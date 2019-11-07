How to Watch USA vs Sweden Women’s Soccer Online Without Cable

The United States Women’s Soccer team will host a friendly international match against Sweden Thursday at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and TUDN (Spanish). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 and TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USWNT vs Sweden on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USWNT vs Sweden on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USWNT vs Sweden on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

USWSNT vs Sweden Friendly Preview

The U.S. will be without several of their biggest stars for this match, including Megan Rapinoe, who is out due to injury, and Alex Morgan, who recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The U.S. will have stars Julie Ertz, Tammy Sauerbrunn and Rose Lavelle on hand, however, and for some, playing in Central Ohio has been a bit of a homecoming.

“I was able to drive my own car up, a really quick drive up 71. I just had a blast,” Lavelle, an Ohio native, said. “I’m sure that’s how my family will feel when they come up on Thursday, too.”

This will be the Americans first match under new head coach Vlatko Andonovski, who is taking over for Jill Ellis. Andonovski said recently that the team was off to a smooth start after he led his first training session with them this past weekend. “So far, it’s been amazing. First, everybody is so welcoming and so nice, so helpful. It’s just a great environment and it’s very positive,” he said. Andonovski will face a tough Sweden team in his first ever match as head coach of the U.S. women.

Sweden will be no pushover in this match–they placed third in the 2019 World Cup. They will be led by midfielder Kosovare Asllani, who has 37 career goals. Keeper Hedvig Lindahl, a finalist for the FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year, will have to bring her A-game with the likes of Lavelle and Crystal Dunn.

One notable addition to the United States team this time around: the U.S. will have NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year Aubrey Bledsoe on the squad, and along with World Cup champion goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, it will be interesting to see how Andonovski uses the two powerhouse keepers.

The U.S. are 6-1-1 at MAPFRE Stadium, and are 22-6-11 all-time against Sweden, including a 2-0 win at the World Cup this summer.