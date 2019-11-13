Warriors vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center on Wednesday.

Warriors vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers improved to 8-2 on Tuesday, besting the Phoenix Suns 123-116 on the road.

Lakers center Anthony Davis dropped 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both game highs, adding 4 assists, 2 steals, and a block. Fellow Los Angeles star LeBron James led all participants with 11 assists to go with 19 points and 7 boards.

Their squad shot 53.7% from the field, assisting on 39 of their 52 makes.

“That is the secret for us,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said, according to The Associated Press. “If you truly commit to the extra pass offensively and playing for each other, we are going to be near unbeatable. That was a really good team we beat tonight — that’s a really good win.”

Third-year Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma came off the bench to score 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

Kuzma watched the Lakers’ first four games of the season as he recovered from an ankle injury, then struggled in his return, averaging 10.2 points on 39.6% shooting across five games before Tuesday.

“I’ve just got teammates who believe in me,” Kuzma said, per The Associated Press. “We all believe in each other. We’re a team and we pick each other up.”

The Warriors suffered their fourth consecutive defeat on Monday, losing to the Utah Jazz 122-108 at home to fall to 2-9 on the year.

Big man Draymond Green returned from a five-game absence, begat by a torn ligament in his left index finger. He amassed 4 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in 22 minutes before becoming the first player ejected at the recently opened Chase Center.

Early in the fourth quarter, Green attempted to draw a charge on Jazz guard Mike Conley, only to be whistled for a blocking foul. He incurred two technicals while disputing the call.

“I disagreed with that call,” Green said, according to ESPN. “And I’m never going to be OK with another grown man telling me, ‘Don’t talk.’ If you feel like you got the call wrong, or right, you don’t tell me not to talk. I’m a grown man. I got my own kids. So that’s what happened.”

Green noted how much Golden State’s offense had changed since his last appearance, as the team lost Stephen Curry to a broken hand two weeks ago.

“This is a completely different offense,” Green said, per ESPN. “It’s not our normal offense. Just adjust to that. Kind of find my spots and kind of find out where you fit in the offense, where I fit in the offense, and spacing, different stuff like that, which will happen pretty quickly. But more importantly, just really try and get a rhythm and my wind.”