How to Watch Arizona vs Illinois Basketball Online Without Cable

Arizona and Illinois will put their early unbeaten record on the line as the Wildcats host the Fighting Illini at Mckale Center on Sunday.

Arizona vs Illinois Basketball Preview

The Arizona Wildcats opened up their season with a dominant 91-52 victory over Northern Arizona. Zeke Nnaji scored 20 points in his college debut to lead the way for the Wildcats. Stone Gettings (13 points), Dylan Smith (10 points) and Josh Green (10 points) were the other Arizona players to get into double-digits in the win.

“You can see it, we’re a deep team,” head coach Sean Miller said. “I hope we can stay deep by having a good stretch of health with a lot of guys that can contribute.”

Nnaji and Green were two recruits Miller expressed some excitement about in the preseason. Christian Koloko and Nico Mannion are the others.

“One thing that I love about this year’s class is that if you judge on just incoming freshmen — there’s four of them — they all have won big before they ever showed up here,” Miller stated at a press conference. “Nico won multiple state championships. Josh Green won the mythical national championship at IMG academy this past spring. Zeke won a state championship in the state of Minnesota; Christian Koloko won the California state championship.”

Mannion was the most highly-touted recruit for the Wildcats. He played 25 minutes against the Lumberjacks, registering 9 points and 4 assists.

“What I would say to you about Nico Mannion is there’s a lot of high expectations for him and I have no doubt he’ll meet those high expectations, but he’s still 18 years old. He’s a small part of a big picture, and he’s a really integral part of our team this year, but he’s gonna need a lot of help,” Miller said. “I think the striking part of his game as a point guard is that he’s an excellent shooter, and he can score. He’s not just a distributor or a quarterback. He’s a quarterback who can make his teammates better, but he also will have several big nights scoring.”

Illinois has a talented freshman of their own in 7-foot, 290-pound freshman, Kofi Cockburn.

“Kofi showed some of his dominance, just being able to post hard and being able to put fouls on people,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said on his postgame radio show, via Yahoo Sports. “He makes you do something different in guarding him. … Sunday will be a little different. You have a very, very big Arizona team. They have an outstanding freshman in their own right in Zeke Nnaji.”

Arizona is a 7-point favorite for the game, which has a total of 143.5. Arizona has won three of the las four matchups.