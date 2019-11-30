UNC vs NC State Football Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The North Carolina State Wolfpack football team will host the North Carolina Tar Heels in ACC play on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

UNC vs NC State Football Preview

Needing to win out in their last two games to secure bowl eligibility, the Tar Heels got halfway there last week, thumping the Mercer Bears 56-7 at home to improve to 5-6 overall and 3-3 in ACC play.

In their last home game of the season, North Carolina ran the ball 41 times, racking up 376 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground.

“The afternoon and night was exactly what we needed,” UNC head coach Mack Brown said, according to The Associated Press. “We dominated the game. Our guys were ready to play. They took the game over early. The game was over at halftime, so we got to play basically everybody who was eligible on our team, which helps morale. And we didn’t get anybody hurt. So it was the perfect night for us.”

Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell connected on 10 of 13 passes for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns, adding a 17-yard run.

“We’ve been in so many close games this year with teams that we’re better than,” Howell said, per The Associated Press. “We’ve honestly played down to some teams’ levels this year and we just need to play to our level every single week.”

Following a 4-2 start, the Wolfpack have dropped five in a row, most recently falling to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 28-26 on the road to let their chances of bowl eligibility slip away. They’re 1-6 in the ACC.

NC State trailed 21-3 at halftime. They had an opportunity to tie the game with 5:17 remaining in contest, but their 2-point conversion failed when quarterback Devin Leary’s pass to tight end Cary Angeline fell incomplete.

“I’m proud of the way our guys fought in the second half,” NC State head coach Dave Doernen said, according to 247 Sports. “We obviously didn’t do enough in the first half to make it an opportunity for our players to be in a much better situation. I thought the last two minutes of the first half really hurt us.”

He added: “I feel bad for our seniors. I love those kids, and for them not to have a bowl game … we are going to make this a special week for them, with the last week, senior day at Carter-Finley against our rival.”

Doernen noted that his players did much of the talking at halftime.

“To be honest, they were calling each other out. I didn’t have to say a whole lot,” Doernen said, per 247 Sports. “And not in a negative way, just guys saying ‘this ain’t us, what are we doing?’”