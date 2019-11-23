Boise State vs Utah State Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Boise State Broncos (9-1) head to Maverik Stadium to face the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Boise State vs Utah State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles all include CBS Sports Network.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Boise State vs Utah State on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Boise State vs Utah State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Boise State vs Utah State Preview

Boise State has one three in a row, and they are 3-1 on the road. On offense, the Broncos have had a bit of a quarterback carousel going on this season. Quarterback Jaylon Henderson had his first start of the year last week, and he did fairly well. He threw for 292 yards and three scores with an interception. It’s not clear whether or not Henderson will start, however.

On defense, the Broncos’ sack leader, Curtis Weaver, who is third in the nation in sacks with 12.5, is questionable to play after leaving the game against New Mexico with an injury last week. If Weaver doesn’t play, it will be a significant loss for the Broncos, who have been good this year–but Weaver’s loss would be a significant one.

Utah State have won their last two games, and they are 4-1 at home. The Aggies are led by quarterback Jordan Love, who has been inconsistent this season. Love has 2,684 yards passing, with 13 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He will have to take care of the ball and avoid costly mistakes if the Aggies want to compete in this one.

Defensively, the Aggies have 19 sacks on the season as a team, and they forced four turnovers last week against Wyoming. They are allowing 26.7 points per game. Considering Boise State is scoring over 36 points per game, this game could get out of hand quickly if the Aggies don’t play solid defense.

This will be Utah State’s final home game of the season. Boise State leads the all-time series, 15-3. The Aggies haven’t beaten the Broncos since 2015.