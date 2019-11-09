How to Watch UFC Fight Night Moscow Online in US

A featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar will headline UFC Fight Night 163 in Moscow on Saturday.

UFC Moscow Preview

Kattar (20-3 in MMA, 4-1 in the UFC) and Magomedsharipov (17-1, 5-0) were originally scheduled to fight in October, at UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston, near Kattar’s hometown of Methuen, Massachusetts.

But in September, the promotion pushed the fight to Saturday, when the fighters will square off in Magomedsharipov’s country — though his hometown of Khasavyurt is roughly 1,000 miles from Moscow.

“It’s been something,” Kattar told Yahoo Sports. “He had a rare blood illness that forced him out of a fight but was cleared up in three weeks. It’s OK. I’ve never gotten less prepared for a fight that I had three more weeks to prepare for.”

The 31-year-old added: “I love getting to go into someone else’s territory and beat them there.”

Kattar stopped each of his last two opponents, Chris Fishgold (18-3-1, 1-2) then Ricardo Lamas (19-8, 10-6), with punches in the first round. Zabit Magomedsharipov, 28, has won 13 consecutive fights.

The three-round bout was elevated to the event’s headliner after heavyweight Junior dos Santos (21-6, 15-5) pulled out of his main event scrap with Moscow native Alexander Volkov (30-7, 4-1) on October 22, citing a bacterial infection in his leg.

“I love that we’re fighting in the main event,” Kattar said, per Yahoo Sports. “I would’ve liked it to be five rounds but he didn’t want it to be five rounds. He wanted three rounds.

“Whatever makes the guy more comfortable, you know? Whatever I can do to make his life better and more comfortable.”

Volkov, the former Bellator and M-1 Grand heavyweight champion, will instead fight former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end Greg Hardy in the co-main event. Hardy, 31, began pursuing an MMA career in 2016, after an arrest for domestic violence made him a pariah in the NFL.

“I didn’t know a lot about Hardy and never saw him fight,” the 31-year-old Volkov said, according to UFC.com. “It does not matter for me who would be the guy to replace Dos Santos — all I wanted was to remain on the Moscow show.”

UFC Fight Night 163 Card

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar, featherweight

Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy, heavyweight

Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts, welterweight

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Ed Herman, light heavyweight

Ramazan Emeev vs. Anthony Rocco Martin, welterweight

Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu, light heavyweight

Preliminary Card (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula, light heavyweight

Rustam Khabilov vs. Sergey Khandozhko, welterweight

Roman Kopylov vs. Karl Roberson, middleweight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. David Zawada, welterweight

Alexander Yakovlev vs. Roosevelt Roberts, lightweight

Pannie Kianzad vs. Jessica-Rose Clark, women’s bantamweight

Grigorii Popov vs. Davey Grant, bantamweight