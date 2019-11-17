How to Stream Zootopia Now: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Zootopia Now

Ever think about what life would be like if animals were in charge? What would their hierarchy look like? Disney tackled a similar theme for their 2016 hit movie Zootopia and ended up covering a lot of ground that prior Disney movies may have blatantly ignored. For one, the movie explored diversity in a way that was easy for children to comprehend.

Zootopia also features a strong female lead. Sure, she may be an anthropomorphic rabbit, but the character of Judy Hopps — voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin — always dreamed of being on the police force, even though she was told it would be an impossible goal as a young rabbit. In the world of Zootopia, a rabbit isn’t necessarily an animal that would make all of the rules, much like in the wild. But she still makes a point to prove herself, no matter what it takes — and makes an unlikely friend along the way.

In a world of remakes and reboots, Zootopia was a fresh original that very much deserves a sequel. If you haven’t seen Zootopia, or want to watch Zootopia online, Disney+ has made it possible. It’s one of the many titles that’s currently streaming on their new service.

Here’s how to stream Zootopia right now, along with everything you need to know about the movie.

How to Stream ‘Zootopia’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Zootopia is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Zootopia and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Zootopia” 5. Tap on Zootopia 6. Tap the PLAY button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘Zootopia’: Overview

Release Date: 2016

Creators: Screenplay by Jared Bush and Phil Johnston

Director: Byron Howard and Rich Moore

Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Jenny Slate, Idris Elba, Bonnie Hunt

Rating: PG

Synopsis: A bunny cop makes an unlikely friend in con artist Nick Wilde, a fox who tried to scam her when they first met. With his help, she tries to track down a bunch of missing predators, her job being on the line if she fails.

How Long Is ‘Zootopia’?

Zootopia is 108 minutes.

‘Zootopia’ Plot

After being told she couldn’t do it, bunny Judy Hopps not only becomes a police officer but is one of the best in her class. Still, people can’t take her seriously in the role, especially because bunnies don’t necessarily have a lot of power. She tries to prove herself by volunteering for a missing persons case, later realizing that plenty of predators have gone missing. Soon, it’s revealed that they’ve “gone savage” — or, feral — making them more threatening than ever before. Along the way, she depends on the help of a scam artist fox named Nick Wilde, who becomes close with her until she deducts that the savage behavior is due to biology. After Judy goes public, people assume she’s spewing hate speech towards predators. After moving back home and out of Zootopia, which is in a state of chaos, she finds out more about what happened with her case.

‘Zootopia’ Cast

Zootopia included the vocal talent of plenty notable celebrities, all who helped make their characters stand out. Here’s who was featured.

Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps

Strong-willed and ready to work hard, Judy Hopps is an inspirational character — and Ginnifer Goodwin has admitted that she loved having the opportunity to voice her. Judy didn’t start out as being the main focus of the film but was rewritten to lead after creators realized what strong potential she had. Goodwin was just happy to be on board with Disney. “As a lover of Disney, I couldn’t be more proud,” she said to Oh My Disney. “I just hope they keep giving me jobs. I told John Lasseter that I will happily just pass out coffee in the lobby to the employees; I just don’t want to leave.”

Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde

Jason Bateman is perfectly cast as Nick Wilde, the shady fox who learns he has a knack for solving crime. He even somewhat resembles the character, which Bateman said, during a press conference, may not have been intentional. “They videotape you when you are recording your lines. I’m not doing anything to try to guide them, but you can’t help but your face moves a little bit when you say “’hey wait,’ you know, or ‘what are you talking about?’ You know, there’s a certain way my face folds or not, so they, they do use some of that and they are that good, you know, to really fine-tune it,” he said, according to Simply Today Life.

Idris Elba as Chief Bogo

Chief Bogo is quite important to the plot, as he’s Judy’s boss. He firmly believed that smaller animals weren’t fit for police work, so he was always a little hesitant to give Judy any big jobs. According to Entertainment Weekly, his character was slightly rewritten to be more like Idris Elba in real life. As for Elba, he was just happy to be in a Disney movie. “I always wanted to be Tom Hanks in Toy Story,” Elba told USA Today, per Entertainment Weekly. “I can’t say I ever even dreamed of being a buffalo before. But now that I am one, I’m very excited about it.”

Jenny Slate as Bellwether

Jenny Slate stars as Bellwether, the Assistant Mayor of Zootopia (or in her words early on, the “glorified secretary.”) Slate, best known for being an actress and comedian, has provided her voice to other animated films since, such as The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Bonnie Hunt as Bonnie Hopps

As the mom of Judy (and over 200 other children, because you know the stereotype with bunnies) Bonnie Hopps, played by Bonnie Hunt, isn’t all that thrilled about her daughter’s career of choice, especially since Zootopia can be seen as dangerous. Hunt has done everything, from acting to producing. Her most recent voice-over roles have been as Dolly in Toy Story 4 and Sally in Cars 3.

Nate Torrence as Clawhauser

Nate Torrence plays Clawhauser, a male cheetah who’s an important member of the Zootopia Police Department. Known for liking sweets and phone apps, he brings a little bit of comic relief to the movie. Torrence most recently did voiceover work for Star vs. the Forces of Evil, playing the role of Ferguson.

‘Zootopia’ Songs and Soundtrack

One of the biggest songs in the film is “Try Everything,” which was written by Sia and performed by Shakira. Andrea Datzman also provided a few songs to the soundtrack.

‘Zootopia’ at the Box Office

Zootopia had a 150 million dollar budget and ended up doing better than anyone expected, earning 1.024 billion dollars at the box office. It was one of the top ten highest-grossing animated movies of all time.

‘Zootopia’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Reviewers were also fond of Zootopia, as it earned a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Most reviewers felt as if the movie was fresh and current, especially since it subtly tackled real-life issues such as racism, profiling, and stereotypes. Lou Lumenick from the New York Post even hailed it as being one of the next classics, saying the film is a “very sophisticated entertainment that will appeal to a wide range of ages — a pointed parable about female empowerment and racial tolerance that makes its message go down with less than a spoonful of sugar.”

Where ‘Zootopia’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Zootopia is one of the most important animated films of this past decade. It brings so many points home without being preachy, yet remains a delightful film for families. Actor Tiny Lister, who had a role in the movie as Nick’s sidekick, confirmed that Disney was currently working on two sequels for Zootopia, and giving each one a hefty budget. So, it’s safe to say that Zootopia will be part of a franchise that won’t be forgotten.

‘Zootopia’ Trailer

VideoVideo related to how to stream zootopia now: your family viewing guide 2019-11-17T14:39:29-05:00

Stream Zootopia Now

‘Zootopia’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Since Zootopia was unlike any other movie that Disney released prior, you better believe that there are a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes stories as to how it was made. Here are five fast facts.

1. Peter Moosebridge is (technically) a real news anchor.

There are a lot of funny puns and names in the film, but the role of newscaster Peter Moosebridge is both modeled after, and voiced by, a real news anchor named Peter Mansbridge. Thus, the role probably came naturally to him. He’s likely a moose because Mansbridge is Canadian.

2. Bellwether had six different outfits designed for her throughout the movie.

It’s even more incredible, as cartoon characters don’t often change. Jenny Slate’s character may be more than what you assume when you first meet her, making the costume changes even more appropriate. The best part? They’re all made out of wool.

3. You may have missed Kristen Bell’s brief cameo.

Bell, who’s best known for the Frozen films, voices one of the sloths. The part makes sense, as Bell went viral due to an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few years back, where her over-the-top reaction to a real sloth made people laugh. As they’re her favorite animal, it makes sense that the Disney star would get to become one, even if she only got to say two words.

4. The movie used the Oscars as a way to help market itself.

In one memorable commercial for the movie, Zootopia used the premise of Oscar nominees to try and get some extra publicity. Films like “Bridge of Sloths,” “The Hibernant,” and “Mad Yax: Furry Road” were created to spoof the originals. It may have worked, as that spot showcased the fact that the movie wasn’t just for kids — it also included a lot of humor that adults could enjoy.

5. Shakira asked for her character to be curvier.

Shakira knows the importance of hips — and she even made a note to animators that her character, Gazelle, could be a lot curvier. ” I told them, ‘Guys, you gotta put some meat on the bones,'” she said, per Digital Spy.

Stream Zootopia Now