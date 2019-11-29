Apple Cup 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch UW vs WSU Online

The Washington Huskies football team will host the Washington State Cougars on Friday in the 2019 Apple Cup.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox.

Apple Cup 2019 Preview

The Cougars came out on top in arguably the most thrilling game of the year last week, edging the Oregon State Beavers 54-53 on the strength of a Max Borghi touchdown run with two seconds remaining.

Washington State entered the fourth quarter with a 35-24 lead, only to surrender 29 points in the period to go down by 11 with 4:17 on the clock.

Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon then orchestrated a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Washington State’s ensuing two-point conversion and onside kick each failed, but their defense held the Beavers to a turnover on downs, setting up the drive that’d end in Borghi’s game-winning rush.

“It was a really wild game. I was proud of our guys for being tough enough to stick in there,” Washington State head coach Mike Leach said, according to The Associated Press. “We created a bunch of adversity for ourselves in the fourth quarter and then clawed our way out of it. The biggest thing in games like this is to have the resiliency to fight through them. You don’t know how it is going to unfold. The only way you are going to have a chance is if you fight through it and you are willing to do it from start to finish.”

Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon completed 50 of 70 passes for 606 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. His fifth touchdown pass was his 44th of the year, breaking the Pac-12 single-season record previously held by Jake Browning and Jared Goff.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Gordon said, per The Associated Press. “I really haven’t had the time to reflect on it. The individual awards aren’t really all that important to me to be honest though. It just goes to show if you keep your head down and work hard anything is possible. I’m just real proud of the way our team battled. The defense did an unbelievable job of getting that stop on fourth down and giving us a chance and I’m so happy the way we pulled through on that last drive.”

The Cougars improved to 6-5 on the season and 3-5 in conference play. Their opponents on Friday have identical marks.

On Saturday, the Huskies fell to the Colorado Buffaloes 20-14 on the road. The ground game was the difference — Washington carried 32 times for as many yards, and they surrendered 207 rushing yards on 41 runs.

“Obviously, that last game was extremely disappointing,” Huskies head coach Chris Petersen said on Monday, according to 247Sports. “The kids were disappointed. Everybody was. It starts up front. When this team can’t run the ball, it’s going to be trouble.”