How to Watch UNC vs Notre Dame Basketball Online Without Cable

North Carolina tips off their 2019-2020 campaign on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill against conference foe Notre Dame.

Notre Dame vs North Carolina Preview

The No. 9 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will roll out a new-look roster Wednesday night when they tip-off their 2019-2020 season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina, who finished 16-2 in the ACC last season to claim the regular-season co-title, will have just one of their top eight scorers from the 2018-2019 campaign suit up on Wednesday against Notre Dame.

Junior forward Garrison Brooks will look to improve on last season’s performance when he averaged 7.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while starting in all 36 games.

The player to watch for from UNC this season will be freshman guard Cole Anthony — son of former New York Knicks point guard Greg Anthony.

The ultra-talented Anthony was named to the All-ACC preseason first team and is a bonified NBA lottery pick according to most mock drafts.

“Cole Anthony is going to be a great player. He’s legit,” said ESPN analyst Jay Bilas.

“He’s got a chance to be not only the ACC Player of the Year, but he could wind up being a first-team All-American. He can do everything.”

The Tar Heels were 29-7 overall last season, losing to eventual Final-Four participant Auburn in the Sweet 16.

UNC will be looking for its 700th regular-season ACC win on Wednesday night. Their 699 conference wins rank them first all-time in the ACC. UNC’s conference-rival Duke has the second-most with 650.

The ACC is launching a 20-game conference schedule for the first time this year, with 14 of the 15 teams in the league playing conference games during the first week of the season.

Notre Dame will be playing its first season-opening conference game in its program’s history on Wednesday night when they take on the Tar Heels.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a lackluster season where they finished 14-19 overall and 3-15 in ACC play.

Notre Dame will get their fifth-year senior guard Rex Pflueger back in the lineup, as he returns from taking a redshirt season last year after he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

John Mooney returns for Notre Dame, fresh-off a season in which he led the ACC in rebounds per game with 11.2 and scored 14.1 points per contest.

“If you’re going to play well in Chapel Hill (on) November 6th, you’ve got to put numbers on the board,” said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey.

“You have to come out trying to let it rip. … We’ve got to grow up quick with game No. 1 on the road.”

UNC owns a 24-7 advantage in the all-time series with Notre Dame.

The Tar Heels got the best of the Fighting Irish in their last meeting on Jan. 15, 2019, beating them 75-69 in Chapel Hill.

ODDS:

North Carolina -10

Total Points Over/Under: 149