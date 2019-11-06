How to Watch American Horror Story Season 9 Episode 8 Online

American Horror Story: 1984 airs tonight at 10/9c on FX. The synopsis for season 9 episode 8, titled “Rest in Pieces,” reads, “A deadly trio emerges, hell-bent on unleashing a new era at Camp Redwood. Our former counselors desperately try to keep history from repeating itself.”

If you are hoping to watch the newest episode but do not have a cable subscription or FX added on to your cable package, there are still plenty of ways to watch the show online. Read on for details.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

FX is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes FX.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including FX.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Tonight is the Penultimate Episode Before Next Week’s Season 9 Finale

Season 9 will be the shortest American Horror Story season yet after it was cut back to just 9 episodes on October 17, according to TV Guide. 1984 was originally slated for 10 episodes, which would have made it equal in length to Roanoke and Apocalypse. The first five seasons of American Horror Story were either 12 or 13 episodes long, while Cult was 11. It’s unclear at this time why the season is so much shorter than the others.

With episode 8 premiering tonight, fans have the finale to look forward to next week. The synopsis for episode 9, titled “Final Girl,” reads, “Camp Redwood draws in a lost soul looking for closure.”

Showrunner and creator Ryan Murphy is already brainstorming different ideas for season 10, which was renewed earlier this year. Murphy also noted that the show could go on indefinitely, as long as he remained interested in it, so fans might have another dozen or so seasons to look forward to.

“I think it can go for as long as I can live and breathe and continue to be interested in it, and as long as John [Landgraf] wants to keep making it,” he told Hollywood Life. “And I think he has a passion for it. It’s been the number one show on that network since 2011, the year premiered. It’s still kicking.”

Tonight’s episode airs at 10/9c on FX. Tune in next Wednesday, November 13, at the same time to catch the finale episode of American Horror Story: 1984. In the meantime, check out a few of our favorite fan theories here.

READ NEXT: How Many Episodes & How Long Is American Horror Story: 1984?

