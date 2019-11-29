How to Watch Appalachian State vs Troy Football

The Troy Trojans football team will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Friday as each Sun Belt squad closes out their regular season.

Appalachian State vs Troy Preview

The Mountaineers improved to 10-1 overall and 6-1 in Sun Belt play on Saturday, besting the Texas State Bobcats 35-13 at home.

Combined with the Georgia State Panthers’ loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves, the victory secured Appalachian State’s spot in the Sun Belt title game.

Mountaineers running back Darrynton Evans personally outrushed and outscored the Bobcats — he carried 21 times for 154 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Bobcats managed just 54 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Evans now has 17 touchdowns on the seasons (14 on the ground, 3 through the air), the most among Sun Belt players.

“He’s an elite tailback, obviously,” Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the victory, according to The Associated Press. “To me, he’s one of the most dynamic players in college football because of his speed and return ability, and we’re very fortunate to have him. I’ve been blessed to be around some really good running backs. Five of them have been drafted, and he’s right there with all of them, for sure.”

Mountaineers wideout Corey Sutton made a pair of grabs for 45 yards and a touchdown. But the redshirt junior, whose 601 receiving yards this year rank sixth among Sun Belt players, suffered a torn ACL in the second quarter.

During Drinkwitz’s Monday press conference, the coach said he expects Jalen Virgil, another redshirt junior, to step up in Sutton’s absence.

“Well we’ve always had a lot of confidence in Jalen Virgil,” Drinkwitz said, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. “I mean, he’s a guy that’s got great speed, size, hands, has played a lot of football for us, has packages in every game. Had some big time games and plays for us in weeks one and two and three. And so anticipate no real change in how we’re going. It’s just he’ll get more reps because of the injury. Very excited for him, know he’ll step in.”

The Trojans had a two-game winning streak snapped in demoralizing fashion on Saturday, losing to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 53-3 on the road to fall to 5-6 overall and 3-4 in conference play.

Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker, whose 3,347 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns lead all Sun Belt signal-callers, completed just 15 of 32 passes for 178 yards and a pair of picks, his eighth and ninth of the year.

The Trojans need a victory on Friday to guarantee bowl eligibility.

“It was a tough night for us,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said, according to AL.com. “It was one of those situations that every time we took a step forward, we took two steps backwards, but we have a great opportunity to learn and get better next week. We need to have a great week of practice and learn from our mistakes.”