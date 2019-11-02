USA vs Netherlands U17 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The United States (0-1-1) will take on Netherlands (0-2) in the U17 World Cup group stage finale Friday at Estadio da Serrinha in Goiania​, Brazil.

USA vs Netherlands U17 World Cup Preview

The U.S. team is coming off a 0-0 draw against a very tough Japan team after losing their first match to underdog Senegal by a 4-1 score. Once again, the Americans will be led by Gianluca Busio, who has scored the team’s only goal so far in the U17 World Cup.

The U.S. will also rely heavily on captain Gio Reyna, son of former U.S. soccer legend and midfielder Claudio. The younger Reyna is looking forward to the opportunity on this grand stage: “It’s obviously something special to follow in my parents’ footsteps,” he told FIFA.com.

Reyna didn’t get the start against Japan due to a pesky injury: “I injured myself slightly at the end of the first match and had some pain for a few days afterwards, so the coach and I decided that I shouldn’t start against Japan,” he said.

European champion Netherlands have not fared as well as expected in this tournament. They are coming off a 3-1 loss to a surprising Senegal team. Naouful Bannis scored their only goal in the match, and that happened in the match’s first 10 minutes. Midfielder Naci Unuvar also pestered Senegal frequently, but he couldn’t score against them. He and Bannis should lead the attack against a United States team that has given up four goals in the tournament.

The Americans are currently in third place in their group (Group D), while Netherlands in in last place in the same group. This match will determine which of these two teams will move on to the next round of 16. If the United States wins or ties, they’ll move on. The Netherlands team will have to win the match in order to head to the next round, however.