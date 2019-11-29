How to Watch USF vs UCF Football Online Without Cable

The South Florida-UCF rivalry sees another installment Friday in the War on I-4 when the Knights (8-3) host the Bulls (4-7) at Spectrum Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

2019 War on I-4 Preview

The Knights have won four of their last five, and they have the 12th ranked passer in the nation in freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has been excellent. Gabriel has 3,123 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions so far this season. He also has three rushing scores, and he leads an offense that is averaging 43.8 points a game.

On defense, UCF is giving up 24.3 points a game, which is third in the AAC. They will look to Brendon Hayes, who leads the team with 6.5 sacks, to be a difference maker once again.

The Bulls have lost three in a row, and are averaging a paltry 11.3 points per game in their last three contests and just over nine points in their last four. They’re averaging over 27 points on the season, however, so if they can play closer to how they played in their first part of the season, they could make this one interesting.

Freshman quarterback Jordan McCloud has to play better in this game if he and his team want a shot at winning. McCloud has 1,313 yards passing, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions on the season, and he has had a good year overall. McCloud is also a rushing threat–he has 93 carries for 245 yards and four touchdowns, but in his last game against Memphis, his play was subpar. He had 45 yards passing in a lopsided 48-10 loss, and he hit just over 35% of his passes in that game. That won’t serve against the Knights.

On defense, the Bulls have been spotty. They are giving up 30 points a game, but they are also leading the AAC in takeaways with 24. They’re coming off giving up 48 poinys to Memphis, so they could be looking to buckle down after that. If they can win the turnover battle, they have a solid chance at scoring an upset here. In the Bulls’ four wins this season, they are +7 in the turnover margin.

The series between these two teams has been back and forth. The Knights won last year’s War on I-4 battle, 38-10, but the Bulls have a 6-4 lead in the all-time series.