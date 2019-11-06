How to Watch Arizona vs NAU Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 21 Arizona Wildcats basketball team will host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at the McKale Center on Wednesday for each team’s season opener.

Northern Arizona vs Arizona Basketball Preview

Last year, the Wildcats failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Arizona’s 17-15 overall record was their worst since 2009-10, head coach Sean Miller’s first season in charge. They went 8-12 in Pac-12 play, their worst conference mark since the program posted the same record in 2007-08.

This offseason, Miller welcomed ESPN’s eighth- and ninth-rated prospects from the high school class of 2019: shooting guard Josh Green and point guard Nico Mannion.

In a 74-65 preseason exhibition victory over Division II’s Chico State Wildcats on Friday, Mannion set Green up for a layup with a lob pass at the rim for the game’s first points.

The pair of freshmen yielded mixed results after that — Mannion shot 3-of-11 for 10 points to go with 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 5 turnovers; Green went 3-of-7 from the field, recording 11 points, 3 steals, 3 turnovers, and no assists.

“Nico and Josh are really talented kids and players, but they’re freshmen,” Miller said, according to 247Sports. “It’s going to take them a little bit of time to learn. They had their really good moments tonight and probably had a few freshman moments, which is to be expected.

“All of us, especially myself, we have to be patient with those guys and teach them and make sure they are growing and learning.

“They are going to keep getting better. They’re hard workers and they are very talented players, but they just showed up here. It’s never quite as easy as snap your fingers and you’re good.”

The Lumberjacks went 11-21 overall and 8-12 in Big Sky play last season, their seventh and final year under head coach Jack Murphy, who left the program on June 2 to join the Wildcats as their associate head coach.

NAU then promoted assistant Shane Burcar to interim head coach.

“We’re excited for the challenge,” Burcar said Thursday of opening the season against the Wildcats, according to the Arizona Daily Sun. “Those are the type of games you want to play against high-profile schools and high-profile players.”

In a preseason tune-up on October 28, the Lumberjacks throttled the Embry-Riddle Eagles of Division II by a score of 109-75.

Junior forward Bernie Andre, who last year led NAU in points per game (13.8) and rebounds per game (8.5), scored 11 points and grabbed 10 boards in the exhibition.

“I really, really like how we shared the basketball,” Burcar said, per the Arizona Daily Sun. “I also liked our energy on the bench. … The one improvement we’re trying to do — and again, it’s a coaching opportunity — is defense. Keeping our man in front.”