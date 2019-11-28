UNC vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two undefeated teams clash when the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) take on the Michigan Wolverines (5-0) in the first Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal matchup in the Bahamas on Thanksgiving day.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Michigan on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ESPN is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Michigan on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

ESPN is one of 30-plus live TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Michigan on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

UNC vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines beat the Iowa State Cyclones, 83-76 on Wednesday, advancing to the semis. It was a game that saw Michigan play a bit sloppily, with the team committing 22 turnovers. “It wasn’t in our game plan to have that many turnovers,” Junior forward Isiah Livers said after the game, which apparently made head coach Juwan Howard smile and chuckle. Howard will likely emphasize ball security against the Tar Heels.

Zavier Simpson had a stand-out game for the Wolverines, with 10 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard David DeJulius had a career day against the Cyclones, scoring 14 points. Livers led the team in scoring with 17 points.

The Wolverines also hit 10 three-pointers out of 21 attempts, and they shot well from the field, hitting 58% of their shots in the game. Howard and his team will face a tough challenge on Thanksgiving, however, when they face the Tar Heels.

No. 6 ranked North Carolina advanced to the semifinals when they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, 76-67. Like Michigan, the Tar Heels also were bitten by the turnover bug, committing 20 turnovers in the game before eventually pulling away. Garrison Brooks led the Tar Heels in scoring against the Tide with 20 points, and he also had seven rebounds. Freshman forward Armando Bacot had another solid game, getting a double-double with 15 rebounds and 12 points, all of which he scored in the second half.

The Tar Heels turned in a well-balanced offensive performance against Alabama. Freshman guard Cole Anthony scored 13 points and had six assists, while Brandon Robinson chipped in 12 points. Anthony will be hard for Michigan to contain. He is averaging 22.8 points, eight rebounds and 4.5 assists on the season, and he has shown tremendous poise for a freshman. He will face his toughest test of the young season when he goes up against the Wolverines. North Carolina head coach Roy Williams will likely use Anthony to set up high percentage shots in the paint, which could spell trouble for the Wolverines.

Recent history suggests this game could go either way. Last year, Michigan won handily in Ann Arbor, 84-67. The Tar Heels won 86-71 in Chapel Hill in 2017, and North Carolina is 4-3 all-time against the Wolverines. This time, however, the teams will be playing on neutral ground.