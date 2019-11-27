The Mandalorian Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 4 Online

Stream The Mandalorian Episode 4 Now

Things are heating up in Disney Plus’ exclusive show, The Mandalorian. The fourth episode, directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, will release on November 29th at 12:00 AM ET. Keep in mind, Disney is sometimes a bit late on updating the show right at midnight. There have been slight delays the past week, so we suspect the show will become available around 1:00 AM ET if this trend continues.

If you are looking to watch The Mandalorian, Disney Plus is available on multiple platforms including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, Fire TV, and other devices via the Disney Plus application.

For the unaware, The Mandalorian chronicles the adventures of a bounty hunter who’s tasked with completing a dangerous contract for an equally deadly client. Set after Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian not only deals with Star Wars’ criminal underworld but various factions such as the remnants of the Empire. Starring Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Taika Waititi, and Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian’s first season will run eight episodes.

Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On PC/Mac

Creator: Jon Favreau, Lucasfilm Ltd, Fairview Entertainment

Directors: Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito

Rating: N/A

Episode Number: 8 The Mandalorian Season 1 Schedule Unsurprisingly, the first season of The Mandalorian is on the shorter side. With only eight episodes, each of these typically run between 25-38 minutes. This was apparently to mimic the old Flash Gordon serials, which Star Wars’ creator George Lucas is a fan of. There’s no word if this will change due to the show’s massively popularity. We also know that there is a second season already planned, but no release window has been announced. Here’s the complete schedule for Season 1 of The Mandalorian: Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Friday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 The Mandalorian Episode 3 Recap —-Spoilers!—- Episode 3 begins with The Mandalorian delivering “Baby Yoda” to the Imperial clients waiting for him. After meeting with Werner Hertzog’s character – who still remains nameless – the bounty hunter is paid in a large quantity of rare Beskar steel. Yet, the Mando clearly has some doubt about turning over the young alien to the Empire, as he constantly questions what they will do with the creature. Without getting an answer, he leaves and brings the Beskar to the hidden Mandalorian group living under the town.

Conflict erupts when it’s revealed where the Beskar came from, with one of the Mandalorian soldiers questioning the bounty hunter about his loyalty. However, before they hurt one another, The Armorer stops them and explains that they need to stick together. All of them agree, stating “This is the way,” before The Armorer makes our anti-hero a new set of armor.

The “Mando” then heads to the bar, where he meets with the bounty hunter guild leader, Greef Karga. It’s revealed that every bounty hunter in the guild obtained a tracking device for the baby alien, but only the Mandalorian was able to close the deal. Karga boasts that even he got paid, revealing two Beskar steel ingots in his jacket. Wanting to forget about the child, the Mandalorian takes another job and heads to his ship. But before he takes off, the Mandalorian thinks about the child’s safety and decides to go rescue him.

Heading back to the Imperial base within the town, he breaks inside and kills all the guards. Recusing the child, the Mandalorian only leaves the Imperial doctor alive because he was trying to keep the baby alive. Right as he takes the alien, all of the tracking devices in the bounty hunter guild light up, informing them that the target is available once again. Confronting Mando right before he gets to his ship, a shootout ensues between the bounty hunters and our protagonist. Outnumbered, Mando is rescued by the other Mandalorians right before he is killed.

Quickly making it to his ship, the Mandalorian shoots Karga and escapes into space with the child. It’s then shown that Karga is still alive, as the ingots of Beskar stopped the blaster shot from hitting him.