How to Watch Auburn vs South Alabama Basketball Online

A pair of 2-0 squads clash on Tuesday as the No. 22 ranked Auburn Tigers head to Mitchell Center to take on South Alabama.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Auburn vs South Alabama Preview

Auburn moved to 2-0 with a 76-66 victory over Davidson on Friday. Five Tigers were in double-figures, led by five-star freshman forward Isaac Okoro, who had 17. Danjel Purifoy (14), Samir Doughty (11), J’Von McCormick (10) and Anfernee McLemore (12) all added solid performances.

head coach Bruce Pearl has been especially excited about the contributions and progress Okoro has made.

“It’s encouraging, but not surprising,” Pearl said Monday. “He’s got really good basketball IQ. He’s picked up on everything. It’s really fortunate that he is our most talented freshman — who we thought could be our best freshman by virtue of who he was, where he was ranked and how good he was.”

Most impressively, he can also hang on the defensive end, bringing a well-rounded skill set to the table for

“He can guard anybody on the floor. He’s definitely going to be able to be a problem in the SEC,” McLemore said of Okoro. “He can guard centers. He can guard point guards. … He’s just an exceptional athlete. He’s one of those guys that can really play basketball.”

Pearl knows his team will be a big draw when they head to Mitchell Center, which is set for a sell out. And he’s not underestimating the Jaguars.

“They won 17 games a year ago. They’re off to a really good start this year. They’re athletic. They’re talented. They got three different guys that can beat you,” Pearl said. “They run really good stuff, they play fast and they’re athletic. It should be a great environment.”

It’s Auburn’s first trip to Mobile, Alabama since 1995 and South Alabama basketball coach Richie Riley is ready for the challenge.

“The thing I would tell our people is, I hope we get more blue and red in there than we get orange,” Riley said. “There’s gonna be a lot of orange; I understand that. But I want our people to come out. This is an unbelievable opportunity, to play a team of their caliber in the Mitchell Center. And for us to have a team that can be in the fight. … Our team’s going to be in the fight if we show up and play. Auburn’s really, really good. … Even with the losses of some of their guys to the NBA. But I’m pumped up about that game. Now we can get to it. We’re excited about the challenge.”

Auburn is a 7-point favorite for the gam, with a total of 145 points.