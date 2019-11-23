How to Watch Texas vs Baylor Football Online Without Cable

Both Texas and Baylor are coming off of tough losses a week ago, and have a chance for a rebound as they meet up at McLane Stadium on Saturday in a game with major Big 12 title game implications.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

FS1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Texas vs Baylor on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include FS1.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Texas vs Baylor on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

FS1 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels

and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Texas vs Baylor on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Texas vs Baylor Preview

Just a few years ago, Baylor was a team with double-digit wins that teams in the Big 12 were itching to play to make for an easy win. Now, the Bears are 9-1 and on the verge of playing for a Big 12 title.

“We’ll learn a lot about ourselves this week as a team,” said Baylor senior offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg, who has been has been through it all. The senior has started 35 games in a row and 38 overall.

“All the young players were sitting there and I had to remind them, these seniors, at one point they were 2-16 through the course of the end of 2016 and through 2017,” Rhule said. “And all they have done is just shut up and work and work and work.”

Baylor lost in crushing fashion a week ago, blowing a 25-point lead against No. 8 Oklahoma, which made its biggest comeback in program history to win 34-31 to hands the Bears their first loss of the season.

“I do believe that game will drive us to take the program, it’ll drive us as players and coaches, it’ll drive all of us to take it up even another level,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “Unfortunate that you have to go through sometimes games like that, but I do think it’ll be the best thing for us in the long run as we learn from it.”

At 6-4, Texas still has a slim shot to make it to the Big 12 title game but need lots of help. What they can control is not losing another game this season and letting the chips fall where they may.

“We have not played to the level of our expectations,” Texas head coach Tom Herman. “If you’re a fan of us, you probably have very similar expectations, and we haven’t met those expectations thus far. I guess they have every right to have that opinion.”

Herman commended Baylor for their resilience and pulling out tight games.

“They found a way to win those close ones. They found a way to win a couple of overtime games in conference play,” Herman said. “They have found a way at the end of games to make plays on both sides of the ball when it matters to get the wins.”

The problem for Texas has come early in games. They’ve been outscored 21-0 in the first quarter of their last two contest, having to play chase for the get-go.

“It’s very dangerous, obviously. I think the disconnect is offensive rhythm,” Herman said. “We’ve got to do a good job of getting our players comfortable.”

Baylor is listed a a 4.5-point home favorite for the game. The total is set at 58 points. Texas has won six of the last eight matchups between the in-state rivals.