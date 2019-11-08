How to Watch Baylor vs Washington Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 16-ranked Baylor Bears take on last season’s Pac-12 regular-season champion Washington Huskies in the 2019 Armed Forces Classic from Anchorage, Alaska on Friday night.

Baylor vs Washington Preview

Two teams that drew the No. 9 seed and advanced to the second round in last season’s NCAA Tournament meet on Friday night, when the Baylor Bears take on the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska.

Baylor comes into the season with its second-best preseason ranking in program history (No. 16). The Bears opened up in style against Central Arkansas on Tuesday, hitting 18 three-pointers on their way to a 105-61 blowout win.

Leading the way in their opening-night showing was sophomore guard Jared Butler, who put up 30 points, which included eight three’s.

Baylor finished 20-14 last season — their tenth 20 win season in the previous 12 years.

The Bears, who were picked second in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, return nine players with at least 26 games of Division I experience.

Baylor defeated Syracuse in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament but fell short against No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the second round.

Meanwhile, Washington will be tipping off their 2019-2020 campaign on Friday.

The Huskies are coming off a 27-9 season, in which they finished 15-3 in the Pac-12 to claim the conference’s regular-season title.

The squad taking the floor for Washington this season will be almost completely different, as the team lost 80.2 percent of their scoring from the 2018-2019 season.

Junior forward Nahziah Carter is the Huskies’ leading returning scorer, having averaged 8.1 points per game last season.

For what they lack in experience, Washington will make up in size, as they feature a roster with seven players listed at 6’9 or taller (the most in the Pac-12 conference).

One of those players is freshman Isaiah Stewart, who there is high expectations for coming into this season.

Stewart was selected for the Citizen Naismith Player of the Year watch list and was picked to finish on the Pac-12 First Team.

The Huskies were picked to finish third in the Pac-12 this season by media covering the league.

Washington beat Utah State in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament and then lost to No. 1 seed North Carolina in the second round.

ODDS:

Baylor -5

Total Points Over/Under: 136.5