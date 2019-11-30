UL Monroe vs UL Lafayette Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns football team will host the UL Monroe Warhawks at Cajun Field on Saturday in Sun Belt play.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles all include ESPNU.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of UL Monroe vs UL Lafayette on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ESPNU is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of UL Monroe vs UL Lafayette on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

ESPNU is included in Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of UL Monroe vs UL Lafayette on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

UL Monroe vs UL Lafayette Preview

The Cajuns, who are 9-2 overall and 7-1 in Sun Belt play, are a victory away from setting a program record for wins. They’ll have three chances to get there — Saturday against the Warhawks, a week later against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Sun Belt title game, and in their seventh bowl game in nine seasons.

Saturday’s tilt will mark the UL Lafayette senior class’s last game at Cajun Field.

“It’s a great opportunity for our seniors,” UL Lafayette head coach Billy Napier said, according to The Acadiana Advocate. “We’re also playing ULM, which is certainly an in-state rival. There’s tons of history and tradition and relationships there within the state. And we’re playing on national TV again, which gives us another opportunity to do well for our team, our program and the university and the community.”

The Cajuns lead the Sun Belt in points per game (39.5) and surrender the fewest per contest (16.7). Against the Warhawks, they’ll be tasked with slowing the league’s second-leading rusher on a per-game basis, Josh Johnson. The former Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels commit has racked up 1,189 across 11 contests, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

“I think they got challenges all over the field,” Napier said, per The Acadiana Advocate. “You start with the effort and toughness that they play with. Defensively when you put the tape on that’s what you see. You see a lot of good athletes, a lot of good football players that are well coached. Certainly on offense they’re very capable.

“The quarterback is dynamic and the new runner that they have has 1,200 yards. He’s a very productive player, a former Ole Miss signee, and this is a veteran offensive line. A lot of these guys have played tons of snaps.”

UL Monroe quarterback Caleb Evans has completed 61.5% of his passes for 2,612 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, adding 717 yards on the ground. He and Johnson have each rushed for 11 touchdowns.

“Of course the energy and the atmosphere is gonna be there for the rivalry game,” Evans said, according to The Daily Advertiser. “But, for me, I just try to take it as another game and do the things to do to win the game. … It’s definitely there, though.”

At 5-6 overall and 4-3 in conference play, the Warhawks need to win for a shot at bowl eligibility. Even then, it might not be enough. The Sun Belt could potentially have seven teams with six wins by weekend’s end, and the conference has just five bowl tie-ins.