie that revolves around one. And if you have ever wondered how to watch Wreck-It Ralph online, there’s no time like the present, with a sequel now out to stream afterward. The movie is all about an arcade and video games which come to life and have lives of their own once the arcade closes at the end of each day.

By traveling through power cables, different video game characters voiced by the likes of John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman navigate their way through games they aren’t already a part of and places in each game they might not otherwise be seen. If you have ever wondered what it would be like if Pac-Man and Donkey Kong could be in each other’s world, then Wreck-It Ralph gets as close to that as possible.

There is just enough humor to keep adults and kids alike interested, which may be thanks to director Rich Moore, who was also behind Zootopia and received a special thanks in the movie Finding Dory. And because it premiered in theaters in 2012, streaming Wreck-It Ralph is easier than it has ever been. And chances are, you might have already seen it. But if you haven’t, or if you want to watch it again through your kid’s eyes this time, here’s how to stream Wreck-It Ralph right now.

‘Wreck-It Ralph’: Overview

Release Date: November 2, 2012

Creators: Rich Moore, Phil Johnston, and Jim Reardon

Director: Rich Moore

Starring: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, and Jane Lynch

Rating: PG

Synopsis: When the bad guy in a video game sets out to turn his persona around as a hero instead, he inadvertently turns the inner workings of the other arcade games upside down.

How Long Is ‘Wreck-It Ralph’?

The original theatrical release of Wreck-It Ralph was one hour and 41 minutes long.

‘Wreck-It Ralph’ Plot

The movie begins with kids enjoying the video games at Litwak’s Family Fun Center & Arcade. But when the arcade closes at the end of each day, the inner workings of all of the video games show how the characters come to life again in another way once the games are turned off. The characters travel through games by way of the power strip called Game Central Station and it’s through the station that Wreck-It Ralph, himself, ends up leaving his own game, Fix-It Felix Jr., where he is the constant antagonist, in order to find a game where he can be treated differently.

When he learns he can earn a medal through the game Hero’s Duty, Ralph travels from his game to obtain one. After interrupting a game in progress, he escapes and crash lands in a game called Sugar Rush, where he meets the game’s restless wanna be racecar driver Vanellope von Schweetz. Vanellope, who habitually glitches out, isn’t allowed to race and plans to use Ralph’s medal to buy her way into a race that will determine which characters get to play in-game the following day.

Meanwhile, Felix, the hero from Ralph’s game leaves the game in search of Ralph since, in his absence, the game is malfunctioning. In the end, Ralph realizes that even though he is meant to be the game villain, the game isn’t the same without him. And after Vanelope wins her race, she is restored to a top player of the game that she once was.

‘Wreck-It Ralph’ Cast

The ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ cast at the movie’s premiere in 2012. (Getty)

One of the best parts about animated Disney movies from the past decade is that they typically include voices from big actors that make parents and other adults excited to see the movies too. In this case, the star-studded Wreck-It Ralph cast can certainly make the movie more enjoyable for its older viewers. And it probably wouldn’t be the same without comedic actor John C. Reilly at its helm or without Sarah Silverman as the deceptively adorable Vanellope.

John C. Reilly as Ralph

Ralph is the villain of the game Fix-It Felix Jr. even though he doesn’t want to be one. He would rather be the star if a game where players and other characters cheer for him rather than hate him. He eventually finds his place as a hero behind the scenes in his game and realizes how important he still is, villain or not. In real life, John C. Reilly isn’t known for his voice work as much as his adult humor, and he is well known for roles in rated R movies like Step Brothers and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. But as the surprise hero in Wreck-It Ralph, Reilly still manages to make his character unbelievable.

Sarah Silverman as Vanellope

Vanellope Von Schweetz starts off as Ralph’s rival in her game but quickly finds common ground with Ralph because she, too, is misunderstood in her game. Over the course of the movie, they build a friendship that continues in the 2018 sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet. Outside of the movie, Sarah Silverman is known for her raunchy adult humor and has even had a few stand-up comedy specials to showcase her talents. But as far as voice acting goes, she can also be heard as a variety of characters on Bob’s Burgers.

Jack McBrayer as Felix

Felix is essentially the star of the Fix-It Felix Jr. game in the movie. He is the hero who players want to use to beat Ralph and when the game is over at the end of each day, he welcomes praises from the other characters in the game. He has it pretty sweet until Ralph’s absence makes the game malfunction and he wanders outside of his comfort zone to find him. He even falls for Sergeant Calhoun in a first-person shooter game. One of Jack McBrayer’s most notable roles outside of the movie is as Kenneth Parcell on 30 Rock, in which he played a character as similarly upbeat and optimistic as his character in Wreck-It Ralph.

Jane Lynch as Calhoun

Sergeant Tamora Jean Calhoun is the main character in the game Hero’s Duty and at first, she seems like a hardened no-nonsense type of lead character. But after she meets Ralph and then Felix, and begins to fall for the latter, she begins to soften. And, despite her tough exterior, she proves there are many layers to both heroes and villains in the video games. Jane Lynch is another actor who lends her voice to Wreck-It Ralph but otherwise has a resume full of adult-centric movies. But, luckily for young fans, she also lent her voice to the more recent UglyDolls animated movie.

‘Wreck-It Ralph’ Soundtrack

There are a few different reasons why those who stream Wreck-It Ralph also speak accolades about the movie’s soundtrack. It features songs by a variety of artists, including Owl City, Skrillex, and Kool & the Gang. Needless to say, the movie has an eclectic selection of musicians and bands and some of the music included on the soundtrack was also original, made specifically for the film itself. But more than that, the Wreck-It Ralph soundtrack also features the movie’s score, which was composed by Henry Jackson, who is known for composing original music for live-action and animated films alike. In fact, he won the Annie Award for Music in an Animated Feature Production and the ASCAP Film and Television Music Award for Top Box Office Films for the music he composed for Wreck-It Ralph.

‘Wreck-It Ralph’ at the Box Office

At the time of its release in 2012, Wreck-It Ralph earned a total of $189,422,889 domestically and $471,222,889 worldwide. Although its sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, didn’t come out until 2018, it had comparable box office earnings. The sequel brought in $201,091,711 domestically and $529,323,962 worldwide, so while the numbers aren’t drastically different, they did increase since the original movie’s release in theaters.

‘Wreck-It Ralph’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Because Rotten Tomatoes gave Wreck-It Ralph an 87% fresh rating, it’s safe to say that it was well-received by most critics. At the time, it had a unique story and an interesting take on technology and video games which spoke to kids and adults, thanks to the nostalgia factor of the arcade games introduced. And while Empire Online called the movie out for its mid-movie slump in excitement, it did give the film credit for its overall storyline and creative storytelling. The Times of India gave Wreck-It Ralph four out of five stars and applauded it for its nostalgia and heart.

Where ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Overall, Wreck-It Ralph received positive reviews among critics and fans. It wasn’t perfect for everyone and did have a few moments where things weren’t as fast-paced or exciting, but the general consensus was that Wreck-It Ralph was a clever and inventive story as a whole. Paste Magazine ranked Wreck-It Ralph as 40 on a list of the 50 best movies coming to Disney+. And Buzzfeed News placed it at 23 on a list of all 57 Disney Animation Studios movies ranked. Regardless of what you might think of sequels or of the Wreck-It Ralph sequel itself, accolades are still being sung for the original film.

‘Wreck-It Ralph’ Trailer

‘Wreck-It Ralph’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Computer animated movies like Wreck-It Ralph sometimes take years to make. Or, in some cases, years to get from the original story idea to actual production. And along the way, you have to expect some changes within the overall story or even just the little details that end up making the movie what it is. The same can certainly be said for Wreck-It Ralph.

1. Ralph Was Almost a Supporting Character

In earlier drafts of the movie, Felix was written to be the main protagonist. Looking at what the movie became, it’s hard to imagine Ralph as anything other than the hero, but he almost wasn’t.

2. The Movie Features More Than 100 Popular Characters Except Two

Although it’s easy to spot characters from other Disney movies and some video games, the two characters Disney wasn’t able to snag were Mario and Luigi from their game. It makes sense now, given Illumination’s own partnership with Nintendo.

3. The Inner Video Game World Was Inspired by the Real World

The world in Fix-It Felix Jr. is just elaborate enough with its architecture to look a little more advanced than your typical arcade video game. And according to producer Clark Spencer, Central Station in the game was modeled after Grand Central Station in New York City.

4. There’s a Nod to Walt Disney

The newer the Disney or Pixar movies, the more likely you are to find Easter eggs from other films or things related to Disney as a whole. And in Wreck-It Ralph, the high score on Fix-It Felix Jr., 120501 is a reference to Walt Disney’s birthday, which is December 5, 1901.

5. Some of the Actors Improvised

In a typical animated film, most of the actors record their lines separately. For Wreck-It Ralph, however, the cast recorded their lines in the same room, which allowed for a bit of improvisation, some of which ended up in the movie.

