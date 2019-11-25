Thunder vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A pair of Western Conference bottom-dwellers meet up on Monday as the Golden State Warriors (3-14) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-10) on Monday.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), Fox Sports Oklahoma (locally in the Thunder market) and NBC Sports Bay Area (locally in the Warriors market).

Thunder vs Warriors Preview

The fall from grace has been swift for the Golden State Warriors. After making it to five consecutive NBA Finals, the Warriors are struggling to stay competitive.

“I’m not used to it, but I’ve always been well aware of the possibility of this, the vulnerability of every team and player and coach,” Kerr said told The Chronicle. “All you have to do is pick up the news every day and read about someone who has been traded, cut or fired. I’ve never taken any of this for granted.”

What hasn’t helped the Warriors cause is injuries. Star guards Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were already banged up, but a bevy of other injuries have plagued Golden State early.

Here’s what the injury report look like against the Thunder: Jacob Evans: out (left abductor), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain), Damion Lee: out (hand), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (right thumb), Draymond Green: day to day (heel), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

After being a veteran-laden team, the Warriors are relying on a young rotation to keep them afloat. Nine players on the roster are 23 or younger.

“It’s totally different,” he said. “Since I’ve been here, our rookies have basically been the 13th or 14th man. Their whole job has been to watch the veterans in front of them, and our job has been to work with the rookies before or after practice. … But now you’ve got to go war with them, and they’re not ready.”

The Thunder are in the midst of their own rebuild, having shipped both Paul George and Russell Westbrook away this offseason. OKC has lost three in a row, but those losses have come to the Lakers and Clippers — both Western Conference powerhouses.

“We’ve had a lot of (close losses) this year,” guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters after the loss to the Lakers on Friday. “It’s something we’ll all learn from and we’ll get better from.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has been a bright spot for the Thunder, giving fans hope for the future. The young guard, 21, has averaged 19.7 points this season.

Oklahoma City is a 6.5-point road favorite for the game and the total is set at 212.5. It’s the third time the teams are facing off this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 114-108 on Nov. 9 behind 21 points from Danilo Gallinari.